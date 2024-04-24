Karol Markowicz BURIES Morning Mika's Florida Gaslighting With a Single Photograph

Latest Swing State Polls Show Biden Campaign's 'Economy's Great' Approach Backfiring Badly
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on April 24, 2024
Screenshot

Today the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Moyle v. United States. At issue is the Idaho law that bans nearly all abortions, with some notable exceptions. The Biden administration claims that this ban will violate a federal emergency healthcare law, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA). However, Republican legislators are arguing that the administration is using EMTALA as a trojan horse to codify abortion rights and that the law does not apply here, since Idaho's abortion restrictions not only include exceptions for rape and incest, but also an exception to perform abortions when it will prevent the death of the mother. 

The Supreme Court -- which allowed Idaho to continue enforcing its law back in January when it agreed to take the case -- is expected to rule on Moyle v. United States in June. Between now and then, expect a LOT of gaslighting from pro-abortion advocates. 

Enter Mika Brzezinski this morning, who bizarrely took the opportunity of SCOTUS hearing a case about Idaho to go on a rant about how 'dangerous' Florida now is for women (and also bizarrely to blame it all on Donald Trump). Watch:  

Oh, the dramatics. (We especially like her flustered 'uhhh ... in a bind' performance.) Brzezinski should get nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar later this year. 

Of course, none of this is true. But Brzezinski and her kept husband, Joe Scarborough, have an even bigger problem when it comes to decrying Florida as 'Gilead for women' (as we know, the left only reads one book and watches one television show). 

Columnist Karol Markowicz was quick to point out that problem and demolish Brzezinski's playacting with a single, devastating photo: 

Oops. BIG oops, Mika and Joe. 

Gosh, it seems shocking that Brzezinski and Scarborough would choose to live in such a repressive state. They are not without means. They own several other homes in other states. So, what are they doing in Florida, where you CAN'T EVEN SAY 'GAY'?

They look downright TERRIFIED. 

Maybe their $6.5 million Jupiter, Florida, luxury home eases the tension. 

The hardship is real. 

Oh, but it gets even better. Not only do the Morning Joe hosts live in Florida, but they built a home studio there, so they could broadcast their MSNBC gaslighting program from behind enemy lines and not have to trek up to the socialist paradise of New York or Connecticut to send out their daily signal. 

That's courage, folks. That's Medal of Honor-level courage. 

But if they should ever fall, at least we know what their tombstones will look like. 

HA. 

That can't be possible. 

Perhaps none of this is about 'women in danger' at all, and it is really about the leftist cult obsession with killing babies whenever they want to, for any reason. 

Maybe they're too petrified to attempt a daring escape? 

You are not alone there, friend. 

Everything about them is fake. From Brzezinski's pose to Scarborough's highlights to his careful placement of a Hemingway book that he almost certainly has not read. 

The cameras just happened to catch them like that, don't you know? 

Yeah, right. We're pretty sure LeBron James has read as many books as Scarborough has. 

Don't expect her to respond. Instead, just mock her. 

This is the correct response. 

Meanwhile, back in the world of reality, where Governor DeSantis enacts Florida laws (not Trump), Florida is far safer for women, men, and children than ANY blue state in the country. 

This does not come as a surprise. 

They are not leaving because Bzezinski's gaslighting simply does not work. People -- including women -- have eyes and ears. And that is why Florida is increasing in population. 

People like Brzezinski will never stop lying. They don't know how to engage an issue honestly. But it is fun when one simple photo can show the world what hypocrites they are. 

There's a reason a picture is worth 1,000 words.  

