Wait, We Thought It Wasn't Real: DOJ Wants Prison Time for Woman Who 'Stole' Ashley Biden's Diary

In 2020, when it was reported that someone had stolen the diary of Joe Biden's daughter Ashley -- you know, that diary in which Ashley writes of how her father took inappropriate showers with her and made her very uncomfortable -- the media and leftist 'influencers' went out of their way to claim that the leaked diary pages were not real.

And why wouldn't they? After all, it worked (for a while) with Hunter Biden's laptop, claiming that was all just 'Russian disinformation.'

Of course, the FBI ruined those claims about the diary when they egregiously raided the home of James O'Keefe, then of Project Veritas, who was in possession of the diary's contents ... even though he had turned it over to authorities when the woman who stole it, Aimee Harris, sold it to his organization. That 2021 raid even shocked some leftist reporters.

After all, why would the FBI be so invested in the diary if it was all fake 'right-wing propaganda'?

Yesterday, Biden's Department of Justice further verified the diary's unseemly contents when they stepped into the sentencing of Harris (who has already pled guilty) to demand that she serve four to 10 months in prison for the theft.

For the 'theft' of a diary that was abandoned. Let that sink in.

DOJ demands prison time for Ashley Biden diary thief https://t.co/yE3ZJB7GCB pic.twitter.com/jt5HaAmqtC — New York Post (@nypost) April 4, 2024

According to The New York Post, prosecutors originally had sought a lighter sentence of six months home confinement for Harris until the DOJ waded into the proceedings.

'The defendant’s sentence must also account for the manner in which she has abused the administration of justice throughout the pendency of this court proceeding,' the filing by US Attorney Damian Williams to District Judge Laura Taylor Swain reads.



'A sentence involving no period of incarceration would be wholly insufficient to reflect the gravity of the defendant’s conduct, including her apparent belief that she is above the law and that she need not comply with this Court’s orders,' prosecutors argued in their revamped sentencing request.

It's always hilarious when Biden administration officials try to claim that 'no one is above the law.'

For clarification, the 'abuse' the DOJ is referring to here is simply that Harris has tried to have her sentencing hearing rescheduled several times. (OH, NO. NOT THAT.) She is currently scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.

But at least we can now put to bed forever the nonsensical claims that everything Biden wrote about her father in the diary is not 100 percent true.

DOJ just reaffirmed the authenticity of the diary and its contents. https://t.co/gshKwxUXpK — 🇺🇸PATRIOTMANDO🇺🇸🌪⚡️⛈⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@PatriotMando17) April 4, 2024

The diary they said wasn’t real?



The diary where Ashley said she used to take “inappropriate” showers with her father and that she was “hyper-sexualized” at a young age?



That diary? https://t.co/6IdcirPdt1 — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) April 4, 2024

Yep. That's the one.

The very same.

The diary that was LEFT BEHIND and the WH denied it was ever Ashley’s.



That same diary??📔 https://t.co/5Cathcq5e1 — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) April 4, 2024

Uh-huh. That one too.

[Note: In this writer's non-expert opinion, Harris probably wouldn't have had to plead guilty in the first place -- since the diary indeed was left behind -- except for the fact that she tried to and eventually sold it to a media outlet.]

Let me get this straight. Hunter Biden can snort cocaine with hookers, dump his gun in a dumpster and evade taxes unscathed but Ashley’s diary theft gets prison time?? Thanks for at least confirming that her diary about showering with daddy is real https://t.co/q8zBNjdjhA — Brownie Terror (@brownie_terror) April 4, 2024

Despite the circumstances, it turns out that neither Joe nor Hunter is facing any prison time, courtesy of the DOJ. Isn't that something? And to think, there was a time when they wouldn't even acknowledge the ownership of the diary. 🤔 https://t.co/7HASry3tNQ — Jewels Jones (@JewelsJonesLive) April 4, 2024

But remember: no one is above the law, according to the DOJ.

So it's real, and he's a pedo and the diary finder goes to prison....yep. kjp gonna have fun tomorrow 🤣 https://t.co/Et2tvp0MRy — California Patriot 🇺🇸🖕🤪🙄🤣 (@fogdoc) April 4, 2024

Silly Twitter. Karine Jean-Pierre won't have to answer any questions about this. Because of course, she won't.

This is a serious charge given that the diary was said to be fake. Fonddler and Chief strikes again...https://t.co/EFMfj6VC8U — Dave Collum (@DavidBCollum) April 4, 2024

I thought Bidens official statement was that it wasn’t her diary?🤔 https://t.co/Vu0gte00qo — Brian Ziskie 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZiskieBrian1) April 4, 2024

“The diary is fake. Also: the thief should go to jail.”



Pick one. https://t.co/S85DE8bCdu — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) April 4, 2024

Have we explained the rules to Calvinball recently? Maybe we should run a refresher on them.

So then its real? Remember when they said it was fake? So now that they admit its real when will Biden be arrested for molesting his daughter? https://t.co/AqNTiYZAei — Tom (@navyguns81) April 4, 2024

Obviously, that SHOULD happen. But the chances that it WILL happen are about the same as the chances that President Biden can climb a set of stairs without taking a tumble.

The "Department of Justice" demands prison time for the woman who found Ashley Biden's diary.



They are NOT demanding prison time for the man that Ashley describes - in that same diary - as having an "inappropriate shower" with her when she was a child.



Huh. https://t.co/GFbGm4DFKG — Rochester Radar (@RochesterRadar) April 4, 2024

FBI raids, Federal DoJ prosecution, and 10 months in prison over a diary. Nothing to see here..... (Joe Biden molested his daughter) — Clot-free Feral Frog (@FrogPondFloater) April 4, 2024

That's a whole lot of Fed action just for something that's 'not real.'

Yikes. Spare us that particular nightmare fuel.

That pretty well sums it up.

Biden's Department of Justice is not only corrupt to the core, they are arrogant about it. They laugh in our faces about it. This is merely the latest example that when they say 'no one is above the law,' they mean except for them and their favored political patrons.

Or, as someone once wrote, 'All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.'

What was that guy's name again?

***

