What Are You Waiting For? Wisconsin Professor Says He Pines to Go Live and Die in Gaza

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 PM on March 15, 2024
Meme

The proliferation of virtue signaling among the left has become so common, it is almost omnipresent. Don't like guns? Add a square orange cheese slice to your social media profile. Ukraine simps put the flag everywhere, or take it a step further and call themselves a 'NAFO fella.' People -- and this is not a joke, unfortunately -- recently took to having vigils and celebrations to support a mentally ill Air Force servicemember who committed suicide by setting himself on fire

Sometimes people take the next step and promise to do things everyone knows they will never do, such as when celebrities vow to leave the country if a Republican wins the presidency (we wish they would just once follow through on that promise). 

But virtue signaling took a step up today as a University of Wisconsin professor emotionally pined away on Twitter about how much he wanted to go live in Gaza ... and die with them. 

Samer Alatout is everything you would expect from a woke, leftist university professor. He has the academic credentials, even a PhD. He also teaches 'environmentalism and sustainability.' Because of course, he does. You want a real laugh? This is how he describes his research

Towards a bio-territorial framework of power and government: This theoretical intervention critically engages the writings of Michel Foucault (benefiting from his contributions in biopolitics and relations of power in late modernity) and conventional state theory.

Environmental security/insecurity: In this project I critically engage the notion of national- and human-security, problematize their basic assumptions, and critically investigate the moves in recent decades to understand the environment from within different security narratives.

Oh, waiter? We'd like to send this word salad back. It has a horrible mouthfeel. 

Of course, if Alatout is so intent to go and live with the Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Twitter was curious about what was holding him back. 

A gentle reminder to Professor Alatout that there is no lock on the exit door to the United States. 

Heck, don't let that be an excuse. Many on Twitter were happy to donate to the cause. 

Never let it be said that Twitter doesn't step up to the plate when the need arises. Some even offered to help the good professor with making his travel arrangements. 

Awww. They even spelled his name correctly on the ticket. 

No charge. 

Wow. We never knew there were so many great travel agents on Twitter. This is good to know. 

Of course, Alatout does not mean what he says. If he did, he wouldn't have tweeted about it, he would have just done it. But it's far easier to virtue signal from the safe confines of the United States than actually live the principles you pretend to have. 

But we still appreciate it. Because it's good for many laughs. 

Say, that's a catchy tune. 

We would even go so far as to call him stunning and brave. 

Eep. Hey, he said it, we didn't. 

You can stop looking at your watch now. He will never leave. 

None of the left will ever do any of the things they virtue signal about. It's why they're so easy to make fun of. 

But we're happy to set up that GoFundMe whenever Alatout just wants to give us the thumbs up. The only condition is, we won't pay for round-trip. 

***

