Projection Much? Rolling Stone Claims Biden Is Working to Stop Trump From 'Stealing Election'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 PM on March 25, 2024
Twitchy

It seems that talking about 'stealing' an election is back in vogue again in the leftist media. 

You'll recall after Donald Trump won the 2016 election over perpetual sourpuss Hillary Clinton, there was no shortage of false media hype claiming that he was an 'illegitimate' president. They even ran with the 'Russian collusion' hoax for all four years of his presidency. 

Tom Elliott, king of the supercuts, provided a great video last year showing all the times the media happily gave Rep. Adam Schiff a platform, practically every week, to assure us that he had 'proof' that Trump cheated, with Russia's help.

Of course, none of what Schiff said was remotely true, but the media didn't care. 

Then, when Trump lost in 2020 and accused the Democrats of cheating, the media all collectively screamed that this amounted to an INSURRECTION. 

But now it's 2024 and, with Trump leading Joe Biden in virtually every early battleground state poll, it's OK to talk about him 'stealing' an election again. At least according to Rolling Stone, it is (and you can bet they're not alone). 

If you are keeping track, it is OK to be an election denier if you oppose Trump, but not Biden. Because the rules are (D)ifferent, of course. 

Welcome, once again, to Calvinball. 

For years, Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that if he doesn’t win the 2024 presidential election, he is willing to cheat and steal it.

'Embellishment' Alert: Free Beacon Catches Biden in ANOTHER Big Lie
Amy Curtis
Brief pause here to remind everyone that Trump has never said any such thing. Rolling Stone completely made this up like it was a University of Virginia hoax. 

OK, let's resume.

'President Biden has been worried, for a while now, that Donald Trump is going to try to steal the election, if it’s very close on Election Day,' says a source familiar with Biden’s thinking. 'If that ends up being the case, we are… also expecting the Republican Party to go into overdrive to help him steal it.'

Gotta' love those 'anonymous sources,' right, Rolling Stone?

We won't bore you with the rest of the article. Really what it amounts to is that both camps are assembling teams of lawyers to initiate challenges where needed, fight those challenges, and legally fight for their candidate. In other words, pretty much a normal election in the 21st century.

But Trump is the one 'stealing,' of course. What Rolling Stone is really saying here is that Team Trump is preparing for 2024 far better than it did in 2020, and that scares the bejeezus out of the left and their senile candidate. 

Wow, look at all those nefarious things Trump is doing to win ... oh, wait. That's Biden and his corrupt DOJ and DHS. 

The 'superstructure' being talked about here does sound suspiciously a lot like 'destroying democracy in order to defend democracy.'

A quick reminder that if you understand who the Democrats truly are these days, they would absolutely say something like that and not even blink an eye about it. 

LOL. It really is quite a piece of propaganda that Rolling Stone put together. 

It tracks, doesn't it? 

This would be a more accurate headline which, of course, is why Rolling Stone didn't go with it. 

Projection is one of their favorite tools, straight out of Saul Alinsky's playbook. 

Or Karl Marx's playbook. 

The fact that they are arrogant enough to broadcast this is, in fact, terrifying. 

It is projection that has been vaccinated, quintuple boosted, and downed five cans of Popeye's spinach. 

Yes, we're old enough to remember how proud the media was to reveal that the 2020 election had been 'fortified.'

Alternate translation: Get ready for some pipes to burst around 2 a.m. on November 6. 

The good news about this article is that not a single person takes Rolling Stone seriously anymore. Not after they hilariously claimed that gunshot victims were being forced to wait in hospital parking lots (in full winter coats in the middle of summer, no less) because the 'unvaccinated' were clogging up emergency rooms. 

The bad news is, even though this is Rolling Stone projecting and propagandizing, that 'superstructure' IS being built. There's no question about it, and the wheels are already in motion. The Trump team had BETTER be prepared for it. 

Buckle up, because it is going to be a wild Election Day. 

Errr ... Election Week. 

Errr ... Election Month. 

*** 

