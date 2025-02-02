The Stupid, It Burns! Feminists Who Wants to Educate White Men Can't Answer...
Math Is Hard: Lefty Author Thinks 43 Pounds of Fentanyl Crossing Canadian Border Is No Biggie (But It Is)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

We're going to wade into the cesspool that is Bluesky for a moment to point out just how utterly ignorant and uninformed the Left is about issues that concern most Americans.

Part of the problem with open borders and unfettered illegal immigration is the massive drug-running operation from Mexican cartels and various criminal entities in America. Some 300,000 Americans have overdosed in the past decade thanks to things like fentanyl coming across both our southern AND northern borders.

So here's Brian Tyler Cohen, author and MSNBC contributor, trying to minimize how dangerous fentanyl is to dunk on Donald Trump:

Trump just launched a trade war against Canada over fentanyl. The US seized - wait for it - 43 pounds at the US-Canada border last year. 43 pounds.

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 10:42 PM

Tell us you have no idea how deadly fentanyl is without telling us you have no idea how deadly fentanyl is.

Large quantities of fentanyl will kill hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people. A lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams. 43 pounds of fentanyl is 19.5 million milligrams.

What's the acceptable amount of fentanyl that can come across the border, Brian?

This. That's ten million dead Americans.

Apparently not.

Shoddy enforcement is a choice.

That would be a massive act of terrorism.

But don't hold Canada accountable for it.

It's scary, scary stuff.

How dare Trump even question or punish Canada for this.

This really puts the numbers into perspective.

That's still 1,000 lethal doses too many.

And even then, they don't get it. Because they don't want to.

