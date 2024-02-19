GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment
'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have...
'Edgy' Cartoonist's Lame Cartoon Claiming School Choice Will Lead to Resegregation BOMBS (...
Questions Remain After St. Patrick's Cathedral Used for Trans Atheist Funeral Mass
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked...
Common Sense in the Lefty Lion’s Lair
POTUS' Attempt to Shame GOP for the Border Mess (and Vacationing) Is Another...
It's Official! Super SCIENTIFIC Poll Shows Biden Is the Crappiest President EVER and...
Adam Kinzinger Reminded That No, He's Just Really HATED That Much After Complaining...
This Question for Biden About Navalny's Death Drives Another Nail in the 'Journalism'...
MTG Has Some Choice Words for the UK Foreign Secretary
*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO Is Actually Running...
Lefties RAILING on 'Pod Bro Doofus' Jon Favreau for His Thread Throwing Biden...
Shocker! Oh, So Biden CAN Do Something About the Border Mess?

OH, COME ON: Britain's National Health Service Says 'Trans Women's' Milk As Good As Breast Milk

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on February 19, 2024
Meme based on photo by Keith Weller/USDA/Public Domain

If you want to understand how deeply rooted in Marxism the gender ideology cult is, all you have to do is look at how often they try to tell you to believe them, not your own eyes, ears, or biological science (not to mention hundreds of thousands of years of human evolution). These are the people who tell us that sterilizing and mutilating children is 'care,' that men can menstruate, and that men can have babies.

Advertisement

War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. 

Now, the cult has gone one step further and is actively promoting the endangerment of infants, just to satisfy the narcissistic delusions of men who are pretending to be women. Over the weekend, a letter leaked from the Medical Director of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust. In the letter, the NHS claimed that all milk is 'human milk,' whether it comes from a man or a woman, and either one is just as healthy for a baby. 

The letter was sent on behalf of the Trust's Chief Executive in response to a campaign group's complaint about the Trust's gender policies.

It defends the controversial practice of 'induced lactation' by means of powerful medication to enable trans women to simulate breastfeeding. It also claims that the term 'human milk' is 'meant to be neutral and is not gender-biased'.

Pure insanity. What's worse is the Medical Director claimed that this position was based on 'clear and overwhelming evidence,' which is just patently false. Lactation can only be induced in men by inundating them with an entire truckload of drugs. First, enough estrogen has to be delivered so that a man can develop breast tissue. Then, high doses of domperidone or metoclopramide to trick the brain into producing milk from that tissue. There simply is no scientific evidence -- let alone 'overwhelming evidence' -- that these hormones are not harmful to babies, though we do know that high doses of domperidone are harmful to the patient, in the form of heart arrhythmia.

Recommended

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
Advertisement

And even with all these drugs, they do not enable anywhere close to enough milk to properly feed a baby regularly. You get a few drops of something that does not resemble milk at all.

Make no mistake: this has nothing to do with the health or nurturing of babies, and everything to do with placating narcissistic 'trans women' who want the FEELING of being a mother. 

The letter understandably and justifiably sparked outrage among women, especially mothers, and it wasn't limited to conservative women. One of the first to fire back was British Labour MP Rosie Duffield: 

'Babies can't be used as guinea pigs for someone else's lifestyle choice ... why on earth are we pandering to this? Who does it benefit? Not the children. We wouldn't do any other medical experiments on babies. Breast milk made by a baby's biological mother is tailor-made for that baby.'

On Twitter, prominent and vocal women categorically denounced the NHS letter from the rooftops. 

Embrace the power of 'AND.'

Advertisement

The NHS definitely picked the wrong fight by taking on motherhood here. Many women have already been outraged at men invading their sports and private spaces. But going after babies? Mothers will not tolerate it, as they should not. 

And if domperidone can cause problems for a grown adult's heart, what does the NHS think it might do to a tiny infant's much more fragile and not fully developed heart? Even the manufacturer advises against it (in a rare moment of sanity for Big Pharma).

More ignorance of biological science from the NHS. Not only is all 'human milk' not equal, but not even all FEMALE milk is the same, as each mother and her child are unique and the mother's body adjusts to accommodate a baby's needs in her milk. 

Advertisement

Whether women are 'allowed' to speak up or not, they are. Because enough is enough. And we're way past that point. 

Damn right, they do. Not only is this advocacy from NHS not 'health care,' it is abuse. And abuse of the most helpless among us. 

Advertisement

Breastfeeding mothers are advised not to ingest many things, including but not limited to alcohol, caffeine, sugary foods, hell, even many herbs or spices. But passing on known harmful hormones through your fake 'breast milk' is perfectly fine, according to the NHS.

We already know the answer to that question. 

They don't care. All that matters is the agenda. Not even healthy babies matter more than that, which is about as evil as it gets. 

It is not a difficult concept to grasp. Sorry, men. You will never be women and you will never be mothers. 

That's not being mean. It's being honest. 

And if you keep trying to fight that reality to the harm of babies who have the misfortune to be in your care, then yes. As some of the tweets indicated, people -- from hospital administrators on down -- need to start going to prison for that.

Advertisement

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate
Sam J.
Questions Remain After St. Patrick's Cathedral Used for Trans Atheist Funeral Mass
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Great Work, Chief'! Dem Senator Gets Clues Why So Many Younger People Have 'Climate Anxiety'
Doug P.
GHOULS: ACLU Equates Mutilating Confused Children With Breast Cancer Treatment
Amy Curtis
*POPCORN* Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says Quiet Part About WHO Is Actually Running the Country Out LOUD
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ann Coulter Owns Bill Maher ALL OVER AGAIN With Receipt After He Mocked Her in Shooter Ethnicity Debate Sam J.
Advertisement