MLK Jr. Spirit Award Winner Wishes Utter Death and Worse to Those Who...
MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes
White House: Senate Republicans Are Relentlessly Smearing Biden's Judicial Nominee
Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn
Here Are More Harrowing Details About Nex Benedict
Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team
Fascism Alert: Washington State to Offer Cash Reward for Reporting 'Hate Speech' and...
BREAKING: Democratic Mega Donor Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced for Crypto Crimes
Jewish Democrats Endorse Challengers to Squad Members
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls...
Politicizing the Baltimore Bridge Tragedy and Attacking Conservative Media is a New Low...
Missouri Attorney General Announces Suit Against Biden’s Student Loan Cancellation
The LEAST They Could Do: IL Parole Board Members Resign After Prisoner They...
Righteous Anger Boils Over as NYPD Union Tells City Council NOT to Attend...

OOF: Marriage Is Upper Middle Class WHITE SUPREMACY, Says ... Upper Middle Class White Divorcee

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:30 PM on March 28, 2024
Twitchy

In case you haven't heard the news, Twitchy readers, everything is white supremacy these days. Do you like to stay in shape? That's white supremacy. Enjoy the outdoors? Yep, you're a white supremacist. Obviously, chess is white supremacy, since the player with the white pieces always goes first. And pool? Don't get us started on the white cue ball, that only exists to knock out all the colored balls. 

Advertisement

And even though it already controls ... well, everything, white supremacy continues to expand, like a nasty racist virus. 

Today, for instance, we found out that if you are in a happy, loving, and committed marriage, you also are a white supremacist. 

No, we are not making this up. Take a look. 

Oooh. Marriage is white supremacy AND the patriarchy. That sounds SUPER evil. 

If you don't know who Lyz Lenz is, we can't blame you. Very few people do. But she writes for the New York Times (because of COURSE she does) and recently wrote a book called This American Ex-Wife about her own failed marriage. 

Because her failure (and that of her ex) couldn't be HER fault. It HAD to be white supremacy. And the patriarchy. Or something. 

Clearly, Lenz was just engagement farming with her tweet, hoping to drum up interest in her book, but Twitter was having none of it. 

We love the 'patriarchy' part too. You can bet your last dollar that Lenz is perfectly fine with men competing in women's sports and using women's bathrooms. Because that's not the patriarchy erasing women AT ALL in her nutbar eyes. 

Recommended

Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn
Gordon K
Advertisement

Ooh, a Venn Diagram. Someone call Kamala Harris. 

Brilliant parody account Holly Briden just had to chime in too ...

LOL. Velvetta cheese log. That tracks. Don't forget the three boxes of wine and a minimum of 24 cats. 

We even got treated to a few unbearably cringe excerpts from Lenz's book.

Hyperventilating about Donald Trump? A coffee mug with Democrat politicians? That tracks too. 

It's got our vote. 

Always. Every single time. 

Advertisement

That meter is broken. But speaking of people who are not white who have successful marriages ...

Racism? From a well-off, liberal, white woman? You don't say. 

Since someone brought up Iowa, some took the opportunity to remind Lenz of another crazy thing she wrote during COVID.

Advertisement

Iowa, like Florida, actually outperformed most of the country related to COVID, in case you were wondering.

Of course, as we mentioned, Lenz was just trying to sell a book here. So, in the replies to her thread, when people were calling her out, she tried to respond to all of those replies with a link to her book on Amazon. 

Yeah. We'll take 'Things That Never Happened' for $800, Alex. 

By the way, This American Ex-Wife is currently ranked #21,849 on Amazon's best sellers list. 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Lenz kept digging though. Because tweeting your way out of it ALWAYS works.

By far the best exchange of the day, however, came between Lenz and Christina Pushaw.

Pushaw posted her initial reply in the way only she could. 

Advertisement

Lenz decided to QT this with another attempt to hock her book. 

Oh, honey. Honey, no. 

Pushaw then dropped the hammer with some straight truth. 

This is dead-on, balls accurate. One. Hundred. Percent.

It was at this point that Lenz finally decided that maybe she should just run away. 

The blocks started flying. 

Lenz's lens (ooh, we like that) is not just a funhouse mirror. It is a funhouse mirror caked in dried tears and wine, cat urine, and splashed with a bucket of self-hatred for good measure.

The good news is, if Lenz was looking for engagement on Twitter, she got it. 

Advertisement

The bad news is, no one is STILL going to buy her book. 

Well, that's bad news for her anyway. For the rest of us, it's hilarious. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: LEFTIST MARRIAGE NEW YORK TIMES PATRIARCHY WHITE SUPREMACY WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn
Gordon K
MSNBC: Jon Stewart Learns From Complaints, Stops Making Biden Jokes
Brett T.
That's Gonna Leave a Mark: Riley Gaines SCHOOLS Scott Wiener After He Calls Her 'Cause Celeb'
Amy Curtis
Idaho Tribune Announces Cash Reward for Evidence of 'Hate Crime' Against Basketball Team
Brett T.
We Have So MANY Questions: Man Marries Conjoined Twin and Well, There is Some Confusion
Laura W.
Here Are More Harrowing Details About Nex Benedict
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vanderbilt Tampon Tantrum Takes Terrific Turn Gordon K
Advertisement