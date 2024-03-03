Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to Stop Eating Meat

Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on March 03, 2024
Frinkiac

The county of Norfolk in Britain, for those who are not familiar, lies on the east coast of England and is directly across from Amsterdam at the point where the English Channel joins the North Sea. So, as a coastal region, it is subject to flooding during storms. Just like Gulf Coast areas in the U.S., it is just a fact of life for the people and businesses in the area.

And that's exactly what has happened recently, as heavy storms caused flooding in many parts of the U.K., including Norfolk. Sadly, farmers were impacted, including one man who spoke to the BBC about his worries that he might not have enough grass for his beef cattle this summer. 

It's a dire situation for farmers in the area, and the MP representing Norfolk has called emergency meetings to try to address the problem. 

On the other hand, you have people like the co-founder of Just Stop Oil, Roger Hallam, who just steps into situations like these to ghoulishly gloat about how we're all doomed. (Apparently, petroleum is now to blame for rain. Because of course it is. We'll add that to the list.) Hallam seems to think the only solution here is to just stop eating meat before the collapse of society forces us to stop eating meat.

Dude, we know the rain makes it difficult, but please go outside and touch some grass. 

Ironically, Hallam posted this tweet either from a computer or a smartphone, neither of which would exist without petroleum and petroleum products. But we'll save that discussion for another time. For now, let's enjoy Twitter dragging Hallam for his ridiculous take on meat.

But Just Stop Oil glues their hands to highways, man. They have SOO much power. Or maybe not so much. 

Not even a little bit. 

Of course, Twitter had some viable options for humanity if Hallam's insane predictions ever did come true. 

We'd go full Yellowjackets on Hallam and his buddies before we ever considered not eating meat. Just sayin'. 

And we're not the only ones. 

Always go for the thigh meat, brother. But like any steak, the best seasonings are just some good old-fashioned salt and pepper. Add some cayenne or chipotle powder if you like your meat on the spicy side. 

Others, of course, trusted their own skills if the meat shortage ever came to pass. 

We're DEFINITELY going to Sassy Massie's ranch if society ever collapses. 

Or maybe that guy's place. Man, that looks good. 

The general consensus on Twitter seems to be that Hallam is a hypocrite and a crazy person. We cannot really find any fault with that argument.

Whoa. Major cult leader vibes from Hallam here. 

At least five times. Probably more. 

But, of course, if society ever DID go all Mad Max, it is people like Hallam who would be without any recourse. 

It's pretty much a giant, resounding NO from all of Twitter for Hallam's doomsaying. 

By the way, you remember those emergency meetings from the Norfolk MP we mentioned earlier? One of them had to be rescheduled. Guess why. That's right, Hallam's buddies at Just Stop Oil tried to hijack the first one with their childish shouting and screaming. Way to be part of the solution, guys. 

YUM. 

Aaaand fin. What she said. 

*** 

