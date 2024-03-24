Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet
Bigotry in the Windy City: Jewish Hip-Hop Artist Alleges Chicago POLITICIANS Shut Down...
Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging...
Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill...
Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even...
Gosh, I Feel SHOCKED! Study Shows OVER 50% of Crazy White Woke Leftist...
Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and...
BREAKING: Letitia James Too Evil and Stupid to Know She's Helping Trump Win...
John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and...
Elder Abuse, Government-Style: Oakland City Officials Target 102-Year-Old Man
Toothbrush Boy David Leavitt Throws Another Tantrum, Says the New Twitter 'Protecting Nazi...
Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control
Stephen Colbert Sent Legal Notice Over Joke About Prince William's 'Affair'
WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape

Twitter Offers Hilarious Responses When NYP Asks What Would Happen if DC Got Nuked

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:30 PM on March 24, 2024
Twitchy

The left sure seems to be obsessed with nuclear weapons and nuclear war these days. Two days ago, we wrote about a new Gen Z 'nuclear disarmament consultant' on TikTok with pipe dreams of a nuke-free world. Then yesterday, The New York Post asked everyone to imagine what would happen to Washington, DC, if it got hit with a nuclear bomb. 

Advertisement

Umm, we're not really nuclear physicists here, but we're pretty sure the city would be destroyed. Next question? 

Of course, the full article -- which is an excerpt from author Annie Jacobson's new book, 'Nuclear War: A Scenario' -- is dedicated to depicting exactly what happens when a population center is hit with a nuclear weapon, second by gruesome second. The article is extremely long, so we won't bore you with all of it (since everyone Gen X or older already knows all this), but here is a sampling

Hell on Earth. Washington, DC,  Possibly Sometime in the Near Future

A 1-megaton thermonuclear weapon detonation begins with a ﬂash of light and heat so tremendous it is impossible for the human mind to comprehend. One hundred and eighty million degrees Fahrenheit is four or ﬁve times hotter than the temperature at the center of the sun.

In the ﬁrst fraction of a millisecond after the bomb strikes the Pentagon, there is light. Soft X-ray light with a very short wavelength. The light superheats the surrounding air to millions of degrees, creating a massive ﬁre-ball that expands at millions of miles per hour. Within seconds, this ﬁreball increases to a diameter of a little more than a mile, its light and heat so intense that concrete surfaces explode, metal objects melt or evaporate, stone shatters, humans instantaneously convert into combusting carbon. The ﬁve-story, ﬁve-sided structure and everything inside its 6.5 million square feet of office space explodes into superheated dust; all 27,000 Pentagon employees perishing instantly.

Recommended

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America
Sam J.
Advertisement

Jacobson goes on like this for another FIFTEEN paragraphs. We can't imagine how miserable anyone must be who reads her whole book. 

But again, everyone KNOWS this. At least everyone who lived through the 80s knows this. It was hammered into our brains every day. 

So, what is the point of all of this ghoulish description of the gory details? Partially, it might be another quixotic fantasy of a nuclear-free world, but mostly we think the point is simply fearmongering. Something that is the media's stock in trade. 

Unfortunately for the Post and Jacobson, Twitter does not easily get scared into submission anymore. (The left can blame all their COVID lies for helping that along.) Accordingly, people responded with hilarious mocking and scorn. 

This writer lives near Washington, DC. It is filthy. And smelly. And crime-ridden. So, a warhead might actually clean things up from the city's current state.

At least, we hear Netflix's new Fallout show is looking pretty good. 

It might even stop Congress from passing more bloated $1.2 trillion omnibus bills. But we're not 100 percent sure of that. It is said that cockroaches could survive a nuclear blast. 

Advertisement

Not that we're making that analogy with politicians. We would NEVER. [wink, wink]

Eep. 

Hey, we're not saying it, Twitter is. (We may be snickering under our breath a little though.)

That's OK. You don't need a blue check. Just do a multi-tweet thread on it, friend. 

Will we be able to sing the 'Yub Nub' song too? 

Remember: these are just JOKES, people (kind of). 

Holy sh**, LOL. We just spit water out of our nose. No, we're not exaggerating. Actual water. 

As the saying goes ...

Advertisement
Its Funny Cause Its True True GIFfrom Its Funny Cause Its True GIFs


Hate to break it to you, but you're already on it. Don't worry, so are we. We've got cookies and membership jackets. 

Are you suggesting that the people who push perpetual war are all located in Washington, DC? 

How DARE you. 

Well, you might need to adjust that figure down by about 10 million or so. 

We see what you did there, Norm Macdonald. 

HA. Wow, that COVID jab is AMAZING, isn't it? 

As much fun as Twitter was having with the jokes though, we'll go back to the original premise that there really is only one reason that Jacobson is writing this and The New York Post is promoting it. 

Advertisement

At least Twitter showed that we're immune from the fearmongering. 

And also that some of us have a SUPER dark sense of humor. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: NEW YORK POST NUCLEAR WEAPONS NUKES WASHINGTON D.C.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America
Sam J.
Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet
Amy Curtis
Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went
Sam J.
John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape
Aaron Walker
BREAKING: Letitia James Too Evil and Stupid to Know She's Helping Trump Win in November
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America Sam J.
Advertisement