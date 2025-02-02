The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch)

Ah, modern feminists. This writer largely has no use for them outside of providing her with excellent Twitchy content. And they do plenty of that.

Why? Well, because they're wrong about pretty much everything and while simultaneously believing they're smarter than everyone. That's never a good combination. But it makes for great articles.

Here's one of those feminists, who is easily stumped by the most basic of biological questions.

WATCH:

How to stump a modern feminist: pic.twitter.com/gcOBNJK0JB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 1, 2025

'What is a woman' is not a philosophical question. A woman is an adult human female.

That's it.

They can never answer the most simple question — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 1, 2025

They've been trained not to.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

Feminism at its finest pic.twitter.com/8ohzH50UUL — House of Trad (@house_of_trad) February 1, 2025

A picture is worth a thousand words.

What rights do men have that women don’t? pic.twitter.com/gV9gdbvpmv — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) February 1, 2025

Not a one.

XX. The answer is XX. It’s the easiest question to answer.



Wokeness destroys the mind. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 1, 2025

It sure does.

Just because somebody is "trying to educate" me, doesn't mean they are qualified or deserving of my attention 🙄 pic.twitter.com/5tjEmzQJZB — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 1, 2025

THIS.

They think they can dominate straight white men, but they can't even answer a basic essential question. Ask a straight white male, and he will tell. https://t.co/wGdPfd0CFU — Robert (@Rohpert) February 2, 2025

And when that straight white male answers the question correctly, this feminist will scream he's a transphobe.

A woman is someone who’s been assaulted by these chauvinist clowns on the left because they think rapists are OKAY as long as they put a dress on first. https://t.co/Sc3gRWjZeW — TI_28 (@real_TI_28) February 2, 2025

Also not wrong.

Bwahahahahahaha! Message received honey, you don't know s**t. https://t.co/l97740oGQu — Politicus (@Politicus1) February 2, 2025

She doesn't know a thing.

How are we supposed to listen to women if you can’t even tell us what they are? https://t.co/NLvbLWPvB3 — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) February 1, 2025

Excellent question.

They always act like this is a trick question. Woke feminism is the worst. It's literally making them dumber while simultaneously making them think they are smarter. https://t.co/ARpJN1gCLo — newyorkcitygritty (@NYC_gritty5) February 2, 2025

And you'll notice it's always the 'highly educated' who spout this nonsense. Go talk to a plumber in Pittsburgh or a waitress in Tallahassee and they'll be able to tell you what a woman is without hesitation.