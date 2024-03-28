Paying Their Respects: NYT Announces Joe Lieberman's Passing With Hilarious Election Denialism

Yesterday, the family of Joe Lieberman sadly announced that the former Senator had passed away at the age of 82. According to reports, his death was the result of 'complications due to a fall.'

As you might expect, the news media reacted to this news with an appropriate level of respect and solemnity for a man who often balked at party politics in favor of his principles.

Just kidding.

The media reacted exactly how you would expect them to, with pure party politics and unable to get past the 2000 Presidential election.

Unhinged @nytimes still hasn’t accepted the results of the 2000 election pic.twitter.com/TA7Ijte0Gp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 27, 2024

OK, first of all, Holy Run-On Sentence, Batman. Aren't these 'journalists' like Robert McFadden supposed to be professional writers? Any competent English teacher at even a middle school level would mark that paragraph with a giant red X and write 'too wordy' in the margin.

That’s also such a wordy lede, damn😂 — Landon Mion (@landon_mion) March 28, 2024

Ya' think? LOL.

But more importantly, check out how McFadden framed the news of Lieberman's death. Mind you, this is the OPENING paragraph in his story. Sure, a man died, but first, McFadden wants to remind everyone that the 2000 election was 'stolen' by the court.

We don't hate the corporate media enough.

Of course, McFadden's editorializing isn't even close to correct, but we expect that from everyone at the Times.

The news media conducted a full statewide recount after the fact — not just the cherry-picked counties Gore wanted tallied again. Bush’s Florida victory margin *increased* by more than 1,000 votes. Bush won. https://t.co/YvgKeispcy — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 28, 2024

Yes, we're old enough to remember what actually happened in 2000. Recount after excruciating recount, all under the public eye, and none of them changed the result. Until SCOTUS finally stepped in and said, 'Enough already, Gore. You lost. Deal with it.'



But sure. The court stopping the umpteenth recount is why Bush won.

The good news is (apparently) being an election denier is totally OK again.

These election denialists are threatening to topple our democracy https://t.co/8ndbvFlJgQ — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) March 28, 2024

Your rules, New York Times, not ours.

I guess since NYT are election deniers, nobody there can be hired by NBC. https://t.co/PcXANPuFdC — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) March 28, 2024

Do you think there will be outraged shrieking on MSNBC from Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace, and others about how McFadden should never even be allowed in their building?

Or is 'election denialism' (D)ifferent for him?

Ironically, the New York Times' own investigation verified Bush's victory. But like so many people in the news business, and many people at the Times itself, this guy doesn't follow the news. But he reads the hell out of DNC press releases! https://t.co/nodORqbPGU — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 28, 2024

EVERY investigation has verified Bush's victory. But the media does not care. They've got a narrative to keep alive, dammit, even when a man dies.

Someone tell McFadden that 5 newspapers conducted an after election audit and confirmed that Bush won https://t.co/0uloUpOjAe — Chon Wang (@ShanghaiNoOne) March 28, 2024

I’m going to start referring only to the 2020 election that was won by Biden after Mike Pence agreed to certify the results of the election https://t.co/q5a6sdHds3 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 27, 2024

HA. That won't get you an invite to MSNBC either, Brent Scher. They'll probably call for you to be thrown in jail for saying things like that.

I’ve been reliably told that not accepting the results of an election is insurrection. I expect the editors of The NY Times to be in Federal Prison by noon tomorrow. https://t.co/hfj4uDMYAs — Dr Who TF Cares (@is_tyranny) March 28, 2024

Don't forget that we have to deny them their Constitutional and civil rights, just like all of the J6ers in prison.

That… is quite the obit. 🤦



Stunned he didn’t continue…



“Undeterred from having the election stolen from him… Gore would go on to invent the internet…” https://t.co/JFp57YfkDA — Dave Ross (@drosssports) March 28, 2024

There is no line between the media and parody anymore. They have erased it entirely.

NY Times capitalizes on fresh corpse to push election denial conspiracies https://t.co/bjwUQoQS6m — Nuell posts (@TimothyNuell) March 28, 2024

Of course, that is the most despicable part of what the New York Times published. McFadden didn't casually mention the court decision later in the article where he delved more into the 2000 election.

No, he LED with it. On the same day that the man died.

Ugh, why did they feel the need to taint his life/memory with that too. Something I’d almost expect from Terry McAuliffe tbh! 😞 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 28, 2024

They don't care about his life or memory, just their agenda.

They will never get over that they lost. As McFadden demonstrates here, it still festers with them. Just like Trump winning in 2016 still festers with them. There will probably never be another election that Democrats lose that WON'T fester with them forever.

If Republicans win in 2024, it is not outside the realm of possibility that some media heads will literally explode.

So, you know ... we've got that to look forward to.

***

