EPIC Exchange Between S.C. Reps. Morgan and Rutherford Exposes EVERYTHING Wrong With Government

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on March 13, 2024

We listen to a lot of political speeches here at Twitchy. And we have to be honest, it's not often we hear a politician speak and it floors us. Well, not in a good way anyway. 

Maybe what we need to do more often is look outside of Washington and pay attention to state legislators and executives.

We're certainly spurred on to do that after seeing this recent exchange from the South Carolina House of Representatives. In just a little over two minutes, Republican Representative Adam Morgan of Greenville County shows us exactly what politicians' priorities SHOULD be. At the same time, Democrat Representative Todd Rutherford (perhaps unintentionally) showed everything that is completely WRONG with politicians and who they listen to. 

This exchange is so beautiful, we want to put it into a museum. 

(Behind protective glass so the climate brats can't throw soup on it, of course.)

Watch:

Imagine that. A politician who ignores big, dark money groups and bureaucracy, and instead listens to his constituents. 

Even better though is when Rutherford interjects to assert that they should heed the experts instead of 'those people back in your district' (his exact words). What do you mean, 'those people,' Mr. Rutherford?

But Morgan's response to that is just plain EPIC. 

'Mr. Rutherford, I don't think that you could have espoused a philosophy that disagrees more fundamentally than me. I completely disagree with you and I think that you believe what you just said. No. I am 100 percent going to listen to the people back home, who I represent.'

Is the Alleged Haitian Cannibalism Video What It Seems?
Aaron Walker
Just hook it directly into our veins. Along with the rest of Morgan's floor speech.

This writer wasn't the only one who loved what Morgan had to say.

Listening to voters more than unelected bureaucrats and lobbyists? Yes, standing ovation indeed. 

Darn tootin', he is. It was all we could do not to salute ... holding up an American flag ... in the middle of a hurricane. 

Maybe we can send him to that weird, watery clone planet from Star Wars where they can create many more just like him. 

Honestly, what's not to love? 

As they say in Mortal Kombat ... 'FATALITY.'

Is it really 'incredible' though? It's the basic problem with all government, particularly when you step up from state houses to Washington, DC. (But we get what this tweeter was saying.) 

Everything.

We can think of about 535 people in Washington who absolutely should be taking notes. 

They won't, but maybe soon, Morgan will have an even bigger platform to talk about listening to the people. 

We will definitely follow him. As Price notes, Morgan announced last November that he would be challenging the incumbent Republican, William Timmons, for his South Carolina congressional seat in 2024. Timmons has the backing of Washington heavy hitters such as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (and was endorsed by Donald Trump in the 2022 midterms), though, so this will be a difficult challenge for Morgan.

But Washington needs many more people like Adam Morgan, so we'll be watching that primary closely. 

***

