OH, COME ON! Biologist Finally Admits to UN that Scientists MAY Have Started COVID

Saying what everyone now knows to be true -- that COVID originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China -- once would get you kicked off of social media platforms and labeled a 'conspiracy theorist.' It even cost some people their jobs and livelihoods.

Funny how some of those 'conspiracies' turn out to be facts, just given a little time.

Even though virtually everyone now recognizes that the virus came from that lab, after scientists -- funded in part and against regulations by Anthony Fauci -- performed gain-of-function research on SARS-CoV-2, there are still some who refuse to accept it.

On Wednesday, a Rutgers molecular biologist, Richard Ebright, told the United Nations that the virus MAY have been engineered in the Wuhan lab.

... May have. Riiiiight.

Scientists may have started the Covid pandemic: article https://t.co/kG5qgbp2zd pic.twitter.com/OtAgiu6XfX — New York Post (@nypost) February 29, 2024

From the New York Post:

[Ebright] cited evidence found in a 2018 document from the lab that talked of making such a virus. '[The document] elevates the evidence provided by the genome sequence from the level of noteworthy to the level of a smoking gun,' Ebright said in the piece by former New York Times editor Nicholas Wade. The papers from the lab cited by Ebright contained drafts and notes regarding a grant proposal called Project DEFUSE, which sought to test engineering bat coronaviruses in a way that would make them more easily transmissible to humans. 'Viruses made according to the DEFUSE protocol could have been available by the time Covid-19 broke out, sometime between August and November 2019,' wrote Wade, a former science editor of the New York Times. 'This would account for the otherwise unexplained timing of the pandemic along with its place of origin.' Along with the research notes, Wade claimed the specific genetic structure of the coronavirus that allowed it to infect humans served as another strong indication of 'the virus’s laboratory birth.'



While scientists continue to debate whether the coronavirus pandemic was a natural occurrence or manmade, Ebright believed there was credibility that the work proposed by the now-controversial EcoHealth Alliance led to the development COVID-19.

'While scientists continue to debate.' Just outstanding framing, New York Post.

Debate all you want, 'scientists.' Even the U.S. Department of Energy has concluded that this was almost certainly a lab leak, despite the destruction of so much documentation (enabled by obstruction from the U.N. and the World Health Organization, not to mention the legacy media).

Still, everyone on Twitter was SUPER grateful for this new and shocking revelation. [sarcasm drips off of keyboard]

Lol.

"Scientists may have discovered that water is wet." — Slightly Venomous Kirk (@jamusp) February 29, 2024

Of course they did. Why is this even debated in 2024? — 🇨🇦Aniakp🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@AniaKp) February 29, 2024

It's still debated because the scientific establishment believes they still have any shreds of credibility remaining, despite destroying it all from 2020-2023.

Conspiracy theorists have been batting pretty close to 1.000 this decade. pic.twitter.com/4Vkq71EysR — JC (@FederalistJC) February 29, 2024

As the saying goes, 'If they're calling you a conspiracy theorist, just wait a few months.'

I got kicked off twitter, facebook and instagram for talking about this — Vinny🇺🇸🪖🐊 (@FLVinny) February 29, 2024

You and a whole gaggle of other people did too. But it's probably not a great idea to hold your breath waiting for an apology.

You’re 4 years late on this story. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 29, 2024

In the media's defense ... nope, we got nothin'.

Oh my God, I am thoroughly shocked. Shocked, I tell you! https://t.co/kb9VaRRcC1 — .•°*•.•°🌹Miss Mary🌹°•.•*°•. (@MissMaryCovfefe) February 29, 2024

We've been clutching our pearls and gasping for breath for hours.

Remember when Jon Stewart said this to Steven Colbert and Colbert had to act like it was a completely crazy idea? https://t.co/6xRfFuIIyA — Futurist Dog (@FuturistDog) March 1, 2024

We remember. Colbert, on the other hand. probably wishes he could forget. He has Pfizer dances to rehearse, after all.

Nah bat soup is way more believable https://t.co/bBEPnvz7gd — brit (@pashedmotatos) February 29, 2024

LOL. Those darn wet markets.

YOU THINK?!!??!



what do you think the Wuhan lab had in it? Ping pong players? — TheRightToOffend (@TheRight2Offend) March 1, 2024

Very, very clumsy ping-pong players, it would seem.

Anyone remember when @zerohedge had comprehensive proof of this in April 2020 only to then have their account promptly banned from Twitter for a full 18 months which we later found out was at the behest of the US Intel community? Good times! https://t.co/7ktu6SE1Ax — Summer Snow 🇺🇸 (@SummerSnowUSA) February 29, 2024

Yep. We remember that too.

Amazing that, even today, they will not commit to a definitive acknowledgment of the obvious. And they wonder why their trust has been demolished.

But the reason they won't commit to certainty isn't difficult to surmise. A clear conclusion leads to accountability. There will likely never be any accountability for China -- once again, thanks a bunch, WHO -- but many Americans are still on the hook, Fauci the most prominent among them.

That's why they'll try to avoid the word 'definitely' as long as they can.

But we're still holding out hope that one day, people will go to prison for what they did.

***

