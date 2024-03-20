What the WHAT? GLAAD Declares the Term 'Homosexual' to Be Derogatory and Offensive

If there is one thing we know above all at Twitchy, it is that language matters. Words matter. After all, words are our stock in trade. If we keep letting leftists redefine words according to their whims, then those words stop having any meaning. If we let leftists take control of language, then they have already won.

It is why we ignore the 'preferred pronouns' nonsense, not to mention other bastardizations of language like 'gender-affirming care.'

But sometimes we are even amazed at the attempts by the left to twist language to their nefarious purposes. For instance, take this latest announcement from GLAAD that we discovered from the Twitter account Gays Against Groomers.

WOW. @GLAAD has really outdone themselves this time. An organization whose name literally stands for “Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation” has now come out and declared the word homosexual to be outdated, derogatory and offensive.



They have replaced the term with… pic.twitter.com/WkSMKSaCTE — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) March 17, 2024

The rest of this outstanding tweet reads:

... They have replaced the term with “Same-Gender Loving,” completely erasing biological sex, gay people and the decades of progress we fought to achieve in this country. Gender ideology is a disease, and our movement is the cure. We will not be silenced or erased by this Orwellian newspeak. You are abhorrent, @GLAAD .

Newspeak is exactly what it is. If you look closely at the GLAAD statement, @againstgrmrs is 100 percent correct. 'Homosexual' refers to biological sex, literally that you are attracted to people who are the same sex as you. 'Same Gender Loving' completely erases that, not to mention decades of progress made by the gay community.

And 'androsexual' and 'gynosexual' are completely useless terms in reality. They are just offered here as another means of control.

Lol, GLAAD officially queering gay.



This is how you know the Q has no business with the LGB. https://t.co/OofGMgvxAe — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) March 18, 2024

#LGBWithoutTheTQ trends pretty regularly on Twitter. It needs to trend more. Nothing GLAAD is saying in their statement has anything to do with gay people or their rights or acceptance. It has everything to do with erasing them in favor of 'queerness.' Just like the gender cult is trying to erase women.

There went 150 years of struggle and history. https://t.co/v27CappQb1 — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) March 18, 2024

That's true, but only if we let them change the terms and change the language. Gay -- and straight -- people should absolutely refuse to go along with it. GLAAD only has power if we give it to them.

I look forward to media beclowning themselves with this new term. https://t.co/NbriKfaoQE — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) March 18, 2024

Well, that part of this will be fun, no doubt. Just like how much fun it was when the media tried to run with 'Latinx.' But everyone rejected that, and now the term is dead.

We feel your pain. But a good way to get over that is simply to point and laugh at GLAAD.

Yeah whatever. They can call themselves whatever they want. The rest of us will continue to use the same terminology. — Joe Schmo 🇺🇸 🦅 (@patriot_dx) March 17, 2024

This is the way.

A friend of mine is a lesbian and said that she had to get off of the dating sites because the trans women have taken over. — minagelina (@minagelina1) March 18, 2024

This is true. Here's an example:

Remember when words used to mean something? pic.twitter.com/cznUUP5pNU — TwiznizzleNore (@twiznizzlenore) March 18, 2024

Yeah, none of those people are 'lesbians.' They are men in womanface. And that is why GLAAD wants to eliminate the word homosexual.

“Newspeak is a language of limitations, caution, and fear.” “In Newspeak, words are not used to convey meaning, but to obfuscate, misrepresent, and manipulate. “ — Joel Keranen (@joel_keranen) March 18, 2024

This is the most disgusting homophobia.



How dare @GLAAD attempt to remove sex-based definitions of ‘gay’, ‘lesbian’ and ‘homosexual’ and replace them with this gender bollocks.



It is offensive to the extreme. The changes you have announced WILL be wound back. #SexNotGender https://t.co/jHHFupywSr — Ms. H (@MsH_Australia) March 18, 2024

It is hateful to homosexuals, but it's not exactly 'homophobia.' Call it what it is: Orwellian Marxism.

I am a proud homosexual, thank you very much. May these brain-virus-infected morons at @glaad walk barefoot on hot lava and Legos interchangeably for the rest of their pathetic lives https://t.co/8MivgDonkS — Eldur - The Icelandic Gay Guy (@justgayice) March 18, 2024

And this is the correct (and very descriptive) response. The only answer to Marxists is to utterly and completely reject them.

That includes whenever they attempt to co-opt and 're-define' language as GLAAD is doing.

***

