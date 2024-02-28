Class Is in Session: Dr. Phil SCHOOLS The View on COVID Classroom Shutdowns

Biden Tries (and Fails) to Attack Trump for Being Senile
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 28, 2024
Townhall Media

With all that has happened in 2023 and just a couple of months in 2024, it is easy to forget how much our society was damaged during the COVID pandemic and how many people need to be held accountable for the lies America was told and all of the draconian, unconstitutional measures that were taken, like lockdowns and vaccine mandates. 

Some people are probably very happy that many people seem to have moved on from COVID. So, we are grateful whenever someone takes a national stage to remind everyone that, no, we have not forgotten and, yes, there needs to be accountability so no one will ever try this again. 

Earlier this week, that someone was Dr. Phil McGraw, who went on The View to lecture the show's brain trust on how much damage was done to children during COVID by locking them out of schools. (Randi Weingarten's ears must have been burning.)

"When they shut it down, they stopped the mandated reporters from being able to see children that were being abused and s*xually molested, and in fact sent them home and abandoned them to their abusers."

"They suffered and will suffer more from the mismanagement of cov*d than they will from the exposure to cov*d. And that's not an opinion. That's a fact."

Of course, The View hosts -- ever bending the knee to the powers that be (assuming those powers are Democrats, that is) -- respond with the familiar protestation, 'But we were trying to SAVE LIVES.' McGraw shuts that excuse down as well. 

Because not just now, but even during COVID, most people understood that children were at extremely low risk from the virus. And, even if we take the generous view that Whoopi Goldberg wants us to, the excuse of 'trying to save lives' does not above anyone from the lives they destroyed. 

Many people were quick to thank McGraw for refusing to excuse all of the COVID mismanagement. Even a Presidential candidate. 

Not a surprising comment from Kennedy, but a needed one. 

We think the tide HAS turned already. But it won't mean anything unless people are held accountable. 

We can only imagine the panicked voice of the producer in Goldberg's ear as McGraw was schooling all of them, 'Cut to break. CUT TO BREAK.'

It will be very interesting to see if he gets invited back. We wouldn't be surprised if Goldberg has labeled him 'persona non grata' going forward. 

We may not fully understand the true impact of the learning loss or social skills and interaction loss for years to come. But even in this short time period, we know it was devastating. 

Please add Randi Weingarten to this list. She is supposed to be an advocate for teachers AND students. But she not only supported school closures, she fought to KEEP them closed even after the evidence was coming out about the low risk to anyone age 18 or under. 

That is a very revealing aspect of this clip. Normally, The View audience just claps at whatever the hosts say, just as they're instructed to do. But they were silent as Goldberg tried to defend the indefensible and broke out in applause when McGraw shut her down with facts. 

We may not agree with McGraw on everything, even a majority of things, but he has been consistent about this issue throughout the past several years. And he was (and is) right. 

Way to go, indeed. There are about a million problems facing Americans right now, not to mention all of the Clown World distractions that come at us every day. But even as we wade through all of those, we can't forget what they did to us, what they tried to do to us, and -- unless there is accountability for those in charge -- what they will inevitably try to do to us again. 

***

