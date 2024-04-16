The TikTok Activists Are Getting Angrier and Angrier
BREAKING: Alvin Bragg Seeks to Punish Trump for Violating an Unconstitutional Gag Order
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting...
Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump...
Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the...
J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners From Tra...
David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump...
Biden's LIE About Lifting Children Out of Poverty With a Freakin' Tax Credit...
OMG, SO REKT! Megyn Kelly Literally ENDS Jeffrey Toobin for Calling Clarence Thomas...
Dr. Phil Has Had Enough of the Speech Police
National Public Radio Suspends Whistleblower for DARING to Publicly Admit NPR's Bias
POPCORN! Climate Change Loons Protest Outside Kamala Harris' CA Home and It's GLORIOUS...
Peter Doocy Corners John Kirby Over Biden's Iran Policy
Adam Schiff-for-Brains Tries Taunting Trump Over His First Day in Court and WOW...

He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His Lecturing

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on April 16, 2024

Celebrities in general, but mostly on the left are used to being catered to no matter what they do or say. Accordingly, they always seem shocked when people don't feel exactly the way they do, and that is usually when they throw tantrums. 

Advertisement

This was the scene that played out last month when Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer and songwriter John Mellencamp went to Toledo, Ohio, to perform a show. 

Well ... part of a show, anyway. 

Even though the show happened in March, the clip of his abbreviated 'performance' surfaced on Twitter last night. Watch: 

At least one media outlet reported that Mellencamp's speech during his show was a promotion of Joe Biden. Others have claimed it was a story about his grandmother. But Mellencamp, by his own admission, has said that his recent shows are intertwined with social and political commentary. So, even if the story he was telling WAS ostensibly about his grandmother, it probably had a strong political angle to it as well. 

More importantly, Mellencamp has been performing on stage since the early '80s. Surely he has been heckled before. To use one person telling him to 'shut up and play' as an excuse to walk off stage and cheat people out of the hard-earned money they paid to see him play seems just a LITTLE bit of overkill. 

Twitter, unsurprisingly, wasn't very sympathetic to Mellencamp's outburst.

Recommended

Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Someone should have told him, 'Oh yeah, the show must go on, long after the thrill of playing is gone.' 

Like Bruce Springsteen, Mellencamp writes a lot about working-class America. So, we're sure his outfit for this show was carefully crafted. But he has been a multi-millionaire for decades. He even owns an island off the coast of South Carolina. It doesn't exactly scream 'car mechanic.'

This is the way. It's not that artists aren't allowed to have their own opinions and express them. Of course, they are. But there is a time and a place. (And we're not totally on the side of the heckler here either. But the man did pay his money, so he has the right to express his disapproval.)

It's also interesting in the clip how the audience started out mostly on Mellencamp's side, cheering as he dressed down the heckler. But then he gets booed when he says he is cutting the show short and booed even harder when he simply stops playing mid-song. 

Advertisement

We feel bad for the people who bought tickets. But as far as visceral enjoyment goes, watching Mellencamp lose his temper just 'hurts so good.'

We see what they did here.

Seriously, what was that part of his hissy fit? Threaten to cut your show short and then abruptly end it? That's just being a brat because you can. 

According to reports, Cougar did come back later to perform a few hit songs, but he definitely did not do a full show and the audience should get refunds, at least partial ones.

Well, that's the mentality. He feels his opinions are more important, so people must hear them. And he can't take it when people don't want to. 

Advertisement

(We also think it's kind of funny that he was vaguely threatening the heckler. Because Mellencamp is pretty short and weighs about a buck-fifty soaking wet. But of course, he has armed security.) 

Mellencamp doesn't even deny that he is pretty grumpy most of the time, especially in his later years. We get the feeling that happiness might cause him pain, like Johnny Ringo in Tombstone

He acted like a real B.A.B.Y. in the U.S.A.

Tags: CRYING LEFTISTS MUSIC POLITICS JOHN MELLENCAMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Pulls ZERO PUNCHES in Straight-Fire Thread DEFENDING Detransitioners From Trans Activists
Sam J.
BREAKING: Alvin Bragg Seeks to Punish Trump for Violating an Unconstitutional Gag Order
Aaron Walker
Rachel Maddow Accidentally Comes SO CLOSE to Figuring Out Why They're Targeting Trump NOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Hakeem Jeffries' Tone-Deaf Dig at Trump About How NO ONE is Above the Law Does NOT Go As He Planned
Sam J.
David Frum's FAILED Attempt to Make Biden Look Good for NOT Debating Trump BACKFIRES Hilariously (on Joe)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement