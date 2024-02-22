WTF? Police Suspend Investigation Into Trans Mob That Assaulted Riley Gaines in San Francisco

Riley Gaines is one of the biggest dangers to gender ideology cult. She is a danger not because she has ever expressed any violent intent, advocated for violence, or even wished any harm to anyone who disagrees with her. No, she is a danger for one simple reason: she knows that men are men, women are women, and men should not be invading women's sports or private spaces. And she has a big megaphone where she expresses this view over and over again.

In other words, she is sane. And it's sanity that is a danger to that cult.

So what does the left do? They send her death threats, they harass her incessantly, and they ban her (or try to) from campuses. Nothing exemplified this more than last April when Gaines visited San Francisco State University (SFSU) to give a speech about saving women's sports.

After her speech, trans activists stormed her stage, physically assaulted her, and cornered her in a room where they held her hostage there for more than four hours.

Now, to add insult to literal injury, earlier this month, Gaines was informed by the cowardly SFSU Police Department -- which tried to excuse the violence of the trans mob when it happened -- that they suspended the investigation into her assault because her claims were 'unfounded.'

Remember when I was assaulted & held for ransom through the night by a mob of violent protesters at SFSU?



The police have finally informed me the case has been suspended as all charges are "alleged" & "unfounded"



I guess audio, video, & eyewitness evidence aren't admissible in… https://t.co/IdnCqeM8Y4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 22, 2024

Unfounded? The entire incident was captured on video, including one man in a dress striking Gaines as well as the mob chanting for her head and demanding ransom while they forced her to stay in a locked room for hours.

Fox News has more of the abhorrent actions by the SFSU police:

Gaines ... told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that she followed up with the San Francisco State University Police Department last month on its investigation into the incident 'where I was held hostage.' 'Can you please let me know if you have completed your investigation?' She wrote in an email reviewed by Fox News Digital. 'I wondered if you can share with me any conclusions you have reached regarding your investigation and whether any charges will be filed against the individuals who sought to threaten, intimidate and harm me? Is there a timetable concerning this matter? Is there any additional information you need from me?' In an email dated Feb. 2, an officer replied: 'After a thorough investigation, the alleged charges in this case are unfounded and have been suspended pending further lead.'

Un. Freaking. Believable.

Gaines had given the police a full account of the incident after it happened, as well as audio and video evidence of the assault and unlawful detention. Other eyewitnesses provided reports as well. But, sure. Her claim is 'unfounded.'

This is BS. But of course there are no charges when you’re protecte(D). https://t.co/KX20BbLK5Y — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 22, 2024

I can’t stop thinking about this. Women are too often not believed. Here, there was video evidence, eyewitness testimony, and, yet, Riley still wasn’t believed. As a former prosecutor, I hate seeing this type of situation. Law enforcement, at every level, is responsible for… https://t.co/usSAnfXPpc — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) February 22, 2024

Johnson's tweet continues:

Law enforcement, at every level, is responsible for conducting an impartial review. People have lost so much faith in the judicial system in recent years. Continuing to dismiss real crimes against women further perpetuates this disillusionment.

SFSU might as well just hang a sign on their front gate that actual women are not welcome and will not be safe there. Because they basically said exactly that to Gaines.

Absolutely shameful. Hang your heads @SFPD & anyone else complicit in this cowardice. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 22, 2024

You have to possess a sense of shame in order to hang your head in shame. SFSU and the police department clearly do not.

Seriously, you need to get a good lawyer & sue the police chief & any officer or detective that was part of the police response



Not the department, individuals that violated your rights as a victim



As a career law enforcement officer, this is atrocious!



It emboldens criminals — DANGER: DISINFORMATION (@RetiredCrimeDog) February 22, 2024

In a sane world, Gaines would have a slam-dunk civil case against SFSU and any individual officials she named. But since this suit would take place in San Francisco, who knows how it would turn out?

Our Justice system is broken.



If you’re perceived as right wing, crimes against you are just in their eyes. You’re getting what you deserve.



Tough times ahead https://t.co/hHWsB0CIHI — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) February 22, 2024

Yep. The trans community claims they are 'oppressed' (even though they are the opposite). As long as you claim 'oppression,' anything you do against the 'oppressor' -- even violent assault -- is justified. Because gender ideology is nothing more than thinly veiled Marxism.

If there is no further investigation that means the university PD is subject to FOIA. Find out if they were in on it from the beginning or joined later. Either are the only explanation for their (non) response and follow up "investigation". There's your lawsuit. https://t.co/aIfQxLm4Zh — National Police Association (@NatPoliceAssoc) February 22, 2024

This is an excellent suggestion from the National Police Association and we hope Gaines or her representatives pursue FOIA requests fully.

If it had been a leftwing activist assaulted, the perps would already be in custody and the key tossed away. @SFSU's so-called investigation was a sham. https://t.co/0CY97p8hNV — Joe Allen 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RangerJoe79) February 22, 2024

It is likely that no investigation was ever even conducted. But a FOIA request could reveal that.

Sam Francisco should have a travel warning attached to it. No sane person would ever set foot in that violent trash hole. https://t.co/4tiRsvVfdK — ☀️🐬Macie⛵ 🐊 (@Macie2603) February 22, 2024

Another once-great American city that has devolved into a symbol of decay, corruption, and madness.

Absolutely insane. Literally telling everyone to deny reality. Psychopathic. https://t.co/QZ2mGeQVmW — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) February 22, 2024

It is gaslighting at its lowest. And what's worse, it will only make things worse. Gaines -- correctly -- told Fox News that all this will do is encourage trans activists to continue to be violent against anyone who disagrees with them.

'This just encourages what happened to me to happen to other people because the precedent has now been set. We don’t see this happening to liberal speakers or to anyone with a dissenting viewpoint to that of my own ... These people who want me to be quiet, it really only encourages me to speak louder.'

Right on, Riley. Keep speaking out ... and make sure you always have your own security team.

Despite the actions from SFSU, FAR more people support you than the mobs, and their enablers, who want to hurt you.

