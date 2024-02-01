SHOCKING: Study Reveals Stunningly High Incidence of Personality Disorders in Transgenders

If you have heard any transgender activists speak in recent years (and how could you not?), one thing that comes through loud and clear is that many, if not most, of these people are incredibly narcissistic. If you don't affirm them or use their 'preferred pronouns,' you are LITERALLY GENOCIDING THEM. They don't care about the rights of other people -- for instance, the right of women to have private spaces or compete in sports just against other women -- only their own 'rights.' And, of course, God forbid you utter a heresy such as 'men cannot have babies.' They'll never stop screeching at you.

Many on the right, and even in the middle, have often said that most of these people suffer from mental illness and severe personality disorders. But, of course, the TRAs and their media lackeys always dismiss these obvious observations as 'right-wing extremism' (even when it comes from liberals like Bridget Phetasy or Bari Weiss).

But now, we have some scientific evidence that what everyone has always observed is correct. A recently released research study from 2014 has indicated a ridiculously high level of personality disorders in transgender patients.

In this study of transgender patients, the frequency of personality disorders was 81.4%. The most frequent personality disorder was narcissistic personality disorder (57.1%).https://t.co/qgRaiNzazy pic.twitter.com/t7jbpdK5p3 — CarlyYouga (@Kali__Yuga__) January 31, 2024

[Before we get into this, a disclaimer. We are aware that this study comes out of Iran, not exactly a bastion of tolerance for divergent personalities. So, we do take it with a grain of salt. However, all three professors who conducted the study are accredited professors of psychology with dozens of published research papers each within and outside of Iran dealing with the psychological effects of numerous issues, including diabetes, surgery, food addiction, COVID-19, and many more. They also used accepted testing methods in their research. You can read the full study here.]

The numbers speak for themselves. EIGHTY-ONE PERCENT frequency of personality disorders revealed in a study of nearly 100 patients. Fifty-seven percent with narcissistic personality disorder, thirty-four percent with masochistic-sadistic personality disorder, almost twenty-six percent with paranoid personality disorder, and the list goes on.

No.

Really.



Narcissistic personality disorder?

Who would have guessed it. https://t.co/S6zioVAegt — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 31, 2024

Trans people are narcissistic, sado-masochistic, paranoid and anti-social. Who could have possibly predicted this? https://t.co/PBRgztscqw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 31, 2024

Peterson and Walsh, two of the most outspoken opponents of the gender cult, have some experience with this. In Walsh's case, the experience has come with the violent threats he has received from these people. Peterson, on the other hand, has direct clinical knowledge about the matter.

Moreover, as the results indicate and given the baseline, it's clear that many of the transgender subjects had more than one of these personality disorders.

The average number of diagnoses (disorders) was 3.00 per patient. Wild! — Pedian ∞/21M (@S_Pedian) January 31, 2024

Shocking? Or not at all shocking?

YOU DON'T SAY. https://t.co/laAaENl2bu — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) January 31, 2024

No one seems particularly surprised at the findings, do they?

That report will be taken down soon https://t.co/AS86AbxJvs — Patrick (@notstpaddy) February 1, 2024

They'll either try to take it down or discredit it based on the nation of origin of the study. Probably both.

I mentioned this years ago on the community College campus I worked at and people were short of chasing me down with pitchforks. https://t.co/lTKruqMRyO pic.twitter.com/UZd87x3eno — Alyse ♥️🏠♥️ (@mrs_alyse) January 31, 2024

No, this type of logic and reason is not allowed on college campuses. They might even force you to go to 're-education camp,' like they're doing to Peterson in Canada.

Gender dysphoria is a mental illness issue, not a biological issue. The quicker we accept that, the quicker we can respond as a society and get these people the actual help they need. https://t.co/8VOGAoXTZT — Bex (@BexStreams) January 31, 2024

This is no surprise, of course.



Unfortunately, people are too busy virtue signaling and enabling than looking to help them. https://t.co/nBUXW6FGJ2 — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 31, 2024

So, instead of treating the underlying psychosis, we validate it.

Why?

Follow the money. https://t.co/v8LkYZzc92 — Smitty's Corner 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🗽 (@SmittysView) January 31, 2024

That is a real problem. People are so busy 'affirming' mental illness, they have no time for treating it.

Because there's a lot less money in that for the medical establishment.

Who would have guessed they had so many issues? pic.twitter.com/SOXOUyD6CC — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 31, 2024

But chopping off body parts should get them psychologically stabilized — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) January 31, 2024

Not only are they horrific, but sterilization and mutilation don't seem to be all that 'science-based,' do they? Instead, they tell parents the demonstrable lie that their children might commit suicide if they don't transition. Pure Mengele stuff there.

This tallies with the figure of 85% retaining their wedding tackle.

Only 15% of men claiming a trans identity actually suffer from genuine dysphoria.

The rest are narcissistic AGPs. https://t.co/MvJdY9GMGX — 12Daisies_x (@12DaisiesX0X) January 31, 2024

Sorry, Dylan Mulveney. We will never normalize 'women' with 'bulges.'

This is from 2014. It would be interesting to see what the figures look like now. — gender is harmful (@genderisharmful) January 31, 2024

That is a very good question. We'd love to see a more recent study -- from objective researchers and psychiatrists -- especially from a Western nation.

Until that happens, it is difficult to dispute the results of this Iranian research when it gibes so much with what transgenders exhibit -- and we all observe -- so often in everyday life.

* * *

