OH, COME ON: Britain's National Health Service Says 'Trans Women's' Milk As Good As Breast Milk

If you want to understand how deeply rooted in Marxism the gender ideology cult is, all you have to do is look at how often they try to tell you to believe them, not your own eyes, ears, or biological science (not to mention hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution). These are the people who tell us that sterilizing and mutilating children is 'care,' that men can menstruate, and that men can have babies.

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.

Now, the cult has gone one step further and is actively promoting the endangerment of infants, just to satisfy the narcissistic delusions of men who are pretending to be women. Over the weekend, a letter leaked from the Medical Director of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. In the letter, the NHS claimed that all milk is 'human milk,' whether it comes from a man or a woman, and either one is just as healthy for a baby.

Row as hospitals say hormone-filled milk from trans women who were born male is just as good for a baby as the real thing https://t.co/6Wt5l3xKkX pic.twitter.com/beeSUphjO4 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 18, 2024

The letter was sent on behalf of the Trust's Chief Executive in response to a campaign group's complaint about the Trust's gender policies.



It defends the controversial practice of 'induced lactation' by means of powerful medication to enable trans women to simulate breastfeeding. It also claims that the term 'human milk' is 'meant to be neutral and is not gender-biased'.

Pure insanity. What's worse is the Medical Director claimed that this position was based on 'clear and overwhelming evidence,' which is just patently false. Lactation can only be induced in men by inundating them with an entire truckload of drugs. First, enough estrogen has to be delivered so that a man can develop breast tissue. Then, high doses of domperidone or metoclopramide to trick the brain into producing milk from that tissue. There simply is no scientific evidence -- let alone 'overwhelming evidence' -- that these hormones are not harmful to babies, though we do know that high doses of domperidone are harmful to the patient, in the form of heart arrhythmia.

And even with all these drugs, they do not enable anywhere close to enough milk to properly feed a baby regularly. You get a few drops of something that does not resemble milk at all.

Make no mistake: this has nothing to do with the health or nurturing of babies, and everything to do with placating narcissistic 'trans women' who want the FEELING of being a mother.

The letter understandably and justifiably sparked outrage among women, especially mothers, and it wasn't limited to conservative women. One of the first to fire back was British Labour MP Rosie Duffield:

'Babies can't be used as guinea pigs for someone else's lifestyle choice ... why on earth are we pandering to this? Who does it benefit? Not the children. We wouldn't do any other medical experiments on babies. Breast milk made by a baby's biological mother is tailor-made for that baby.'

On Twitter, prominent and vocal women categorically denounced the NHS letter from the rooftops.

This is how stupid they think we are.



Or maybe it’s just how stupid they are. So blinded by ideology they can’t think straight. pic.twitter.com/q6pRMsHa03 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 18, 2024

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

This is what this madness has wrought folks. Being “pc”/polite/saying nothing when you know it’s wrong has gotten us to abusing babies. Pls pls pls find your voice. This is sick. It’s mental illness - and we are enabling it. https://t.co/voY6BiKaBR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 18, 2024

The NHS definitely picked the wrong fight by taking on motherhood here. Many women have already been outraged at men invading their sports and private spaces. But going after babies? Mothers will not tolerate it, as they should not.

And if domperidone can cause problems for a grown adult's heart, what does the NHS think it might do to a tiny infant's much more fragile and not fully developed heart? Even the manufacturer advises against it (in a rare moment of sanity for Big Pharma).

From the article - but sure thing, it’s just as safe as breast milk! pic.twitter.com/7nc6F4ARbf — Earn My Vote 🇺🇸🇮🇱🐊 (@LHF1970) February 19, 2024

Did you know a woman’s breast milk changes to meet the babies needs? Chemically induced breast milk doesn’t do that. You really think it’s safe for newborns to survive off of a chemical cocktail just to validate some sick man’s fantasy? — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) February 18, 2024

More ignorance of biological science from the NHS. Not only is all 'human milk' not equal, but not even all FEMALE milk is the same, as each mother and her child are unique and the mother's body adjusts to accommodate a baby's needs in her milk.

Hormone filled, men, attempting to breast feed babies, and harm them is completely out of control, but we women are not allowed to speak up.



That’s when you know these misogynist alleged baby abuzers have to be shut down. At whatever cost. — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) February 19, 2024

Whether women are 'allowed' to speak up or not, they are. Because enough is enough. And we're way past that point.

Hospital administrators need to start going to prison. https://t.co/HkNnrnxUpX — William Benford (@William60736669) February 18, 2024

Damn right, they do. Not only is this advocacy from NHS not 'health care,' it is abuse. And abuse of the most helpless among us.

This is child abuse. Kids are meant to stay with their mothers and be fed by them. Not by hormone-filled breast milk that’s artificially made. Not to even mention the bonding that occurs between mother and child. Men aren’t entitled to this experience to fulfill a sick fetish. https://t.co/HNK4wqKzVK — Kristy Hill (@Kmeis14) February 19, 2024

Absolutely it's sick, a mental illness and child abuse. https://t.co/rBrqffu7xn — PJB “We fight for our freedom, for our children” (@PJBottoms4) February 19, 2024

This is the insanity that will kill the West. Men forcing infants to suck on their chests is child abuse. It is a sickness, and should be stopped ... now. https://t.co/Y9tL3iAZ2E — Kevin Watson (@Kevinlit1Watson) February 19, 2024

Sheer child abuse. No excuses. One day, those doing harm now must pay. https://t.co/Hy71fBpJGM — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) February 19, 2024

This is risking the health of young babies. They do not want expectant mothers taking anything more than an aspirin, but they're going recommend hormone juiced milk? No. Just no. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) February 18, 2024

Breastfeeding mothers are advised not to ingest many things, including but not limited to alcohol, caffeine, sugary foods, hell, even many herbs or spices. But passing on known harmful hormones through your fake 'breast milk' is perfectly fine, according to the NHS.

In what way is this in the best interests of any baby?



Or are they of secondary concern behind indulging the fantasies of a mentally-disordered male — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 18, 2024

We already know the answer to that question.

I wonder if activists realize how much damage they’re doing to the public perception of science when they push through transparently bogus studies like this. https://t.co/CeRRn6tDAc — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) February 18, 2024

They don't care. All that matters is the agenda. Not even healthy babies matter more than that, which is about as evil as it gets.

No baby should EVER and I mean EVER

be made to latch onto a male nipple and ingest this drug induced poison.

Any male attempting to perform 'breastfeeding' deserves to be charged , imprisoned and put on the sex offenders register. It's that clear & simple. NO MAN CAN BREASTFEED — Louise Woodward-Styles (@MrsLouiseWS) February 18, 2024

It is not a difficult concept to grasp. Sorry, men. You will never be women and you will never be mothers.

That's not being mean. It's being honest.

And if you keep trying to fight that reality to the harm of babies who have the misfortune to be in your care, then yes. As some of the tweets indicated, people -- from hospital administrators on down -- need to start going to prison for that.

***

