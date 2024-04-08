WAR: Elon Musk Vows to Lift All Restrictions in Brazil, Publish Demands Made to Twitter

Monday Morning Meme Madness
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on April 08, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Last week, Twitchy reported on 'The Brazil Files,' another huge exposé from journalist Michael Shellenberger detailing the corruption in the Brazilian government related to free speech and Twitter. As with most of Shellenberger's reports, The Brazil Files were thorough and comprehensive. 

You can read the full coverage above, but a quick summary is that the Lula government in Brazil, led by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, has been engaging in massive censorship and worse, going so far as to imprison people without trial for social media posts, trying to silence members of the Brazilian Congress, and trying to weaponize Twitter's content moderation policies to enact censorship even outside of Brazil. Moreover, the Brazilian court (illegally) demanded that Twitter release personal details from users who tweeted hashtags de Moraes didn't like, and also demanded access to Twitter's internal files.

Shellenberger released The Brazil files on April 3. It took Twitter owner Elon Musk a few days to respond to it all, but when he did ... whoa nelly, he was having NONE of it. 

It started with one of Musk's usual, casual tweets where it appeared he was just noticing things and exclaiming about them. 

One person responded to this tweet asking Musk, if this was true, why would he comply?

It was ON from there ...

The tweet concludes, 'But principles matter more than profit.'

In other words: Stuff it, Brazil. 

Shellenberger then posted a video update to his Brazil Files in which he accurately called Lula and de Moraes tyrants, and shamed companies like Facebook who had complied with their demands. Musk chimed in on that too. 

He made similar comments to others reporting on his defiance of Brazil's demands. 

He even joined many who were advising people living in Brazil to get a VPN so their access to social media would not be shut off. 

But Musk wasn't done there. After many comments like this, he went from open defiance to all-out war on de Moraes.

Whoa. Elon Musk is PISSED, y'all. As he should be. As all Brazilians should be, not to mention anyone around the world who believes in free speech.

Note to Mark Zuckerberg: you are doing it wrong and you always have been. 

It would also be nice if we had an administration in Washington that wasn't openly on Brazil's side here. 

GOOD LORD. Is that really what de Moraes looks like? That is almost as bad as Klaus Schwab. 

It's pretty scary when the people who want to stamp their boot on the neck of the world don't even bother hiding the fact that they look exactly like Bond villains.

Musk gave Brazil the full Bob Iger Disney treatment. 

Elon Musk Gfy GIFfrom Elon Musk GIFs


Look, Musk is not perfect and he makes mistakes (like his current CEO). But he is clear about his mission with Twitter and free speech. The people who are opposed to that mission -- going so far as to call Musk a 'Nazi' -- tell us everything about themselves and none of it good. 

Save us some of that popcorn because we have a feeling this is going to get intense.

But it's easy for us to shout this from America. Even though free speech is threatened here every day by the current administration, they haven't destroyed it as much as Brazil is trying to do. 

It means a lot more when Brazilians speak up in favor of Musk. Because, as Shellenberger's Brazil Files showed, that's something that can get them thrown in prison.

We hope that guy is using a VPN ... not even joking.

Ultimately, however, all Musk can do is defy and expose. He can call for regime change, which he clearly was doing over the weekend, but he can't enact it. 

That is for the people to do. And hopefully, Western governments as well, putting pressure on Brazil to change. We're not too confident about the latter, at least for now, but the more tyranny that gets exposed, the harder it will be for the United States, and other allegedly free nations, to ignore it. 

***

