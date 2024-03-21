OH, SNAP: Rep. Mike Waltz DESTROYS Eric Swalwell in Less Than Thirty Seconds (Watch)

‘I've Done Everything I Can To Keep My Children Out of the Public...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on March 21, 2024

We apologize in advance, Twitchy readers, but we are about to show you a gruesome murder. 

No, this homicide did not take place on the streets of a blue city, like so many others, and it wasn't even committed by an illegal alien, as we have seen so often lately. 

No, this brutality took place right in the very halls of Congress. The perpetrator was Florida Representative Mike Waltz. And his victim? None other than California (and China) Representative Eric Swalwell. 

You may want to ask the children to leave the room. What you are about to witness is extremely graphic. 

Also ... grab some popcorn: 

We now go to a live reaction from Joe Rogan...

via GIPHY

We're not sure if the crime scene unit will be able to identify the body without employing dental records or DNA evidence. 

Oh, yes he did. And we're loving every second of it. 

This is a picture of the victim before the crime took place. The individual on the right has been identified as a person of interest in the investigation. 

Yeah, don't be too sure about that. 

Incinerated beyond recognition. But as for Swalwell retiring, we could only wish to be that lucky. 

The finishing moves in Mortal Kombat aren't even that brutal. 


Suge Knight saw this exchange and had to look away. 

Waltz earned himself more than a few admirers for his takedown. 

We can't really blame you. 

One hundred percent, pure 24-karat gold. 

OK, so there were a lot of people on Twitter who said, 'Big deal, nothing's going to happen.' Fair enough. That may be true. Swalwell is still serving in Congress and that is a crime. 

But come on. If we can't appreciate a good annihilation, then we're truly lost. 

For that, we thank Rep. Mike Waltz. Because we haven't seen a beating this severe since The Simpsons. 

The Simpsons Stop GIFfrom The Simpsons GIFs


No, don't stop. We could stand to watch this video about 1,000 more times. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHINA ERIC SWALWELL HEARINGS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

