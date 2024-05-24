Bill Kristol Smugly Predicts June 27th Debate Won't Happen Because Trump Will Pull...
Senate's Serial D-Bags Whitehouse and Durbin Say Justice Alito Flies 'MAGA Battle Flags'
Super Mari-NOOOO! Nintendo Goes Woke and Introduces Transgender Video Game Character
In a Show of Reconciliation Trump Says Haley Will Be Part of His...
They Despise You: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Goes on CNN to Call Trump's...
Cruz Torches Biden Nominee for Sending Violent ‘Trans’ Man to Women's Prison
Here's Some MSNBC Dejection About What's Worrying Voters to Go With CNN's Case...
First American Tourist Held in Turks and Caicos for Possessing Ammo Will Pay...
Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educationa...
AP Serves Up Their Daily Example of Why 'Journalism' is Beyond Repair (This...
Morgan Spurlock of 'Super Size Me' Dies at 53
Americans Deserve to Know the Identifications of the Two Jordanian Men who Attempted...
Press F in the Chat: Kabosu, the Beloved Doge Coin Meme Dog, Has...
Kaitlan Collins Turns Into a Sputtering Mess After Ted Cruz Exposes CNN As...

Rep. Ritchie Torres Plays the Race Card on Trump Bronx Rally and Gets BURIED by the Receipts

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on May 24, 2024
Twitchy

The Democrats are BIG mad that Donald Trump -- on a brief hiatus from his kangaroo court Soviet-style show trial in Manhattan -- came to the Bronx, right into the heart of blue New York City, and held a HUGE rally last night. 

Advertisement

First, AOC, the pettiest person alive, started praising God yesterday because of the bad weather earlier in the afternoon, hoping that it would keep crowds away. 

Unfortunately for Sandy, karma has a sense of humor. The weather cleared, and endless lines of people started queueing up to listen to Trump speak. 

Ha. 

It got even worse from the Democrats though. One of their favorite cringe engagement farmers, Brian Krassenstein, showed all of Twitter how racist the left is, calling Rep. Byron Donalds a 'prop' at the event. 

But Krassenstein is kind of a nobody. Like we said, he just posts cringe for clicks. 

The same cannot be said for Rep. Ritchie Torres. As much as we like to call Torres a nobody as well (raise your hand if you've ever heard of any of his accomplishments on Capitol Hill), he IS an elected representative of the American people. In his case, that means the South Bronx, which makes up most of his district. 

Recommended

Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Because Trump came straight into his backyard to a cheering throng, Torres was maybe the maddest of all. He tried using the race card as well, saying that only white people support Trump. 

Oh really, Ritchie? They're all 'white transplants'? First of all, shame on you for your awful race-hustling. 

But more importantly, the facts don't seem to back you up. 

Fortunately, Twitter brought plenty of receipts to show Torres how wrong -- and hilariously desperate -- he was. 

Making an ass of himself is his specialty. But if he really cared about the people of the Bronx, he WOULD have gone to the rally to try to talk to them. 

He did not. 

Advertisement

LOL. What a great t-shirt. Joe Biden should never live that comment down. Ever. 

Huh. That looks a LOT more diverse than many Biden rallies we've seen. 

Then again, unless unions are paying them to be there, usually only about five people show up to a Biden rally, so it's difficult to make a significant comparison. 

It has to hit Torres pretty hard that the Latino community is fleeing Biden in droves. It turns out, they don't like an open border, empty wallets, or being called 'breakfast tacos.'

The hilarious part of Torres' tweet is that the video he tries to show as being 'all white' ... isn't. 

And you can even see whoever filmed the clip start to pan around, but then stop so the camera just focuses on a small segment of the crowd.

Advertisement

We could keep going with more and more receipts, but the larger point is that the people who attended the rally didn't care about the race of the people standing next to them. 

Only racists like Torres care about that. 

What she said. ALL of what she said. Regardless of whether she likes Trump or not. 

What else do Democrats have to campaign on besides abortion and identity politics? 

Advertisement

Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? 

You know the saying: When the left tells you who they are, believe them.

Yesterday, Ritchie Torres very loudly and publicly told people of ALL colors who he is. 

Trust us, Ritchie. We believe you. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LEFTISTS NEW YORK CITY RACIST RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect'
Amy Curtis
Bill Kristol Smugly Predicts June 27th Debate Won't Happen Because Trump Will Pull Out
Amy Curtis
They Despise You: NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Goes on CNN to Call Trump's Bronx Rally Attendees 'Clowns'
Amy Curtis
Senate's Serial D-Bags Whitehouse and Durbin Say Justice Alito Flies 'MAGA Battle Flags'
Doug P.
Here's Some MSNBC Dejection About What's Worrying Voters to Go With CNN's Case of the Sads
Doug P.
We'd Like to Buy an Egads: Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Wrong Answer Is Hilariously Cringe
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Princeton Professor Gets SMACKED DOWN by Facts After Claiming Homeschooling Is 'Educational Neglect' Amy Curtis
Advertisement