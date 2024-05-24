Rep. Ritchie Torres Plays the Race Card on Trump Bronx Rally and Gets BURIED by the Receipts

The Democrats are BIG mad that Donald Trump -- on a brief hiatus from his kangaroo court Soviet-style show trial in Manhattan -- came to the Bronx, right into the heart of blue New York City, and held a HUGE rally last night.

First, AOC, the pettiest person alive, started praising God yesterday because of the bad weather earlier in the afternoon, hoping that it would keep crowds away.

Unfortunately for Sandy, karma has a sense of humor. The weather cleared, and endless lines of people started queueing up to listen to Trump speak.

Ha.

It got even worse from the Democrats though. One of their favorite cringe engagement farmers, Brian Krassenstein, showed all of Twitter how racist the left is, calling Rep. Byron Donalds a 'prop' at the event.

MAGA is celebrating because thousands of people showed up for a Trump rally in the Bronx.



Did someone tell them that New York City has 8.33 million residents?



Oh and why is my Florida congressman Byron Donalds 1500 miles away tossing hats to people, being used as a prop… pic.twitter.com/0AV5kZEJd8 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 24, 2024

But Krassenstein is kind of a nobody. Like we said, he just posts cringe for clicks.

The same cannot be said for Rep. Ritchie Torres. As much as we like to call Torres a nobody as well (raise your hand if you've ever heard of any of his accomplishments on Capitol Hill), he IS an elected representative of the American people. In his case, that means the South Bronx, which makes up most of his district.

Because Trump came straight into his backyard to a cheering throng, Torres was maybe the maddest of all. He tried using the race card as well, saying that only white people support Trump.

Donald Trump’s rally may be IN the South Bronx but it is not OF the South Bronx.



Bluntly put, the Trump transplants are much whiter than the locals of the South Bronx, which is almost entirely Latino and Black. pic.twitter.com/Ft7dxjuUGH — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 23, 2024

Oh really, Ritchie? They're all 'white transplants'? First of all, shame on you for your awful race-hustling.

But more importantly, the facts don't seem to back you up.

Fortunately, Twitter brought plenty of receipts to show Torres how wrong -- and hilariously desperate -- he was.

AOC said Trump was bussing people into his Bronx rally, but these Bronx RESIDENTS are inviting AOC to actually come to the Bronx and see what real struggle is. pic.twitter.com/m3JCr341Gu — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 24, 2024

Really? Your cope is delicious 😎 https://t.co/EaL8bBiaep — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 23, 2024

Ritchie, Ritchie, Ritchie

Next time, go down to the rally instead of cherry-picking photos and making an ass of yourself. pic.twitter.com/OHsc18EVBe — John Oregon Deplorican (@JohnC32116200) May 24, 2024

Making an ass of himself is his specialty. But if he really cared about the people of the Bronx, he WOULD have gone to the rally to try to talk to them.



He did not.

https://t.co/gXimUsY1n5 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 24, 2024

LOL. What a great t-shirt. Joe Biden should never live that comment down. Ever.

Huh. That looks a LOT more diverse than many Biden rallies we've seen.

Then again, unless unions are paying them to be there, usually only about five people show up to a Biden rally, so it's difficult to make a significant comparison.

I see many Latinos here. Or do they turn into white people when they vote for Trump? — Ms. Information (@toughdog18) May 23, 2024

All my Latino neighbors are here spanky https://t.co/57j10zej8P — Get it right Spanky (@Freedomologist) May 24, 2024

It has to hit Torres pretty hard that the Latino community is fleeing Biden in droves. It turns out, they don't like an open border, empty wallets, or being called 'breakfast tacos.'

I see a lot more color from this angle.. stop trying soooo hard to make it look badhttps://t.co/409at1tUPz — goawaylosers (@h0otyh00) May 23, 2024

The hilarious part of Torres' tweet is that the video he tries to show as being 'all white' ... isn't.

And you can even see whoever filmed the clip start to pan around, but then stop so the camera just focuses on a small segment of the crowd.

Moght want to check again, Ritchie. https://t.co/yYWonsnw7i — Alex (@Rabidcow1) May 23, 2024

I don't think your racism is valid sir, pic.twitter.com/puEgTL5QtU — SovereignSoldier🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@PaulEaton990448) May 23, 2024

We could keep going with more and more receipts, but the larger point is that the people who attended the rally didn't care about the race of the people standing next to them.

Only racists like Torres care about that.

If it’s such a disaster, why do you care? Oh, that’s right…, it’s not. https://t.co/SGH67d5Q4f — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 24, 2024

Another democrat race baiter.

It’s all they got….”what color are you?”

👇🏽 get rid of him New York. https://t.co/mCo82ZJBqb — 👠GunLovinTrumpGirl🇺🇸 (@Lmchristi1) May 24, 2024

I'm not a Trump fan but does their race really matter?



I really think we need to stop playing identity politics because even when it may be irresistible to do so, identity politics are terribly divisive and not conducive to democracy. — Natalya Murakhver (@AppletoZucchini) May 23, 2024

What she said. ALL of what she said. Regardless of whether she likes Trump or not.

Regardless of color, I’d like to see Biden get even 10% as many people. — Mega Maga Baba Yaga (@CeeMcGee63) May 23, 2024

This post brought to you by racist anti-racists. pic.twitter.com/jjg0E0TFH5 — Nov9 (@Nov91967) May 24, 2024

What else do Democrats have to campaign on besides abortion and identity politics?

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Racist much? Why are you looking at the color of people's skin? Why the hellio is that the most important thing to you? Do you feel your own skin color is inferior to another's? What COLOR are you? Shouldn't I ask if it's important to YOU? SMH How do you IDENTIFY too? https://t.co/0FLJVYF1rB — Princess Tractor Cat .... Aka TacoCat (@JenniferF) May 24, 2024

Democrats only see you as a COLOR. They want to put you in that box. Multiple big democrat accounts saying the Bronx Trump rally didn't have enough black folks.



Time to see them as they really are. Race baiting career politicians out for control. https://t.co/xHb1V9UsnC — NLLV - NOT Leaving Las Vegas (@notleavinglv) May 24, 2024

You know the saying: When the left tells you who they are, believe them.



Yesterday, Ritchie Torres very loudly and publicly told people of ALL colors who he is.

Trust us, Ritchie. We believe you.