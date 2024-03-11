Time for the John Carpenter Solution: New Yorkers Are Fighting Over Who Gets Reparations

OK, now THIS is a funny story, Twitchy readers.

Don't get us wrong, in order to reach the funny, first, we have to wade through some more leftist, Marxist horrible policy in New York. But New York is going to do what New York is going to do. So we might as well laugh at them.

As you are well aware, leftists keep talking about slavery reparations owed to black Americans, even though there is not a single black person living in America today who was ever a slave in this country. And despite the fact that no living American person of ANY race ever owned any slaves in this country. (It gets even funnier when some black Americans crowing about reparations [cough--Sunny Hostin--cough] find out that they are descended from slave OWNERS.)

None of that matters. It's just Goodfellas: 'F*** you, pay me.'

You're probably also aware that California has actually introduced legislation totaling nearly $1 billion to create a reparations package. But what you might not be aware of is that there is a commission in New York State that is preparing to meet to consider a similar reparations package.

So, that's the horrible part. Now, let's get to the funny part, courtesy of The New York Post.

Black New Yorkers already clashing over who should get reparations as state panel starts https://t.co/I9FXk0nXhq pic.twitter.com/znWJ2hQkXN — New York Post (@nypost) March 11, 2024

LOL. Let the Oppression Olympics begin.

A New York commission that will recommend whether to give reparations for slavery and discrimination to black residents hasn’t even met yet — but it’s already sparked a rift among black New Yorkers over who should be eligible for payouts.



However, a huge segment of New York’s black residents are not descendants of US slavery. In New York City alone, well over 500,000 people are Afro-Caribbean or African immigrants — more than 25% of the black population, census figures show.



Bertha Lewis, head of the Brooklyn-based Black Institute, told The Post that reparations must be considered for all black residents, because they have suffered from decades of systemic racism resulting from slavery — even if they are not direct descendants of slaves.



'That’s a false narrative,' Lewis said. 'I don’t give a f**k what California did.'



But others disagreed, saying any black people who moved to the US for better opportunities have no right to reparations for slavery in this country. 'It was our choice to come here,' said Mona Davids, a black South African who moved to New York as a child.

Wow, it sounds like there is at least one person in New York who is sensible. Except not really. Davids still advocates for reparations for actual descendants of slavery.

She added: 'Descendants of slaves didn’t have a choice. White people benefited from slavery.'

But what if there are white people living in New York who are descendants of slaves? I guess no one bothered to ask her that question.

So, let the wild rumpus commence. Grab whatever cash you can get.

Arguing over reparations in New York seems a little bit like dreaming about what you will do if you win the Powerball, even though you never bought a ticket.

Ooh, wait. That analogy is better.

Always. And by 'them,' we mean leftist race hustlers, regardless of skin color.

As a historical aside, New York was the first state in the union to formally abolish slavery, passing the law in 1827.

But, as we said at the outset, that doesn't matter. Because 'systemic racism.' Or something.

'F you, pay me.'

The reality is that even though California has introduced its reparations package, 60 percent of Californians oppose it, while only a little over 20 percent support it (guess which ones?). It will never go anywhere. And this proposal in New York will likely die on the vine as well, as it should.

They're fighting over something that will never happen.



Maybe John Carpenter wasn't that far off when he envisioned just putting a giant wall around New York. Except make it the state instead of the city.

Just an idea.

***

