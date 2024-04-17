Can We Elect Him President? Escaped Circus Elephant Roams the Streets in Butte, Montana

It's time to address the elephant in the ... streets?

Yes, 2024 is starting to get really weird. And, just think, the cicadas aren't even here yet. But we'll bet none of you had 'Escaped Elephant Roams the City of Butte, Montana' on your 2024 bingo cards.

Yesterday, RawsAlerts posted some videos on Twitter of an elephant who had escaped the Jordan World Circus and could be seen casually strolling the streets of Butte to the shock and surprise of local residents and law enforcement.

Tusk, tusk. It's no big deal. Jumbo was just out for a stroll, that's all. Let's watch:

🚨#BREAKING: A circus elephant has gotten loose after escaping from its circus tent

⁰📌#Butte | #Montana



Watch as Law enforcement and other authorities shutdown the streets after a A Circus elephant was running loose in the streets stopping traffic while a handler ran after it… pic.twitter.com/9jz2Pd7U6V — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2024

The tweet continues with more information about this pachyderm promenade:

Watch as Law enforcement and other authorities shutdown the streets after a Circus elephant was running loose in the streets stopping traffic while a handler ran after it after escaping from traveling circus tent in Butte Montana. Officals from Jordan World Circus said the elephant’s handlers were washing the female elephant outside the civic center when a passing vehicle backfired and spooked the animal causing it temporarily to escape. The spooked animal was soon safely corralled back at the civic center without injury.

There was more video from town security cameras.

🚨#UPDATE: Watch as security cameras capture a roaming circus elephant in the town of Butte, Montana, temporarily escaping while its handlers chase it down. It was later safely returned to its home. pic.twitter.com/xvMc3KfNQo — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 16, 2024

We recommend watching the videos above with the sound on. The commentary in the first one and the music in the second are hilarious. We particularly love the lone individual following Dumbo's path, wondering in vain how he would ever be able to stop the meandering mammoth.

With world events going about as badly as humanly possible recently, Twitter was eager to have some fun with this story (especially since it all ended without injury to the elephant).

My wife would be over there going "Pssp, pssp, pssp!", and trying to feed it so we can take it home. https://t.co/hSv325mJE1 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) April 16, 2024

Honestly, who wouldn't?

Mom! It followed me home. Can I keep it? https://t.co/RmSE6bNNex — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) April 17, 2024

YES. You give that giant, good boy a home.

I bet that elephant will never forget this… https://t.co/F25HXxggWr — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) April 16, 2024

Ahhh, we see what you did there. Very well played.

Can’t imagine getting crushed at the casino for hours and walking out to an elephant in the parking lot in Montana. I’d just rightfully assume it’s the end of days and put everything I have on red. https://t.co/N7oYFcVreO — Tayler Saucedo (@tsauce7) April 17, 2024

A casino's biggest nightmare is an elephant playing blackjack. pic.twitter.com/VDYzgT98LZ — Ryan HugeBrain🧠 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 16, 2024

LOL. With their famed memories, we naturally assume that elephants are outstanding card counters.

It wouldn't be an escaped elephant story without a good Simpsons reference.

Every guy on Twitter will look at that and say, 'HELL, YEAH.'

Run! run for your freedom !!! — ‎ ً (@vxytri) April 16, 2024

Be free buddy! https://t.co/H9qTBJgRFV — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) April 16, 2024

An overwhelming number of people on Twitter were on the elephant's side here and who can blame them? Ganesha looked like he was having the time of his life.

I'm completely team-Elephant on this one. https://t.co/izjU8NNcJT — Wattus Maximus (@WattusMaximus) April 16, 2024

Everyone was.

My god. Hackers have now cracked Elephant software. https://t.co/FZTFHzhAHZ — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) April 16, 2024

You stop that. That's birds you're talking about. Elephants are REAL.

Christie campaigning again! — Stonewolfpatriot (@executive_jc) April 16, 2024

Letitia James is on the loose! pic.twitter.com/jCSpaHhIzA — Carlos Btno Cigar🇺🇸♥️🍊♥️🇺🇸 (@CarlosBtnoCigar) April 16, 2024

We wanted to keep this article politics-free, but those two were just too funny. (We refrained from including the many Lizzo references, though.)

We are, however, quite willing to vote for Babar for President, or even king.

Where’s Ace Ventura when you need him… 😂 pic.twitter.com/KddQqhxZDJ — Aging Death ☠️ (@AgingDeath) April 16, 2024

Alllll-righty then.

He's not even trying and his pretty fast! https://t.co/UIgx9lQfOR — 1984 Is Today (@Tribble_Bait) April 16, 2024

YOU try telling that walking Mt. Kilimanjaro that he doesn't have the right of way at an intersection. (Unfortunately, there weren't any protesters in his way who had glued themselves to the road.)

Somehow this seems right on a schedule 😂 https://t.co/JY04bwwgHk — Red Maven (@TheRedMaven) April 16, 2024

We're only four months into 2024. Just sayin'.

OK. Maybe some people DID have 'escaped elephant' on their bingo cards.

Send that BigBoy to the Southern Border, FFS! 😂😂😂🙌🏼 https://t.co/LnEFN1R8ba — Orange🇺🇸 (@Orangezipple1) April 17, 2024

Looks like someone is playing Jumanji in Montana https://t.co/e28NUBGKnq pic.twitter.com/sLXAnQAgPX — Dr. Danny Sanders (@dannysanders80) April 16, 2024

We knew The Rock was up to no good.

But there's one song -- at least for people of a certain age -- that sums up Tusker's adventures in Montana perfectly:

Born free, as free as the wind blows.

As free as the grass grows.

Born free to follow your heart...



Even if it's a trip to the casino. I'm rooting for the oliphaunt.. https://t.co/AwfqefMvDM — 2A History (@2aHistory) April 16, 2024

Chef's kiss. We can't beat that. We'll end with Matt Monro's title track to the movie Born Free for those not old enough to remember it:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We're happy this story ended well for everyone, especially the elephant. But we want to send him a bag of peanuts and some fermented fruit from a Marula tree to thank him for all the fun he provided to Butte ... and to Twitter.