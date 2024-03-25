Projection Much? Rolling Stone Claims Biden Is Working to Stop Trump From 'Stealing Election'

It seems that talking about 'stealing' an election is back in vogue again in the leftist media.

You'll recall after Donald Trump won the 2016 election over perpetual sourpuss Hillary Clinton, there was no shortage of false media hype claiming that he was an 'illegitimate' president. They even ran with the 'Russian collusion' hoax for all four years of his presidency.

Tom Elliott, king of the supercuts, provided a great video last year showing all the times the media happily gave Rep. Adam Schiff a platform, practically every week, to assure us that he had 'proof' that Trump cheated, with Russia's help.

SUPERCUT!



Rep. @AdamSchiff: You're just going to have to trust me about the "evidence" I have proving Trump colluded w/ Russia pic.twitter.com/h6lDX7qqKB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2023

Of course, none of what Schiff said was remotely true, but the media didn't care.

Then, when Trump lost in 2020 and accused the Democrats of cheating, the media all collectively screamed that this amounted to an INSURRECTION.

But now it's 2024 and, with Trump leading Joe Biden in virtually every early battleground state poll, it's OK to talk about him 'stealing' an election again. At least according to Rolling Stone, it is (and you can bet they're not alone).

EXCLUSIVE: For years, Trump and other Republicans have been working to “steal” the 2024 election.



This is an inside look at how Team Biden and Democratic lawyers have built a “superstructure” to fight back “on all fronts”: https://t.co/G3Lf9aLhDX pic.twitter.com/L0B0cD7T6l — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 24, 2024

If you are keeping track, it is OK to be an election denier if you oppose Trump, but not Biden. Because the rules are (D)ifferent, of course.

Welcome, once again, to Calvinball.

Brief pause here to remind everyone that Trump has never said any such thing. Rolling Stone completely made this up like it was a University of Virginia hoax.

OK, let's resume.

'President Biden has been worried, for a while now, that Donald Trump is going to try to steal the election, if it’s very close on Election Day,' says a source familiar with Biden’s thinking. 'If that ends up being the case, we are… also expecting the Republican Party to go into overdrive to help him steal it.'

Gotta' love those 'anonymous sources,' right, Rolling Stone?

We won't bore you with the rest of the article. Really what it amounts to is that both camps are assembling teams of lawyers to initiate challenges where needed, fight those challenges, and legally fight for their candidate. In other words, pretty much a normal election in the 21st century.

But Trump is the one 'stealing,' of course. What Rolling Stone is really saying here is that Team Trump is preparing for 2024 far better than it did in 2020, and that scares the bejeezus out of the left and their senile candidate.

Tries to remove Republican from ballot



Tries to put Republican in jail



Tries to bring voters across border to vote against Republican



WE NEED TO STOP THE GOP FROM RIGGING THE 2024 ELECTION! https://t.co/1fsXkiKvLz — Razor (@hale_razor) March 24, 2024

Wow, look at all those nefarious things Trump is doing to win ... oh, wait. That's Biden and his corrupt DOJ and DHS.

Team Biden and Democratic lawyers have built a “superstructure” to imprison their political enemies, cheat, steal and make a mockery of election integrity. https://t.co/kG5nOw5QXR — Louis le Roi (@voodoowriterx) March 24, 2024

The 'superstructure' being talked about here does sound suspiciously a lot like 'destroying democracy in order to defend democracy.'

Test driving a new Narrative, I see.



"We had to steal the election to keep Trump from stealing it!"



Even though turnout will probably break all records, look for them to scream "voter suppression!" https://t.co/ph0WUMtXnT — Steve Culy, Banana Republic Maquisard 🍌🔧 (@charcware) March 25, 2024

A quick reminder that if you understand who the Democrats truly are these days, they would absolutely say something like that and not even blink an eye about it.

Kim Jong Un called. He wants to hire you. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) March 24, 2024

LOL. It really is quite a piece of propaganda that Rolling Stone put together.

Not surprising to see Rolling Stone heavily dosed on Leary's acid. — Carbon Is Plant Food (@NewHampshireBen) March 24, 2024

It tracks, doesn't it?

Essentially, "Here's how we're making sure Trump can't win!" — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 25, 2024

This would be a more accurate headline which, of course, is why Rolling Stone didn't go with it.

“Always accuse the enemy of your own sins.” https://t.co/GvwVVdhLGr — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 25, 2024

Projection is one of their favorite tools, straight out of Saul Alinsky's playbook.

Or Karl Marx's playbook.

Confession through projection. The superstructure is a massive cheating coalition operated by the Biden regime/swamp. They feel safe enough to discuss it out loud. Interesting. https://t.co/pJCCrskLu3 — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) March 24, 2024

The fact that they are arrogant enough to broadcast this is, in fact, terrifying.

This is not mere projection, this is ultra super mega projection.

On steroids. https://t.co/b5NIAtGRwK — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 24, 2024

It is projection that has been vaccinated, quintuple boosted, and downed five cans of Popeye's spinach.

It's happening again, right before our eyes. Just like last time. https://t.co/cPmgG4WXhe pic.twitter.com/oh5tow1oTc — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) March 24, 2024

Yes, we're old enough to remember how proud the media was to reveal that the 2020 election had been 'fortified.'

TRANSLATION: Communists "fortifying" for Democrats to get in just enough ballots in weeks following "election day". https://t.co/fMXFG1miPI — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) March 25, 2024

Alternate translation: Get ready for some pipes to burst around 2 a.m. on November 6.

President Trump is up in every poll. The Deep State is trying to put him in prison and take his properties. Meanwhile government run media runs with this propaganda… https://t.co/gKceKBLTGv — Debbra 🇺🇸 (@DebbraT) March 25, 2024

The good news about this article is that not a single person takes Rolling Stone seriously anymore. Not after they hilariously claimed that gunshot victims were being forced to wait in hospital parking lots (in full winter coats in the middle of summer, no less) because the 'unvaccinated' were clogging up emergency rooms.

The bad news is, even though this is Rolling Stone projecting and propagandizing, that 'superstructure' IS being built. There's no question about it, and the wheels are already in motion. The Trump team had BETTER be prepared for it.

Buckle up, because it is going to be a wild Election Day.

Errr ... Election Week.

Errr ... Election Month.

***

