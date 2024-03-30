Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done Being Dragged Publicly -- Hilarity Ensues
NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It...
'Worst Take Yet'! Try Not to Laugh at the AP's Latest Attempt to...
Biden 'Priorities' Took Another Beating After the WH Released This Proclamation About Sund...
Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Explains Plan to Monitor Crime (and Everything/Everybody Else) in Oaklan...
Politico Serves Up an Electric Way Biden Can Win the Presidential Race
Eggs-tra Dumb: 'Overtly Religious Themes' Banned at Biden White House Easter Event
The Claim That Black People Can’t Be Racist Requires a Slander on the...
Someone Needs to Tell Her: Kathy Griffin Still Thinks It's About Trump
YouTube Star Kidnapped in Haiti While Trying to Meet Notorious Gangster 'Barbecue'
Governor Kathy Hochul May Have Been Invited But She Definitely Was Not Welcome...

Journos Got Sticky Fingers: Politico Reports on Media's Rampant Stealing From Air Force One

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on March 30, 2024
Twitchy

The crime crisis is running amok in America, at its worst in blue cities, but anytime we hear from the media about crime, they keep trotting out the lie that crime has actually gone down over the past few years. Now, we're not going to spend a lot of time here explaining the difference between crime rates and crime (and how it's easy to make crime rates go down if you ... stop enforcing laws or reporting crimes), we're pretty sure our readers know that.

Advertisement

Instead, we'd like to posit a different theory for why the media doesn't report on crime: it turns out, many of them are criminals too. And we all know what the criminals' unwritten code says happens to 'snitches.'

Evidence of the crime wave in the Fourth Estate came yesterday, courtesy of Sam Stein at Politico:

Wow. We knew reporters had sticky fingers, we just assumed that was from all the pastries they consume. 

Everyone, it appears, is pilfering from Air Force One.

And it’s gotten so bad that last month, NBC correspondent KELLY O’DONNELL, the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, included a terse reminder to colleagues that taking items off the plane was not allowed and reflected poorly on the press corps as a whole, several individuals who saw the off-the-record email confirmed.

The rampant thievery makes sense when you remember that Washington is a town populated by a lot of ambitious, status-seeking dorks. Many people who fly with the president on Air Force One really want you to know they’ve flown on Air Force One.

Attention, White House Press Corps: When Sam Stein -- SAM FREAKING STEIN -- is calling you a dork, there is a 100 percent chance that you are, in fact, a dork. They don't call the White House Correspondents' Dinner the 'nerd prom' for nothing. 

Recommended

Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Brett T.
Advertisement

And it's not just M&Ms that they're stealing. 

Not just glassware, but dinnerware. But reporters keep telling us how great the economy is under Bidenomics, so why do they have to use pilfered, gold-rimmed AF1 plates for their dinner parties? 

Better yet, make them fly in one of those reduced-gravity 'vomit comets' that NASA uses. 

We have witnessed many of parts 1 - 28180. 

Of course, one or two people were willing to stick up (no pun intended) for the journos here. Guess what their arguments tended to be? 

That's right, 'BUT TRUUUUUUUUUUUMP.' It's really the only card many of them have to play. 

Advertisement

Others had more interesting theories about the spike in AF1 petty piracy. 

With every Hunter Biden $500,000 painting a reporter buys, they get a free AF1 pillowcase. 

We're not making up that last part. One reporter actually was caught stealing an AF1-embroidered pillowcase. (We shudder to think what he or she was doing with that.)

We like that idea, but a FAR worse punishment for a reporter would simply be to ban them from traveling on AF1. As Stein said, they are status-seeking dorks. Getting booted off of the ultimate DC status symbol would crush them. Boxes of wine and tearful rants on Twitter would flow freely. 

It's always the ones you ... MOST suspect. 

Advertisement

HA. Uncle Frank was a jerk. 

Both the salutation and the sound effect here seem to be spot on. 

This is a very good point. [Cough -- Wayback Machine -- cough.]

LOL. Good old Marv. 

Of course, many people on Twitter commented that they'd probably be tempted to take a souvenir if they ever rode on Air Force One. We get that. But a couple of things to remember:

Reporters are not just taking pens or boxes of M&Ms. They're stealing some pretty expensive stuff, like White House dinnerware. 

Everything on Air Force One is publicly funded. Which means, every time a journo swipes a gold-rimmed china plate, they are not stealing from the President, they are stealing from taxpayers. 

Is it the biggest crime in the world? Of course not. But it's still waste, fraud, and abuse of our tax money. By journalists who, for the most part, hate Americans. 

Advertisement

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AIR FORCE ONE PRESS THEFT WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility
Brett T.
Councilwoman Posts Video of a Subway Car 'At the Mercy of the Deranged'
Brett T.
Distraught Lizzo Claims She's Done Being Dragged Publicly -- Hilarity Ensues
RickRobinson
NY Gov. Hochul's Post About Slain NYPD Officer Gets Ratioed for What It DOESN'T Say
Doug P.
Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are as Good as an All Star Special
justmindy
'Worst Take Yet'! Try Not to Laugh at the AP's Latest Attempt to Spin Bidenflation
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brian Stelter Clears Up Connection Between White House and Trans Day of Visibility Brett T.
Advertisement