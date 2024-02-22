Ted Cruz Proves He Might Be 'The Zodiac Killer' With Joke Post About...
That's a Ruff Penalty: Iditarod Bans Reigning Rookie of the Year From This Year's Sled Race

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 AM on February 22, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dinneen, Fie

OK, so there are lots of serious issues going on in the world and right here at home in America. The annual Iditarod in Alaska -- formally the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race -- is probably not one of them. But every once in a while a story comes out that is so weird, we can't help but write about it.

And the news out of the Iditarod this year, scheduled to begin on March 2 in Anchorage, is just plain WEIRD. 

For any who might not be familiar, the Iditarod race involves sled drivers, known as 'mushers,' and their teams of 12-14 dogs who race through the Iditarod Trail from Anchorage to Nome every spring, a distance of 938 miles. The race takes anywhere from eight to fifteen days and was started in 1973 as a tribute to Alaska's history, including the native Alaskans who traveled the trail with their dogs for trading over hundreds of years. It is a signature event in Alaska, and usually for dog lovers across America and the world as well. 

But things got really wacky this year. 

According to the AP and other sources, the disqualified musher, Eddie Burke Jr., finished 7th in his first Iditarod in 2023, earning Rookie of the Year honors. The Trail Committee did not specify exactly why he was suspended, just that he had violated the race's code of conduct rule.

Of course, when officials of any sort are this vague, they leave it to Twitter to fill in the blanks. 

And Twitter delivered.

LOL. You do NOT EVER pretend to throw the ball to a dog. Only evil people do that. 

Another unforgivable sin for any dog owner.

There is a 'son of a b*tch' joke to be made here, but we will resist the temptation. 

IT'S NOT GOING TO PICK UP ITSELF, MR. BURKE.

Others suggested he was maybe getting ... ahem ... too close with his dogs, but we're not going to go there.

The prevailing theories on the suspension had nothing to do with the dogs themselves, but with another prominent feature of Burke ... located on his head.

Oh, come on. That is one beautiful, flowing mane that Burke is sporting.

Twitter has mullet jokes. And lots of them.

Nonsense. You leave that man and his hair alone. After all, it worked for Jaromir Jagr. 

Alright, now that's enough. That's just MEAN. (But we still laughed a little bit.)

Kidding aside though, there may be a more serious side to this story. Burke does have an assault charge pending against him. But it is two years old and he hasn't been convicted of anything. The details of the case also seem quite muddled and unclear. But the charge is not a secret. So why would the Iditarod suspend him for that now, just before the race, instead of any time in the past couple of years?

For that, we turn to someone who knows a lot more than we do about dog sledding. But even he has more questions than answers at this point. 

Like we said at the beginning ... weird. 

We're not sure why Burke is in the doghouse with the Iditarod right now and we may never know the full story. All we know is that they hounded him out of the race and it appears that they threw him to the wolves.

But we still look forward to seeing all of the other beautiful puppies racing in the Iditarod in a couple of weeks. 

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

