Did He Snort That Too? Sawdust Photo in Hunter Biden Legal Filings Sparks Twitter Meme Frenzy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 PM on February 21, 2024
Twitchy

There has been a flurry of legal filings in the ongoing prosecution of Hunter 'Smartest Man Joe Knows' Biden recently. Biden's legal team is using a number of tactics to have charges in two states against the First Son dismissed, including challenging the appointment of a special counsel, alleging selective prosecution, and challenging some strategic leaks from prosecutors.

If much of that sounds familiar, Jonathan Turley explains that these are some of the same challenges Donald Trump is raising in fighting against the myriad charges against him in several jurisdictions. Of course, Trump has a better basis for his claims, but it is worth a shot from Team Biden.

But yesterday, one leaked photo had Biden's attorneys in an uproar ... while Twitter was uproariously laughing. 

In the photo, three lines of sawdust are shown which look suspiciously like lines of cocaine. The prosecution claimed it was evidence of drug use, but Biden's team argued that this was a photo sent to Biden by his therapist. From the New York Post:

Attorneys Abbe Lowell and Bartholomew Dalton accused special counsel David Weiss of not providing their client with 'all the information that he is due so that he can prepare for and receive a fair trial, according to the Tuesday filing in Delaware federal court.

'The prosecution’s latest filing amplifies why Mr. Biden and the Court cannot take the prosecution’s assertions … at face value,' they added, calling a Feb. 13 submission from Weiss’ office 'flat-out wrong' for alleging Hunter 'took multiple photographs' of 'apparent cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.'

'Multiple sources have pointed out, and a review of discovery confirms, this is actually a photo of sawdust from an expert carpenter and it was sent to Mr. Biden, not vice versa,' Lowell and Dalton wrote.

According to the attorneys, Hunter’s former psychiatrist, Dr. Keith Ablow, had taken the photo to show his patient 'lines of sawdust sent to me by a master carpenter who was a coke addict' in an effort 'to convey that Mr. Biden, too, could overcome any addiction.'

Alabama Places IVF Treatment in the National Spotlight With New State Supreme Court Ruling
Laura W.
Only in the Hunter Biden case, ladies and gentlemen. 

Of course, while Biden's attorneys do appear to be correct here, they did not mention that prosecutors had provided MANY photos to them, most of them showing Biden with ACTUAL drugs, drug paraphernalia, and drug residue (not to mention holding the gun he bought illegally and other ... unsavory images). 

But Twitter being Twitter, the photo of the lines of sawdust set off a frenzy of jokes and memes, all at Biden's expense. 

Biden is a smart man, we all know, so it's not surprising he entered the science fair. 

Please God, no. Don't do that to the poor beaver. 

Making it snow at the Biden compound, LOL. 

Yes, let's not forget that Biden once snorted grated parmesan cheese because he was so plastered, he thought it was cocaine. So, we wouldn't put it past him to snort sawdust too. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Interstellar was a really long movie. It wouldn't be surprising if Biden needed a little 'assistance' to watch it all the way through. 

Eew. We know what he's doing under cover of that sawdust. And it ain't family-friendly. 

Yes, one sawdust photo does not discount the many, many other photos that exist of Biden proudly smoking crack. Some of those photos AFTER he had gone through rehab and was allegedly 'clean and sober.'

Can't forget to give 10 percent of that sawdust to 'The Big Guy.'

With all the cocaine and crack in Biden's daily diet, he probably needed some sawdust. You know ... for the fiber. 

Maybe the Secret Service can call Sherlock Hunter to solve The Case of the Mysterious Baggie of Coke in the White House. 

Of course, there were many other jokes not in meme form. This one was one of our favorites. 

Parmesan is a gateway condiment and a slippery slope, folks. Next thing you know, you're hanging out in lumber mills just hoping for a taste of that sweet, sweet tan powder.

But jokes aside, even though the prosecutors may have made a mistake with this one photo, as we said, countless other photos exist, so we doubt their legal challenges to dismiss his charges will be successful.

But when you're an attorney and your client is Hunter Biden, we guess you kind of have to try anything you can.

***

