The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer THIS Simple Question (Watch)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 02, 2025
Twitchy

Ah, modern feminists. This writer largely has no use for them outside of providing her with excellent Twitchy content. And they do plenty of that.

Why? Well, because they're wrong about pretty much everything and while simultaneously believing they're smarter than everyone. That's never a good combination. But it makes for great articles.

Here's one of those feminists, who is easily stumped by the most basic of biological questions.

WATCH:

'What is a woman' is not a philosophical question. A woman is an adult human female. 

That's it.

They've been trained not to.

The Left can't meme because they are the meme.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Not a one.

It sure does.

THIS.

And when that straight white male answers the question correctly, this feminist will scream he's a transphobe.

Also not wrong.

She doesn't know a thing.

Excellent question.

And you'll notice it's always the 'highly educated' who spout this nonsense. Go talk to a plumber in Pittsburgh or a waitress in Tallahassee and they'll be able to tell you what a woman is without hesitation. 

