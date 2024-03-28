Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend...
Rob Reiner Says Taylor Swift Could Single-Handedly Save American Democracy
We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is...
Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail
Joy Reid Dragged for Claiming GOP is Anti-DEI Because They Can't Stand Black...
Trump Steamrolls Biden, Liberals Love Losing
'Sorry the IDF Is Winning': WaPo Whines About Israeli Maps Not Showing 'Rubble,...
NYC Councilwoman Who Smeared Daniel Penny SHAMES Men for Not Calling Out Violence...
Here's a Poll Listing Biden's Positive Accomplishments and We CAN'T Disagree With the...
WATCH: As Boston Ponders Reparations, Black Churches Tell White Churches They're 'Coming f...
WI Dem State Senator and Well-Known Shoplifter Claims Nobody 'Deserves' to Be a...
CNN Host’s Segment on the Abortion Pill Doesn't Go Quite As Planned
Hilarious Community Note on Brigitte Gabriel Post Also Shows the Absolute State of...
And YOU'RE Paying! Thread Shows FREEBIES Biden Is Giving Illegals and It's SO...

Paying Their Respects: NYT Announces Joe Lieberman's Passing With Hilarious Election Denialism

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on March 28, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

Yesterday, the family of Joe Lieberman sadly announced that the former Senator had passed away at the age of 82. According to reports, his death was the result of 'complications due to a fall.'

Advertisement

As you might expect, the news media reacted to this news with an appropriate level of respect and solemnity for a man who often balked at party politics in favor of his principles. 

Just kidding. 

The media reacted exactly how you would expect them to, with pure party politics and unable to get past the 2000 Presidential election. 

OK, first of all, Holy Run-On Sentence, Batman. Aren't these 'journalists' like Robert McFadden supposed to be professional writers? Any competent English teacher at even a middle school level would mark that paragraph with a giant red X and write 'too wordy' in the margin. 

Ya' think? LOL. 

But more importantly, check out how McFadden framed the news of Lieberman's death. Mind you, this is the OPENING paragraph in his story. Sure, a man died, but first, McFadden wants to remind everyone that the 2000 election was 'stolen' by the court.  

We don't hate the corporate media enough. 

Of course, McFadden's editorializing isn't even close to correct, but we expect that from everyone at the Times.

Recommended

Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes, we're old enough to remember what actually happened in 2000. Recount after excruciating recount, all under the public eye, and none of them changed the result. Until SCOTUS finally stepped in and said, 'Enough already, Gore. You lost. Deal with it.'

But sure. The court stopping the umpteenth recount is why Bush won. 

The good news is (apparently) being an election denier is totally OK again. 

Your rules, New York Times, not ours. 

Do you think there will be outraged shrieking on MSNBC from Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace, and others about how McFadden should never even be allowed in their building?

Or is 'election denialism' (D)ifferent for him? 

EVERY investigation has verified Bush's victory. But the media does not care. They've got a narrative to keep alive, dammit, even when a man dies. 

Advertisement

HA. That won't get you an invite to MSNBC either, Brent Scher. They'll probably call for you to be thrown in jail for saying things like that. 

Don't forget that we have to deny them their Constitutional and civil rights, just like all of the J6ers in prison. 

There is no line between the media and parody anymore. They have erased it entirely. 

Of course, that is the most despicable part of what the New York Times published. McFadden didn't casually mention the court decision later in the article where he delved more into the 2000 election. 

No, he LED with it. On the same day that the man died. 

Advertisement

They don't care about his life or memory, just their agenda. 

They will never get over that they lost. As McFadden demonstrates here, it still festers with them. Just like Trump winning in 2016 still festers with them. There will probably never be another election that Democrats lose that WON'T fester with them forever. 

If Republicans win in 2024, it is not outside the realm of possibility that some media heads will literally explode. 

So, you know ... we've got that to look forward to. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AL GORE GEORGE BUSH MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK TIMES RECOUNT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail
Doug P.
We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is Some Confusion
Laura W.
Rob Reiner Says Taylor Swift Could Single-Handedly Save American Democracy
Brett T.
HA! Megyn Kelly Rubs Salt in Sunny Hostin's WOUND After Coleman Hughes Chewed Her Up and Spit Her Out
Sam J.
WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face
Coucy
Hilarious Community Note on Brigitte Gabriel Post Also Shows the Absolute State of Community Notes
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Timing of Biden-Harris Campaign's Attempted Slam on Trump is a SHAMELESS Fail Doug P.
Advertisement