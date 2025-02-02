Math Is Hard: Lefty Author Thinks 43 Pounds of Fentanyl Crossing Canadian Border Is No Biggie (But It Is)

We're going to wade into the cesspool that is Bluesky for a moment to point out just how utterly ignorant and uninformed the Left is about issues that concern most Americans.

Advertisement

Part of the problem with open borders and unfettered illegal immigration is the massive drug-running operation from Mexican cartels and various criminal entities in America. Some 300,000 Americans have overdosed in the past decade thanks to things like fentanyl coming across both our southern AND northern borders.

So here's Brian Tyler Cohen, author and MSNBC contributor, trying to minimize how dangerous fentanyl is to dunk on Donald Trump:

Trump just launched a trade war against Canada over fentanyl. The US seized - wait for it - 43 pounds at the US-Canada border last year. 43 pounds. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) February 1, 2025 at 10:42 PM

Tell us you have no idea how deadly fentanyl is without telling us you have no idea how deadly fentanyl is.

Large quantities of fentanyl will kill hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people. A lethal dose of fentanyl is two milligrams. 43 pounds of fentanyl is 19.5 million milligrams.

What's the acceptable amount of fentanyl that can come across the border, Brian?

Yeah that's 10 million lethal doses retard pic.twitter.com/n30h3GfC1t — Bennett's Phylactery (@extradeadjcb) February 2, 2025

This. That's ten million dead Americans.

It doesn’t take much. Isn’t math required in Canada? — Patriot Whiskers (@PatriotWhiskers) February 2, 2025

Apparently not.

Most of what comes from Canada is not seized at the border due to the shoddy enforcement. That is the problem. — Thatch (@THATCH_ARISES) February 2, 2025

Shoddy enforcement is a choice.

Someone puts that in the water supply and it’s game over. I’m sure more is coming over, but there’s more of a focus on the southern border where most of it comes in. — Matthew Earley (@_TopsyKrit) February 2, 2025

That would be a massive act of terrorism.

75% of illegal immigrants on the terror watch list come through the Canadian Border. — hollowman777 (@hollowman777) February 2, 2025

But don't hold Canada accountable for it.

A lethal dose of fentanyl for an average adult is estimated to be 2 milligrams (mg).



Step 1: Convert 43 pounds to milligrams

•1 pound = 453,592 mg

•43 pounds = 43 × 453,592 mg = 19,510,456 mg (or 19.51 billion mg)



Step 2: Calculate the Number of Lethal Doses

•Lethal doses =… — Tim Wilson (@evesting) February 2, 2025

It's scary, scary stuff.

Exactly and that number is actually low depending on what it is mixed with. Also seizures in no way represent inflow. The Canadian border is much more porous than Mexico. We just don’t hear about it and Canada does nothing to stop it. — JamesM (@MarshallKeithJ1) February 2, 2025

Advertisement

How dare Trump even question or punish Canada for this.

A reminder that 70,000 were killed when we nuked Nagasaki. 100,000 die a year from overdoses right now, mostly fentanyl. The importation of drugs has been like being hit by a nuclear bomb, every year. It has to stop. https://t.co/QHhGjK35pF — FormerCouncilofFifty (@AaronMouritsen) February 2, 2025

This really puts the numbers into perspective.

Was the 43 lbs pure fentanyl, or 43 lbs of pills?



If it wasn’t pure fentanyl that isn’t even 1000 lethal doses… https://t.co/YmTECxSWcr — Couldbeworse (@couldbeworse01) February 2, 2025

That's still 1,000 lethal doses too many.

You have to explain it to them like they’re 5 years old. https://t.co/0CL1KTkG3q — TraderMike (@mikel_trader) February 2, 2025

And even then, they don't get it. Because they don't want to.