Off the Reservation: Liz Warren Believes Israel's War Will Be Legally Considered a Genocide

The left continues to try to warp the English language to its own twisted ends. They have already removed all meaning from words like 'racist' and 'sexist.' Turns out that if you apply those labels to anyone who disagrees with you, you devalue the word, not the person you are trying to attack.

The latest entry in the left's Newspeak dictionary is, of course, 'genocide.' To be honest, the TRAs had already destroyed that word when they repeatedly claimed that anyone who didn't use their preferred pronouns was committing 'GENOCIDE, RRREEEEE.'

But we'll leave aside the nutbar gender cult for a moment to talk about the left's misuse of genocide when it comes to the Israeli-Hamas conflict. As Israel supporter Ben Shapiro often notes, Israel has 100 percent air superiority over Gaza. If they wanted to commit an actual genocide, there is literally nothing stopping them from doing so. The fact that Israel is taking so much time to destroy Hamas terrorists is proof positive that they have ZERO intention of causing any unnecessary casualties.

But, of course, reality never stopped the left from pushing a narrative. The latest entrant into the 'Israel genocide' word games is none other than fake Native American Senator Elizabeth Warren. Yesterday, Politico reported on a Q and A that Warren participated in the previous week at the Islamic Center of Boston, where she said that legally, Israel is guilty of genocide.

NEW



Senator Elizabeth Warren says she believes Israel’s war in Gaza will legally be considered a genocide.



“…I believe that they’ll find that it is genocide and they have ample evidence to do so…”https://t.co/n40qfMw5Wf pic.twitter.com/vs5XSLNtXp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 8, 2024

Pure insanity.

'If you want to do it as an application of law, I believe that they’ll find that it is genocide, and they have ample evidence to do so,' Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday.

Warren's office tried to run cover for her after this statement, saying that she was merely commenting on recent actions by the International Court of Justice, not expressing her own opinions.

Funny, her saying 'they have ample evidence to do so' sure sounds like her opinion to us.

No surprise.



This mendacious, cynical witch is on the faculty of @Harvard_Law https://t.co/P8pWEgCrzu — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) April 9, 2024

Is that the same Harvard Law that doesn't believe that antisemitism is wrong unless actions accompany it? Claudine Gay may not be the Harvard president anymore, but the culture hasn't changed.

I’ve been screaming for over a year that the Democrats were heading towards full Corbynization. This is what a Corbynized party looks like. If you’re Jewish, and you still haven’t digested that these people hate you, I’m begging you take their words seriously, don’t vote for them https://t.co/Ews8Dl5k71 — Robert Zimmerman (@Nayborhoodbully) April 8, 2024

If you don't recall, Jeremy Corbyn was the former socialist leader of Britain's Labour Party, before he was rejected by even his own party for antisemitism.

Based on all the evidence, Israel has done more in this war to prevent civilian casualties than any military in modern history.



But that doesn’t matter to @SenWarren, who would rather join the chorus of Democrats trying to placate their rabidly anti-Israel base of voters. https://t.co/Y7VK6Vif1L — RJC (@RJC) April 8, 2024

The left loves to say, 'October 7 was horrible, but ...' If there is ever a 'but' after that first part, you are doing it wrong.

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise from Warren, who is kind of known for her lies, especially about herself.

The same amount of evidence that will prove she’s native American — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) April 8, 2024

She also believed she had ample evidence in her DNA test to find that she is Native American but we all know how that turned out. https://t.co/pRU40EDkg6 — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) April 9, 2024

They don't call her Fauxcahontas for nothing, folks.

Anything near 1/1024 percent of a definition meets Liz Warren’s standards. https://t.co/x8UNJMTVax — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) April 8, 2024

HA.

The lady who appropriated an indigenous identity can sit this one out. https://t.co/mxc3hbUJFd — Sam Duncan🇮🇱 #EndJewHatred 🟦 (@samslamdunk) April 9, 2024

She knows a lot about genocide. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 9, 2024

Her 'ancestors' suffered through a lot of that.

But jokes about Warren's fake heritage aside, Twitter was far more interested in correcting her on the facts.

Another public figure doesn’t understand the legal definition of genocide (and clearly can’t read either). https://t.co/1VfA4N8WbC — Ben M. Freeman 🇮🇱 (@BenMFreeman) April 9, 2024

It's even more ironic when the stated mission of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and many of their Palestinian supporters IS the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jews.

Hamas forced Israel in to this war and hid behind 20K of their own citizens as human shields just to get this quote. https://t.co/N8wab3KOS9 — Affirm Reality 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@MirabelleW18) April 8, 2024

Release the hostages!! — Ben Pouladian (@benitoz) April 8, 2024

It's revealing how those three words are almost never uttered by the people demanding a ceasefire and screaming about genocide.

This is an utter outrage for someone of Warren’s stature to espouse this position. For shame. https://t.co/k6blNrt1NH — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) April 8, 2024

According to Article II, Israel's actions don't fall under genocide, does Warren not know the definition? pic.twitter.com/aNz3EUqkI3 — Elazar Katsky | אלעזר קצקי (@ESKatsky) April 8, 2024

She knows she is lying. She is pandering to an audience. Politico also noted that after October 7, Warren was initially strongly supportive of Israel, but she has weakened in the six months since. Not because of anything Israel is doing, but because she has been harangued by pro-Hamas protesters.

Which other Senator was going to this smear job? pic.twitter.com/k0OVcEPB2U — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) April 8, 2024

Well, gosh, it's good to know she has principles from which she cannot be swayed. This is what Warren also said at the mosque:

'For me, it is far more important to say what Israel is doing is wrong. And it is wrong,' she said. 'It is wrong to starve children within a civilian population in order to try to bend to your will. It is wrong to drop 2000-pound bombs, in densely populated civilian areas.'

These are pure Hamas talking points, and Warren repeats them without any question or condition.

It is clear that the word 'genocide' is now just a shibboleth for the left, a word used to signal that you are part of 'the right group.' Whether it is true or not is completely irrelevant.

Recently, writer Coleman Hughes appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and he offered an honest assessment of what is going on in Gaza, which has nothing at all to do with genocide:

.@coldxman does a great job explaining the myth of the “Gaza Genocide” to @joerogan.



Now, could someone please explain it to @SenWarren and the other politicians who are misusing the term in order appease the supporters of terrorists and abandon an American ally. https://t.co/nljQUbbhd2 pic.twitter.com/XS8E1QnI55 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 9, 2024

Hughes is an extremely smart -- and measured -- young man. And we appreciate him pointing out these facts. Facts about the casualty numbers, facts about war and war zones in general, and the PROPER definition of genocide (of which Israel is absolutely not guilty).

Gaza is a war zone. The truth is, people will die in a war zone. And yes, Jose Andres, sometimes people will be killed accidentally, like the World Central Kitchen aid workers.

But maybe instead of blaming Israel and accusing them of things like genocide or intentionally targeting civilians -- not just false, but a blatant effort to undermine their mission -- Warren, Andres, and others should be blaming Hamas for, you know, starting the war.

***

