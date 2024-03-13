EPIC Exchange Between S.C. Reps. Morgan and Rutherford Exposes EVERYTHING Wrong With Government

We listen to a lot of political speeches here at Twitchy. And we have to be honest, it's not often we hear a politician speak and it floors us. Well, not in a good way anyway.

Maybe what we need to do more often is look outside of Washington and pay attention to state legislators and executives.

We're certainly spurred on to do that after seeing this recent exchange from the South Carolina House of Representatives. In just a little over two minutes, Republican Representative Adam Morgan of Greenville County shows us exactly what politicians' priorities SHOULD be. At the same time, Democrat Representative Todd Rutherford (perhaps unintentionally) showed everything that is completely WRONG with politicians and who they listen to.

This exchange is so beautiful, we want to put it into a museum.

(Behind protective glass so the climate brats can't throw soup on it, of course.)

Watch:

South Carolina Rep Adam Morgan Blows The Whistle On Washington



- Dark Money Entities Are Created Targeting Those Who Vote Red

- Representatives Are Blatantly Being Encouraged To Ignore Their Voters

- Multi-billion International Corporations Come First

- Lobbyists Come First

-… pic.twitter.com/D2ApBFclCt — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 12, 2024

Imagine that. A politician who ignores big, dark money groups and bureaucracy, and instead listens to his constituents.

Even better though is when Rutherford interjects to assert that they should heed the experts instead of 'those people back in your district' (his exact words). What do you mean, 'those people,' Mr. Rutherford?

But Morgan's response to that is just plain EPIC.

'Mr. Rutherford, I don't think that you could have espoused a philosophy that disagrees more fundamentally than me. I completely disagree with you and I think that you believe what you just said. No. I am 100 percent going to listen to the people back home, who I represent.'

Just hook it directly into our veins. Along with the rest of Morgan's floor speech.

This writer wasn't the only one who loved what Morgan had to say.

Finally! A representative that listens to the people he represents! pic.twitter.com/GR9mBcpeXR — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) March 12, 2024

Listening to voters more than unelected bureaucrats and lobbyists? Yes, standing ovation indeed.

This guy is Murica. pic.twitter.com/OwDPEOllb0 — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) March 12, 2024

Darn tootin', he is. It was all we could do not to salute ... holding up an American flag ... in the middle of a hurricane.

Can we clone him? — Mandi (@mandirising) March 12, 2024

Maybe we can send him to that weird, watery clone planet from Star Wars where they can create many more just like him.

I love this guy! https://t.co/EAME5j1GGH — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) March 12, 2024

Honestly, what's not to love?

Every representative, State or Federal, should be this guy, sound up and retweet- https://t.co/9j6DeHikXp — Usually Right (@normouspenis) March 12, 2024

Preach it, my man. This is what representative government is all about. https://t.co/MbB7tTl1AD — Stir constantly while simmering (@knowitallmom) March 12, 2024

He str8 pipebombed dem hoes tho. I ain’t even mad. https://t.co/RQnSrwRFi6 — Chernaya Smert (@GottaBeMe1) March 12, 2024

As they say in Mortal Kombat ... 'FATALITY.'

Incredible that the dude he was talking to openly advocated ignoring the voters and listening to fat cat donors and lobbyists instead. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 12, 2024

Is it really 'incredible' though? It's the basic problem with all government, particularly when you step up from state houses to Washington, DC. (But we get what this tweeter was saying.)

The second speaker perfectly personifies what is wrong with politics. He clearly states that REPRESENTATIVES should listen to big money deep state actors over the will of the people that elected them to REPRESENT them. I can’t believe he said the quiet part out loud. F’em. https://t.co/eP4nNWRgnC — Chad Franklin 🇺🇸 (@Grokingreality) March 12, 2024

Everything wrong with DC in under 2.5 minutes...



You should watch and share this. https://t.co/oxc6B6WVvC — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 12, 2024

Everything.

Listen to this and spread it FAR AND WIDE.



This is the battle we must win in our local, state and national legislatures! https://t.co/lte3rS4DZg — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) March 12, 2024

This guy just wants to do the job he was elected to do. But the Democrats want him to STFU & obey their financial "experts". https://t.co/RErAqlHP0q — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 12, 2024

High verbal intelligence, strong grasp of the issues, fidelity to his constituents (I.E consent of the governed) and defiant to lobbyist interests - AND handsome to boot?



What a class act Representative Morgan is. Take notes, all. https://t.co/0C18MrVRpj — Christian Watson (@OfficialCWATSON) March 12, 2024

We can think of about 535 people in Washington who absolutely should be taking notes.

They won't, but maybe soon, Morgan will have an even bigger platform to talk about listening to the people.

We will definitely follow him. As Price notes, Morgan announced last November that he would be challenging the incumbent Republican, William Timmons, for his South Carolina congressional seat in 2024. Timmons has the backing of Washington heavy hitters such as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan (and was endorsed by Donald Trump in the 2022 midterms), though, so this will be a difficult challenge for Morgan.

But Washington needs many more people like Adam Morgan, so we'll be watching that primary closely.

***

