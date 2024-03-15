What Are You Waiting For? Wisconsin Professor Says He Pines to Go Live and Die in Gaza

The proliferation of virtue signaling among the left has become so common, it is almost omnipresent. Don't like guns? Add a square orange cheese slice to your social media profile. Ukraine simps put the flag everywhere, or take it a step further and call themselves a 'NAFO fella.' People -- and this is not a joke, unfortunately -- recently took to having vigils and celebrations to support a mentally ill Air Force servicemember who committed suicide by setting himself on fire.

Advertisement

Sometimes people take the next step and promise to do things everyone knows they will never do, such as when celebrities vow to leave the country if a Republican wins the presidency (we wish they would just once follow through on that promise).

But virtue signaling took a step up today as a University of Wisconsin professor emotionally pined away on Twitter about how much he wanted to go live in Gaza ... and die with them.

I literally wish I were in Gaza. No exaggeration. Eat with them, travel with them, and die with them. The most honorable life/death I can think of. I don't think those on the other side understand!!!! — Samer Alatout (@sameralatout) March 15, 2024

Samer Alatout is everything you would expect from a woke, leftist university professor. He has the academic credentials, even a PhD. He also teaches 'environmentalism and sustainability.' Because of course, he does. You want a real laugh? This is how he describes his research:

Towards a bio-territorial framework of power and government: This theoretical intervention critically engages the writings of Michel Foucault (benefiting from his contributions in biopolitics and relations of power in late modernity) and conventional state theory. Environmental security/insecurity: In this project I critically engage the notion of national- and human-security, problematize their basic assumptions, and critically investigate the moves in recent decades to understand the environment from within different security narratives.

Oh, waiter? We'd like to send this word salad back. It has a horrible mouthfeel.

Of course, if Alatout is so intent to go and live with the Hamas terrorists in Gaza, Twitter was curious about what was holding him back.

Then why are you here? — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 15, 2024

So go! Virtue signaling your sympathy is retarded! If you really wanted to be there you would be.



Not hand wringing on X. — Rick “No One” Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) March 15, 2024

Then give up your well paid job at the university and emigrate to Gaza.



Don’t just virtue signal about it on Twitter. ACT on your convictions.



TALK IS CHEAP. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 🏈 (@TexitDarling) March 15, 2024

See ya, havea a good trip, be sure to write. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) March 15, 2024

What's stopping you?

I'm sure you'll be on a plane headed there any day now. pic.twitter.com/QW7Tkrx8r5 — Freedom Flash (@FreedomFlash10) March 15, 2024

A gentle reminder to Professor Alatout that there is no lock on the exit door to the United States.

Heck, don't let that be an excuse. Many on Twitter were happy to donate to the cause.

The generous folks of Twitter could could have your Gaza trip GoFundMe covered in a matter of minutes... only catch, you have to wear a gopro camera at all times. Just say the word & wish granted. https://t.co/LHo97ME6lJ — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) March 15, 2024

Advertisement

Head on out. I'll buy you a plane ticket. https://t.co/2yB89bkDTk — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) March 15, 2024

I will Venmo you the exact amount needed for the trip. One-way ticket only. — Magills (@magills_) March 15, 2024

I’ll donate to your GoFundMe, but you have to promise to stay. — Max (@MaxNordau) March 15, 2024

Then get to stepping. I'll even throw in for your airfare. — Wookin Pa Nub (@TracyLovesSean) March 15, 2024

Never let it be said that Twitter doesn't step up to the plate when the need arises. Some even offered to help the good professor with making his travel arrangements.

I've got great news for you! You leave first thing Monday morning! pic.twitter.com/1M1v6Oes6U — Charlie Kilo (@charliekilo552) March 15, 2024

Your wish is my command pic.twitter.com/e14sJYEsRi — Maccabi Lev-Ari (@Maccabi226km) March 15, 2024

Awww. They even spelled his name correctly on the ticket.

<looks around>

Yeah, everyone seems good with that, Chief.

Need a ride to the airport? — Cardinal Curmudgeon (@Gimblin) March 15, 2024

No charge.

It's fairly easy

Fly to Cairo Egypt

Rent a car

Et voilà pic.twitter.com/AWFHH4AYrm — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) March 15, 2024

Wow. We never knew there were so many great travel agents on Twitter. This is good to know.

Advertisement

Of course, Alatout does not mean what he says. If he did, he wouldn't have tweeted about it, he would have just done it. But it's far easier to virtue signal from the safe confines of the United States than actually live the principles you pretend to have.

But we still appreciate it. Because it's good for many laughs.

🎶 "I wish I was in the land of rotten,

Jihad there is not forgotten;

Look away! Look away! Look away! Gaza Land.



I wish I was in Gaza, hooray! hooray!

In Gaza Land I’ll take my stand to live & die in Gaza ..... https://t.co/cpqOjLL7aF pic.twitter.com/AqL1x1hZM7 — ryuge (@0ryuge) March 15, 2024

Say, that's a catchy tune.

This is the most hilarious tweed I’ve ever seen and I’m on Twitter a lot. You are so butch. https://t.co/fHGFCIT92Y — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 15, 2024

We would even go so far as to call him stunning and brave.

You can buy a herd of goats to live with and get the same experience https://t.co/yBLLfkHH2f — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) March 15, 2024

Eep. Hey, he said it, we didn't.

*looks at watch*



You still here? https://t.co/ubkOYcBtdd — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) March 15, 2024

You can stop looking at your watch now. He will never leave.

None of the left will ever do any of the things they virtue signal about. It's why they're so easy to make fun of.

Advertisement

But we're happy to set up that GoFundMe whenever Alatout just wants to give us the thumbs up. The only condition is, we won't pay for round-trip.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!