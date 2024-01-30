Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen Colbert?

Hey, folks. Did you know how great the economy was cruising along under 'Bidenomics'? We can understand it you may have missed it, what with so many people having to take on second and third jobs over the past few years just to afford their monthly bills. But you really shouldn't believe your own wallets when it comes to important matters like the economy.

Advertisement

Instead, listen to your moral, intellectual, and spiritual betters in government and the media. They'll TELL you how wonderful the economy is, you filthy littles.

Just take it from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse. And from noted Nobel laureate in Economics ... Stephen Colbert.

Colbert nails it. “Number go up equals good.”



The economy is booming under @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/54kv9YJtqn — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 28, 2024

Booming. You got that. And look how nice they are, see? They even dumbed it down for us. 'Number go up equals good.' Because that's not dripping with condescension and contempt for the American people at ALL.

Except, Whitehouse and Colbert may have missed the fact that the WRONG numbers are going up.

Yes, numbers have gone up under Biden, such as prices, mortgage rates, and the number of U.S. service members injured and killed overseas.



It’s easy to think the economy is great when you make $15 million a year to be a hack for the Democrats. https://t.co/aTlfWr1sta — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 30, 2024

Hey, don't sell Colbert short. He is a hack for the Democrats AND for Big Pharma. Because we'll never forget this. (And we'll make sure he never forgets it either.)

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Never mind that Pfizer is one of The Late Show's biggest sponsors. We're sure that's just a coincidence.

Cost of living ⬆️

Cost of materials ⬆️

Cost of groceries ⬆️

Cost of insurance ⬆️

Cost of utilities ⬆️

Wages ⬇️

The only thing booming is the career politician’s lifestyle. https://t.co/dQgnoLUhCk — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) January 30, 2024

Whew. Look at all those numbers going up. Remember, that's a good thing. Whitehouse and Colbert told us so.

So this is interesting. Under Biden, the rich are getting richer, and those with less are being crushed by inflation. I find this very difficult to understand as this is the exact same thing that leftists claim happens when a Republican is in office. https://t.co/GNpsa3MuoN — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) January 30, 2024

The irony is thicker than a London fog.

I am happy to have you run on everything is fine. https://t.co/lRjGqGwmjY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 29, 2024

Yep. Everything is fine. That's sure to be a winning message for the 2024 election. Go with that, Democrats (if you're not too busy trying to lure Taylor Swift into shilling for you, that is).

Another millionaire telling you not to worry about your grocery bill. https://t.co/RmzNchxBLh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 30, 2024

Or your mortgage bill. Or your rent bill. Or your utility bills. Or your gasoline bills. Or your insurance bills. Or your credit card bills. Or ... well, you get the idea. Pretty much everything.

Advertisement

If Whitehouse and Colbert aren't worried about those things, why should you?

Fact check: The economy sucks



— Americans reached a new record for credit card debt, at more than $1 trillion, an indication people are using debt to finance basic needs

— This is further supported by the collapsing savings rate. The PSR collapsed from a high of ~25 percent in… https://t.co/4CaWDVdIHp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2024

This is a long tweet from Elliott, but a serious one. We won't post the entire tweet here, you can read it yourself, but he points out that not only are things bad now, but most economic indicators are signaling that things are going to get MUCH worse.

Elliott ends his tweet with this salient point:

Everywhere you look across the United States, an affordability crisis is hollowing out the middle class. Only the highest earners, like Colbert & Whitehouse, are escaping unscathed. It's no surprise they're clueless about what real America is dealing with every day.

That is just superbly on point. They don't feel the pinch, so they're happy to lie to you.

Also that. And they don't just think it, they absolutely count on it.

Colbert is a gibbering fool.



As is Sheldon Whitehouse. — TANSTAAFL6817 (@tanstaafl6817) January 29, 2024

Advertisement

And that's the real problem here. We all know that Colbert is a pull-string doll who will say whatever Democrats and his corporate sponsors tell him to say. But Whitehouse is SUPPOSED to be a Senator. You know, a servant of the people. And the people are struggling.

The fact that he can ignore that and is willing to just repeat Colbert's nonsense (let alone try to tell us that Colbert 'nails it,') is proof that he is unworthy of his office.

Of course, we kind of already knew that, given that Whitehouse unapologetically belongs to several elite, 'whites only' beach clubs.

To paraphrase Dean Wormer from Animal Hosue, 'Privileged, racist, and stupid is no way to go through life, Senator.'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!