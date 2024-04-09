Off the Reservation: Liz Warren Believes Israel's War Will Be Legally Considered a Genocide

President Joe Biden Repeats One of His Favorite Amtrak Stories
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on April 09, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The left continues to try to warp the English language to its own twisted ends. They have already removed all meaning from words like 'racist' and 'sexist.' Turns out that if you apply those labels to anyone who disagrees with you, you devalue the word, not the person you are trying to attack. 

The latest entry in the left's Newspeak dictionary is, of course, 'genocide.' To be honest, the TRAs had already destroyed that word when they repeatedly claimed that anyone who didn't use their preferred pronouns was committing 'GENOCIDE, RRREEEEE.'

But we'll leave aside the nutbar gender cult for a moment to talk about the left's misuse of genocide when it comes to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. As Israel supporter Ben Shapiro often notes, Israel has 100 percent air superiority over Gaza. If they wanted to commit an actual genocide, there is literally nothing stopping them from doing so. The fact that Israel is taking so much time to destroy Hamas terrorists is proof positive that they have ZERO intention of causing any unnecessary casualties. 

But, of course, reality never stopped the left from pushing a narrative. The latest entrant into the 'Israel genocide' word games is none other than fake Native American Senator Elizabeth Warren. Yesterday, Politico reported on a Q and A that Warren participated in the previous week at the Islamic Center of Boston, where she said that legally, Israel is guilty of genocide.  

Pure insanity. 

'If you want to do it as an application of law, I believe that they’ll find that it is genocide, and they have ample evidence to do so,' Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday.

Warren's office tried to run cover for her after this statement, saying that she was merely commenting on recent actions by the International Court of Justice, not expressing her own opinions. 

Funny, her saying 'they have ample evidence to do so' sure sounds like her opinion to us. 

Is that the same Harvard Law that doesn't believe that antisemitism is wrong unless actions accompany it? Claudine Gay may not be the Harvard president anymore, but the culture hasn't changed. 

If you don't recall, Jeremy Corbyn was the former socialist leader of Britain's Labour Party, before he was rejected by even his own party for antisemitism.

The left loves to say, 'October 7 was horrible, but ...' If there is ever a 'but' after that first part, you are doing it wrong. 

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise from Warren, who is kind of known for her lies, especially about herself. 

They don't call her Fauxcahontas for nothing, folks. 

HA. 

Her 'ancestors' suffered through a lot of that. 

But jokes about Warren's fake heritage aside, Twitter was far more interested in correcting her on the facts. 

It's even more ironic when the stated mission of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and many of their Palestinian supporters IS the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jews.  

It's revealing how those three words are almost never uttered by the people demanding a ceasefire and screaming about genocide. 

She knows she is lying. She is pandering to an audience. Politico also noted that after October 7, Warren was initially strongly supportive of Israel, but she has weakened in the six months since. Not because of anything Israel is doing, but because she has been harangued by pro-Hamas protesters. 

Well, gosh, it's good to know she has principles from which she cannot be swayed. This is what Warren also said at the mosque: 

'For me, it is far more important to say what Israel is doing is wrong. And it is wrong,' she said. 'It is wrong to starve children within a civilian population in order to try to bend to your will. It is wrong to drop 2000-pound bombs, in densely populated civilian areas.'

These are pure Hamas talking points, and Warren repeats them without any question or condition.

It is clear that the word 'genocide' is now just a shibboleth for the left, a word used to signal that you are part of 'the right group.' Whether it is true or not is completely irrelevant. 

Recently, writer Coleman Hughes appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and he offered an honest assessment of what is going on in Gaza, which has nothing at all to do with genocide:

Hughes is an extremely smart -- and measured -- young man. And we appreciate him pointing out these facts. Facts about the casualty numbers, facts about war and war zones in general, and the PROPER definition of genocide (of which Israel is absolutely not guilty). 

Gaza is a war zone. The truth is, people will die in a war zone. And yes, Jose Andres, sometimes people will be killed accidentally, like the World Central Kitchen aid workers.

But maybe instead of blaming Israel and accusing them of things like genocide or intentionally targeting civilians -- not just false, but a blatant effort to undermine their mission -- Warren, Andres, and others should be blaming Hamas for, you know, starting the war.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

