Dumpster Fire in Waiting: Stephen Colbert to Broadcast The Late Show Live From the DNC in Chicago

Throughout the history of late-night comedy, many hosts have done their shows on location for a week or so. David Letterman used to regularly travel to Los Angeles to broadcast his show and Conan O'Brien, who is Canadian, also did many shows from Toronto.

But we're pretty sure none of them ever tried to do their comedy/variety shows live from a political convention.

In that sense, Stephen Colbert is a groundbreaker. Not only is he the first host ever to do such an on-location show, but he is also the man who officially just hammered the last nail in the coffin of network late-night comedy.

Comedian Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” to air live from Chicago during Democratic convention https://t.co/8auOhlxSjT — The Hill (@thehill) April 18, 2024

Good Lord. They don't even pretend anymore. They have completely removed their masks. Colbert might as well do the entire week wearing a Joe Biden cheerleader outfit. Here is more from The Hill:

Colbert said he lived in Chicago in the past for a period of 11 years and that 'it holds a special place in my heart.' He also joked that the city was where he, originally from South Carolina, 'got an education in winter.' 'Did you, did you know that tears can freeze?' the comedian said.

Sorry, was that supposed to be a joke? The Hill is being pretty generous with the word 'comedian' here.

And yes, we're SURE he's doing it just because of his fondness for Chicago, not for the opportunity to slurp Biden and the Democrat Party for an entire week.

We'd laugh if the FCC -- in the name of equality -- forced Colbert to also do his show live from Milwaukee during the Republican National Convention. He'd likely spend the whole week just crying and huddled in a corner in the fetal position, rocking back and forth and licking his palms.

Of course, this is not to say that there might not be some entertaining moments in Colbert's planned suck-up week.

It’ll be #MustSeeTV when the pro-hamas antisemites start protesting. https://t.co/QiiUTFr6R1 — Alfred Q Holic (@JohnnyWhales3) April 19, 2024

If they storm the stage, we'll make giant TUBS of popcorn.

I hope it gets overrun by ILLEGALS demanding to sleep in the studio https://t.co/hbI3pYMxyp — Unapologetic Crypto Man (@unapologetic_cm) April 18, 2024

There's another Democrat constituency that could make things ... umm ... interesting.

*plays Propellerheads “History Repeating”* https://t.co/6g6tqFmHVO — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) April 19, 2024

Chicago 1968 is currently crossing its fingers in hopes that the 2024 DNC will take away its title of 'Most Disastrous Political Convention in American History.'

I'm hoping for a repeat of 1968. I hate leftists that much. I hate them more than that. No negative or detrimental thing that happens to them could make me sad. -Death of Late Night: Colbert Doing Show From Chicago During DNC So He Can Fluff the Dems https://t.co/H1ZQLo8dFx — Rex_Tudor_Coup (@iamgnurr) April 19, 2024

Damn. Tell us how you REALLY feel.

(Note: The link in the tweet above is to our sister site, PJ Media, which also provided some commentary on this story)

Will he interview the rioters? — Peanut (@peanutweet) April 18, 2024

We're kind of hoping for a giant dance number with the rioters -- either pro-Hamas or illegal aliens or both. It would rival Colbert's most cringe moment on TV:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

HAHAHAHA. We hope he NEVER lives that down. He shouldn't.

These are essentially the same person now. pic.twitter.com/BGAnz0kKL6 — TheCopperBandit (@AnOrangeMetal) April 18, 2024

LOL. That's not fair. Stanley Tucci is talented. Colbert ... not so much.

At least they aren’t pretending they’re not proxies anymore — JSParker (@jsparker31) April 19, 2024

The facade was dropped long ago. Now, Colbert is just steering into the skid of his own demise. Still, this IS pretty brazen and unprecedented, even for him.

Will the FEC consider this a campaign contribution violation? — steve_oohh 🌵 (@steve_oohh) April 18, 2024

That's a very good question. Sadly, we know the answer.

This sounds like something worse than if I just had my teenager do armpit farts for an hour — CrabMonster2 (@CrabMonster2) April 19, 2024

That sounds far funnier than anything Colbert has done in YEARS.

Better buy extra fire 🔥 insurance. — Camacho2024 🇺🇸 ⛰ 🇩🇪 🇳🇱 🌈 (@jcschmieder) April 19, 2024

We're not sure if that tweet is referring to the riots or the out-of-control dumpster fire the show will inevitably be.

Maybe we'll just embrace the power of 'AND.'

The joke writes itself. Will they put a laugh track over the gunshots? — Monkey (@Thefuture1880) April 19, 2024

They'll just call that fireworks set off by people around the city because everyone loves Biden so much.

He became his character, amazing — taliblond (@taliblond) April 19, 2024

That's hilarious and very accurate. When he was the host of The Colbert Show, Colbert's entire schtick was that he was playing a caricature of Bill O'Reilly. Now, he has just become that person, only on the other side and FAR more biased and in the tank for his side than O'Reilly ever dreamed of being.

I can’t wait to not watch. — Tim Sullivan (@T_R_Sullivan) April 19, 2024

Honestly, the disasters people joked about above will be the ONLY reason anyone tunes in, even many Democrats.

Cringe af — 2FrontTeeth (@2FrontTeeth21) April 18, 2024

Yep. That pretty much sums up this entire story.

But being cringe AF is very on-brand for Stephen Colbert.

We just hope he's got some good Kevlar suits for his week in Chicago.

Or not. That could be fun to watch too.