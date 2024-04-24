Snake in the Grass Nina Jankowicz Returns With Perfectly Named 'Disinformation' Think Tank

You know it's a presidential election year when the 'disinformation experts' begin to rear their ugly heads again.

And when it comes to ugly heads, there are few worse than disgraced former Biden Disinformation Czar, Nina Jankowicz. It's difficult to imagine how bad our society has gotten when there are people in power who actually want to take seriously a person who has referred to herself -- unironically -- as the 'Mary Poppins of disinformation.'

Yet here we are.

Jankowicz's 'Ministry of Truth' in the Biden administration may have gone away, but you know she never will. Like any theater kid, she wouldn't know how to exist without constant attention. This week, she announced her co-founding of a non-profit 'disinformation think tank' and has already begun attacking Republican lawmakers through press releases. (It's funny how Democrats are never guilty of 'disinformation,' isn't it).

INBOX: Nina Jankowicz is now leading something called the American Sunlight Project, and is pushing out press releases about her interviews on “disinformation” (she pushed the ohony Steele dossier and falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinfo) pic.twitter.com/PfGguAdmZ4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 24, 2024

Did you catch that name? American Sunlight Project. It didn't escape The National Pulse what the acronym of that name is.

NEW: Biden's Failed Censorship Czar Nina Jankowicz Now Runs a Think-Tank Named After a Venomous Snake.https://t.co/xquXwKrcaH — The National Pulse (@TheNatPulse) April 23, 2024

The American Sunlight Project–whose acronym ASP recalls the name of several venomous snake species found in the Nile region of Africa and the European vipera aspis — has a board comprised of several notable figures — including NeverTrumper Katie Harbath, a former Facebook executive and Republican operative; Ineke Mushovic, who leads a think tank that tracks “threats to democracy” and gay, lesbian, transgender movements; and Benjamin Wittes, the resident Deep State apologist at the Brookings Institute, which was primarily backed by the government of Qatar until 2017.

'ASP.' How incredibly fitting.

At least the Marxists behind 'diversity, equity, and inclusion' were smart enough to put the 'equity' second so their acronym didn't spell 'DIE.' But no one ever accused Jankowicz of being smart.

LOL. Except Cleopatra actually had some accomplishments to her name. Some pretty big ones. Jankowicz's only accomplishments are singing awful (and creepy) made-up songs about Harry Potter.

It's so difficult to see these psychopathic personalities being elevated in our society. https://t.co/iO3hMJSf38 — Democrats lie a lot! (@rola_hill) April 24, 2024

The co-founder of the group, Carlos Álvarez-Aranyos, comes from Protect Democracy, another noted leftist organization whose primary objective is litigation.

The American Sunlight Project says "Over the next few months, we will expose the infrastructure and funding behind the disinformation campaigns that are attempting to undermine American democracy," but good luck finding anything about the funding of this group on its site. https://t.co/eFhuzYa3dA pic.twitter.com/02HmFeMFlE — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 24, 2024

Imagine that. You'd think a group dedicated to 'fighting disinformation' would be open and upfront about where their funding comes from.

Creepy drama kid won't go away — Publius Enigma (@PubliusEnig) April 24, 2024

Few public figures have been embarrassed and exposed to the extent that Jankowicz has over the past couple of years. But no, she will never go away, as long as there is a New York Times or a CNN around to platform her evil intentions.

this is the woman who briefly led the government's censorship department before biden backed down and dissolved it. i've been a disinformation researcher for years, and have followed her work closely. nina is a propagandist. shame on the nyt for giving her a platform. pic.twitter.com/eP8zrH5mk5 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 24, 2024

Nina Jankowicz on CNN - "Just a spoonful of Fascism makes the propaganda go down..." https://t.co/xz0whFwMsd — Fast Eddie Caiazzo (@EddieCaiazzo) April 24, 2024

Ugh. We can't even listen to that voice. She's playing all of her greatest hits.

That sums her up nicely.

Of course, Jankowicz has blocked about 75 percent of Twitter (as good 'disinformation experts' do) but we managed to catch one of her replies to Mike Solana anyway.

LOL. This is hilarious. Jankowicz accusing anyone else of 'not researching,' denying she would have had the power to censor or deplatform, denying her own propaganda, and, of course, immediately citing Fox News (and Fox News only) as an example of 'lies.'

The lack of self-awareness is not surprising, but still astounding.

And it didn't go over too well.

nina jankowicz is a vicious state propagandist. I didn't say she was given the explicit power to censor. the point of her board was to provide a federal list of voices and opinions for social media companies to censor, which they would do for fear of federal retaliation. evil. https://t.co/KLGpz5Vh2F — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 24, 2024

Nina, with all due respect. You're a bad person and shouldn't be anywhere near decision making. You are definitely a propagandist. The worst kind even. The kind that hides behind faux non-partisanship. As if the day after billions get sent overseas, we dont see the uniparty — A Pointless Fool (@APointlessFool) April 24, 2024

This is B- deceptive framing at best. I would have expected better from someone at your level but then again they did shut your thing down — gfodor.id (@gfodor) April 24, 2024

You're a vile propagandist and you should be ashamed — Henry Peterson (@he99845) April 24, 2024

These are all accurate, but we'll end with someone who characterized Jankowicz in a language she can understand.

You are literally this woman pic.twitter.com/atquTIWH1Q — ihatethissomuch69 (@ihatethiss69469) April 24, 2024

There it is. The worst villain in all the Harry Potter universe (yes, including Voldemort). And Nina Jankowicz is every bit as evil as Dolores Umbridge ... and then some.