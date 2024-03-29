Eric Swalwell Tries to Dunk on Trump With Obama-Biden Video, Steps on MASSIVE Rake

In case you haven't been paying attention, the Biden-Harris 2024 campaign is getting a little desperate. It's still very early, but the numbers for Joe Biden's re-election chances so far this year look atrocious. He is barely holding a lead in national polls, but more importantly (since national polls mean nothing in a presidential election), he is losing every battleground state poll to Donald Trump.

Advertisement

So, when you're desperate, you bring in the 'big guns.' In Joe Biden's case, that means calling on his puppet master Barack Obama to campaign for him (which actually means that Obama will be running the campaign from here on out, just like he's been running Biden's entire presidency ... because, you see, Biden has dementia). Biden has also called on Bill Clinton for support, which should go swimmingly if they try to attack Trump's moral character.

With this backdrop, C-SPAN aired video yesterday afternoon of Obama and Biden exiting Air Force One together on their way to a fat cat fundraiser. Then, China's favorite U.S. congressman, Eric 'Fang Fang Boy Toy' Swalwell thought this would be a great opportunity to try to dunk on Trump.

Donald should do an event with his former VP and a former Republican President … oh wait … https://t.co/Kg5RXDhRxi — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) March 28, 2024

The creepy, skeevy smugness practically DRIPS off of every Swalwell tweet, doesn't it?

Except there's just one problem. Swalwell maybe should have looked at what Trump was up to yesterday afternoon before he decided to post his snark.

If you don't know, this is what Trump was doing at the time:

President Trump is at the funeral of fallen NY police officer. he officer was murdered due to the 💩policies of Democrats who protect criminals w/long rap sheets. The fallen officer leaves behind a 1-year son. Unlike Democrats, Trump cares abt the people. https://t.co/6HupQVg8JY — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 28, 2024

Instead he attended the wake of a slain NYPD officer and skipped the political circle jerk. https://t.co/9m7f5qoAHt — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) March 28, 2024

Oops.

Yes, while Biden and Obama were hobnobbing on AF1, and while Swalwell was patting himself on the back for his clever 'joke,' Trump was traveling to New York to attend the wake of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed on Monday during a routine traffic stop in Queens. Both of the suspects in Diller's killing are being held without bail (for once in New York).

Biden did not visit the wake on Thursday and has announced no plans to visit on Friday or attend the funeral. Perhaps that is because the New York Benevolent Sargeant's Association is so infuriated by the shooting, and the Democrat policies that led to it, that they actually warned anti-police politicians to stay away.

“Adrienne Adams, Jumaane Williams and their cohorts should stay home. They detest cops and have no appreciation for what they do. They should stay home and not pretend they are grieving. They have caused enough heartbreak and destruction,” SBA president Vincent Vallelong told The Post.

Turning back to Swalwell, Twitter had no problem telling him what they thought of his embarrassing, snarky tweet.

@ericswalwell 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻.



𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿'𝘀 𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲… https://t.co/CanFSdFUQd pic.twitter.com/R7nbSeA6iw — CeCe ✞ 🌴 🇺🇸 (@Ohio_buckeye_us) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

The rest of this tweet reads:

... 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗻𝘀.. 𝗕𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻, 𝗢𝗯𝗮𝗺𝗮, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗴𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘇𝘆 𝗳𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿 𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗯𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀.



𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘁 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿, 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗮 𝟭 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗻.



𝙂𝙪𝙮 𝙍𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝟮𝟭 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗿 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀, 𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗳𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗼𝗳𝗳 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗲.



Biden's America...encouraging open season on American citizens & law enforcement via Open Borders & soft on crime policies.

TWENTY-ONE prior arrests. And he was on the streets. That is Biden's America.

The fundraiser, by the way, cost as much as $500,000 a ticket ... NOT a good look for the Democrats here.

Donald Trump went to the wake for the slain police officer in New York and this is the post Eric Swalwell decides to put out. https://t.co/278cIUjmB2 — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) March 28, 2024

Trump is at the funeral of the murdered NYPD officer by a repeat criminal. While the Democrats are in NY begging their rich elite friends to keep Biden in office to continue the destruction of the U.S. Trump was paying off the fallen officer's mortgage. https://t.co/ioLHg0ISKe — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

He's too busy honoring a fallen police officer, you spy-shagging shitweasel. — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) March 28, 2024

You should do an event with Fang Fang and maybe take the lock off your kids door creep pic.twitter.com/vsJJbiUa2W — The United Spot (@TheUnitedSpot__) March 28, 2024

Yes, it's true. Swalwell appears to lock his children INSIDE their rooms. And he even tweeted photo evidence of it.

At the family's request, attend the wake of a fallen officer or spend the evening with the rich and famous. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2DCCllT279 — 🇺🇸🏖⚓️👠 (@YupItsMeElaine) March 28, 2024

An easy choice for any politician. Unless that politician is owned by China, like Swalwell, or doesn't even know an officer was killed, as is almost certainly the case with Biden.

Biden should pay respect to slain NYPD officer…. Oh wait…



pic.twitter.com/cMYQ9qaQv0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2024

he’s at a funeral right now pic.twitter.com/kd63Isu3CT — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) March 28, 2024

While Biden was sucking the balls of rich people for money, Trump was at the wake of a fallen NYPD. https://t.co/X9M7CRxtLP — LitalianoVero ™️ (@LItalianoVero) March 28, 2024

Laying to rest a husband and father. An event ? You are a massive POS https://t.co/HHnMghJwe9 pic.twitter.com/QMQMCTRXfO — Kim. (@kim_starfish) March 28, 2024

Trust us when we say that this is just a small taste of what Twitter had to say to Swalwell for his disgusting tweet.

Advertisement

There were MANY other tweets FAR more devastating to Swalwell, but we had to exclude most of them for NSFW language. Which we can completely understand. It was difficult enough for us to contain OUR language in writing this article.

But we encourage everyone to go look at Swalwell's tweet at the top of this story to read more of those replies and QTs.

If Eric Swalwell had any sense of decency or shame, he would have deleted his tweet by now. But he hasn't. And he won't. Because those concepts are completely foreign to leftists like China Swalwell.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!