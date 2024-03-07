AYFKM? After Putin's Invasion of Ukraine, John Kerry Is Most Upset With Russia About ... Emissions

While Americans may be sick and tired of endlessly funding Ukraine in their border war initiated by Russia, most people understand that Vladimir Putin is a very bad actor and a ruthless tyrant, and that Russia should be condemned for any number of actions committed against Ukraine. The nation has been accused of any number of war crimes, including the use of prohibited weapons, sexual violence, targeting civilians, and torture.

Advertisement

But if you ask John Kerry, Russia's biggest crime in the war is ... too many emissions.

Thank God the adults are back in charge, right? Watch:

Yes, of course. We would ALL feel better about Russia's invasion of Ukraine if they would just use EV tanks and solar panels on the wings of their aircraft. While they're at it, disable the engines on their ships in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov and just hoist some sails.

Wind powered tanks is the only solution! pic.twitter.com/NCz7D1vfLi — Maine Antifa (@MaineAntifa) March 6, 2024

It's also important to make sure that they use sustainably sourced grenades which can easily be identified relative to conventional grenades by the sticker when buying them at the grenade market.



Every little bit helps. — Bryce🇨🇭 (@skllzdatklls) March 6, 2024

Shop wisely, Russian invaders.

Kerry, the State Department's Special Envoy for Climate, is not a serious person. This speech is all the proof anyone would ever need to confirm that.

He's worse than useless. He is actually harmful. America does have enemies. Serious ones. And we can't imagine how much they laugh and laugh whenever someone from the Biden administration steps out of the clown car and up to a microphone.

At this point, the Biden admin is like a continuous SNL skit. https://t.co/WyvmxkfqpI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 6, 2024

That's not a very high bar there, Senator. All SNL skits are pretty bad.

Climate change is probably why all those Hamas terrorists want to eradicate the Jews, let's not forget that.

John Kerry is the Kamala Harris of Al Gores. https://t.co/ZuMsDnN1mh — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) March 7, 2024

Hang on a second ... yep, that math checks out.

Every time this anthropomorphic scrotum opens his mouth about climate change I get on my knees and thank God that he never ascended to the presidency. https://t.co/mnY63YO5ar — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 7, 2024

We saw Anthropomorphic Scrotum open for The Dead Milkmen in 1998.

These people are raving lunatics. https://t.co/R1M6xkVD4O — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) March 6, 2024

LOL. Tuberville once won SIX National Coach of the Year awards, so we should probably trust his wisdom.

Lurch has lost his damn mind.... https://t.co/cwlPxbckb8 — Mandi (@mandirising) March 7, 2024

Don't try to make sense of it, Senator Lee. It's Chinatown. Or, in this case, 'Climatetown.'

Absolute unserious clown show https://t.co/sSW7eYU07D — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 6, 2024

We can only imagine the look on Putin's face when someone showed him this video. It was probably something like this:

Advertisement

I think I lost 5 on my IQ score listening to John Kerry just now https://t.co/1VMqdPfY1Q — 🇺🇲Take a Stand 🇺🇲🙏 (@keepitwilder) March 7, 2024

Only five?

The emissions are what take the fun out of the whole thing. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 6, 2024

Is this satire? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 6, 2024

Unintentional satire, unfortunately.

Yes, that is the natural reaction of any remotely sane person when listening to Kerry speak.

OK, that reaction works too.

Hey, John Kerry once served dishonorably in Vietnam. Don't you DARE question him on how war works.

Russia has killed tens of thousands of innocent Ukrainians and kidnapped their children.



But John Kerry would forgive it if they'd consider composting and turning the lights off at night. https://t.co/JGpVXz6pRL — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 7, 2024

If they ban gas stoves and recycle their aluminum, Kerry would probably nominate Putin for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Advertisement

"Russia just fired a nuke at Ukraine."

"Oh my gawd!"

"Oh it's ok, they used a lot of recycled metals to do it."

"Oh thank goodness. I feel better now. Let's get ice cream!" https://t.co/bddeUaSIjD — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 7, 2024

Norm MacDonald is laughing at that one. We're sure of it.

People like this will look the other way at just about anything as long as you'll get on board with their climate shams. https://t.co/3oTAjsMbBr — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 6, 2024

That's because it's a cult.

Nothing better than John Kerry giving Russia some sharp elbows about their emissions. No way Russia can escape the embarrassment of this stunning rebuke. https://t.co/IemsfWx6ED — Bladed Flop Shot (@GeorgiaMan45) March 7, 2024

Putin is probably planning on surrendering tomorrow after this severe scolding.

Says the guy that creates more emissions than millions of Americans combined. These people are insane! https://t.co/XqYYUPepmQ — Petey Jones(same on truth) (@petejonesintx) March 6, 2024

Shhhh. You're not supposed to mention Kerry's private jet. Or his five (count 'em, five) lavish homes.

Imagine how much better people would feel about the war if Putin would make a greater effort to let boys in girls bathrooms. https://t.co/aQ6DQ4A7xG — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 7, 2024

Advertisement

Please, for the love of God, do NOT give them any more batsh** insane ideas than they already have.

Me: I don't think the Biden Administration can become any more ridiculous.



John Kerry: Hold my carbon credits. https://t.co/kgXLIRgwju — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) March 7, 2024

There is no bar they can't sink under. Remember, this is the administration that has hired the Cookie Monster as its Special Envoy for Shrinkflation.

Not sure about you, Twitchy readers, but we're about ready to wake up from Clown WorldTM.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!