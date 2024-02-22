That's a Ruff Penalty: Iditarod Bans Reigning Rookie of the Year From This Year's Sled Race

OK, so there are lots of serious issues going on in the world and right here at home in America. The annual Iditarod in Alaska -- formally the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race -- is probably not one of them. But every once in a while a story comes out that is so weird, we can't help but write about it.

And the news out of the Iditarod this year, scheduled to begin on March 2 in Anchorage, is just plain WEIRD.

For any who might not be familiar, the Iditarod race involves sled drivers, known as 'mushers,' and their teams of 12-14 dogs who race through the Iditarod Trail from Anchorage to Nome every spring, a distance of 938 miles. The race takes anywhere from eight to fifteen days and was started in 1973 as a tribute to Alaska's history, including the native Alaskans who traveled the trail with their dogs for trading over hundreds of years. It is a signature event in Alaska, and usually for dog lovers across America and the world as well.

But things got really wacky this year.

Iditarod's reigning rookie of the year disqualified from 2024 race for violating conduct standard https://t.co/Q7TgrT7ELY — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2024

According to the AP and other sources, the disqualified musher, Eddie Burke Jr., finished 7th in his first Iditarod in 2023, earning Rookie of the Year honors. The Trail Committee did not specify exactly why he was suspended, just that he had violated the race's code of conduct rule.

Of course, when officials of any sort are this vague, they leave it to Twitter to fill in the blanks.

And Twitter delivered.

Probably pretended to throw the ball by a rival's sled dog team https://t.co/R22gzYoJYg — Chance (@coliver405) February 21, 2024

LOL. You do NOT EVER pretend to throw the ball to a dog. Only evil people do that.

Another unforgivable sin for any dog owner.

Don’t misgender dogs — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) February 21, 2024

There is a 'son of a b*tch' joke to be made here, but we will resist the temptation.

This will teach him to pick up the poop. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) February 21, 2024

IT'S NOT GOING TO PICK UP ITSELF, MR. BURKE.

Others suggested he was maybe getting ... ahem ... too close with his dogs, but we're not going to go there.

The prevailing theories on the suspension had nothing to do with the dogs themselves, but with another prominent feature of Burke ... located on his head.

To be fair this mullet is "recklessly injurious to the Iditarod, Iditarod competitors, sponsors or anyone associated with the race..." https://t.co/BfeWv0z5Wz pic.twitter.com/RUrwSiQ5h6 — Nikolai Schulman 𓐭 𓅇 𓐭 (@SchwartzNigel) February 21, 2024

Oh, come on. That is one beautiful, flowing mane that Burke is sporting.

The Kenny Powers of dog sledding. https://t.co/WnHd1eDD5U — Nick in a QZip 🐓🏈🏀⚾️ (@SpeakThenThink) February 21, 2024

Twitter has mullet jokes. And lots of them.

Conduct standard? Was it the Mullet? — Dave Randall (@DaveRandall101) February 21, 2024

Was his 10% up front partying more than his 90% in the back or something? — RICK (@knappsk1717) February 21, 2024

There is a hard and fast rule against getting a perm and a mullet. You have to pick one, Edward. — Palomino🐺Wolf 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇵🇸🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🏒 (@Tom_Pashkov) February 21, 2024

Nonsense. You leave that man and his hair alone. After all, it worked for Jaromir Jagr.

For violating Klingon code 84b(i) — SLC Tar Heel (@Salttown) February 21, 2024

Alright, now that's enough. That's just MEAN. (But we still laughed a little bit.)

Kidding aside though, there may be a more serious side to this story. Burke does have an assault charge pending against him. But it is two years old and he hasn't been convicted of anything. The details of the case also seem quite muddled and unclear. But the charge is not a secret. So why would the Iditarod suspend him for that now, just before the race, instead of any time in the past couple of years?

For that, we turn to someone who knows a lot more than we do about dog sledding. But even he has more questions than answers at this point.

Breaking News eddie burke jr not allowed to run iditarod at 11th hour cuz of a pending court case , i take issue with last min timing of decision by ITC & note case unresolved... #iditarod #mushertwitter #iditarod2024 #uglydogs what do u think? mention other musher #alaskalife https://t.co/2qJxSToioP pic.twitter.com/aB5HoB5SUc — onedogclass (@onedogclass) February 20, 2024

Like we said at the beginning ... weird.

We're not sure why Burke is in the doghouse with the Iditarod right now and we may never know the full story. All we know is that they hounded him out of the race and it appears that they threw him to the wolves.

But we still look forward to seeing all of the other beautiful puppies racing in the Iditarod in a couple of weeks.

***

