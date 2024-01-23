He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imaginable

We see a lot of really awful things on Twitter writing for Twitchy. Don't get us wrong, we see some of the best of humanity on Twitter too, but there is no question that we see humanity at its absolute worst. From antisemites agreeing with Hamas that Jews should be wiped off of the face of the earth to people inexplicably embracing the most totalitarian government measures you can imagine. In most of those cases, we are happy to point at and mock such people.

But once in a while, even our breath is taken away by how evil (and yes, that word is no exaggeration, as you will see) people can be. These cases almost invariably involve things that some people are OK with doing to children (such as grooming or genital mutilation) Sadly, that includes unborn babies.

Yes, the pro-aborts are at it again. This time, their spokesman is political commentator Richard Hanania. We're not going to say much about him; we'll let him tell you himself who he truly is.

Just take a look at what he said about abortion in Europe, as it relates to children with Down syndrome.

The rate of Down Syndrome births in Europe is about half of what it would be due to abortion.



Many of the parents go on to have a healthy child instead, or maybe two.



So you get just as many lives but more health.



There are actually people who think this is a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/UtSxFBrP8M — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 22, 2024

Just pause for a moment and think about what he is saying here. We can reduce Down syndrome in the population by simply killing the babies who have it.

In case that sounds familiar to you, you're not mistaken. This practice is known as eugenics, the idea that you can create a better society by eliminating the 'undesirables.' Yes, it is the very same policy adopted by the Nazis in Germany, and yes, it is the very same policy popularized in America by Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood.

And here is Hanania, advocating for that exact thing in 2024. And targeting Down syndrome children. How vile. Like we said at the top of this article: it is just plain evil. Calling it anything else is a mistake.

This IS a bad thing. Somebody is killed merely because of a disability they have. It’s exactly eugenics, no matter how much you try to pretend it’s not. — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) January 22, 2024

So who else do you want eradicated? Certain races? Religions? Eye colors? Who else is better off dead in your view? — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) January 22, 2024

Eugenics has always been and will always be evil, you turd. — TexasSloopy (@SloopyTexas) January 22, 2024

eugenics is actually, a bad thing — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) January 23, 2024

These accounts are simply pointing out the obvious, and believe it or not, Hanania actually tried to defend his monstrous views (at least a few times, until he was overwhelmed by people telling him to bust off).

That’s why we let the mother decide, not the government. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 22, 2024

That would be their right. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) January 22, 2024

It's very clear that Hanania is incapable of even perceiving the depths of his depravity here. So, we'll let Twitter tell him what a horrible human being he is for even thinking such things, let alone saying them out loud.

“We’ve managed to cure cancer by just killing everyone with cancer. Now everyone lives a better life!” https://t.co/pUwIEPf5dd — Kaya (@sisterinferior) January 22, 2024

Maybe THAT'S what Joe Biden meant when he said he was going to cure cancer.

People with Down syndrome aren’t sick - it’s not an illness, jackass. https://t.co/HLY3zMwzFp — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 22, 2024

Yes, killing human beings because they’re “defective” IS an evil thing. The world isn’t made better because they’re denied life. This is something we should neither be comfortable with nor support. Apparently, these are difficult concepts for Richard. https://t.co/e1f0mPix4N — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) January 22, 2024

BECAUSE IT IS A BAD THING!



Have you ever been in contact with a person with Downs? They are REAL people with thoughts and feelings. The people who love them would not be better off had they not been born. You can not just 'replace' a human with one you think is better. You are… https://t.co/pJzaCv9g5i — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) January 22, 2024

The end of Angie's tweet reads, 'You are twisted and disgusting,' and we couldn't agree more.

Well yes, Dick, it’s a bad thing. Eugenics is evil. Aborting children because they don’t meet your criteria of “healthy” is evil. https://t.co/DCL3156tAm — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) January 23, 2024

People with Down Syndrome are the coolest people on the planet. Being a care taker isnt for everyone but like many things some people would consider a “struggle” others have seen it as their greatest blessing



To say that these beautiful people shouldnt exist is beyond ghoulish https://t.co/QViWfvasc5 — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) January 23, 2024

It’s a Holocaust against Down babies. You are horrible. https://t.co/BG665Oga8z — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 22, 2024

Every single one of these quote tweets has been 100% accurate and on point. There is zero practical difference between what Hanania is advocating and Germany's 'Final Solution.'

This is your periodic reminder that human beings are not interchangeable like livestock numbers, that children with Down’s syndrome are human beings with intrinsic value and dignity, and people who make arguments like the one below are cruel sociopaths who ought to be ostracized. https://t.co/oxM5bxasQi — D.E. (@tkdylan) January 22, 2024

We don't believe in jailing people for exercising free speech, but we might be willing to make an exception in Hanania's case here. Or at least we might go along with institutionalization. Because he's sick.

Eugenics stan has thoughts.

They're evil thoughts, but.... https://t.co/4Fcl9VGw07 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) January 22, 2024

I find this to be so repulsive I couldn't even comment.

How can ANYONE cheer this?!

Some of the most loving people I have been blessed to know have Down Syndrome & I think we need more ppl filled with love - not fewer.



Democrats going back to their evil eugenics roots! 😡 https://t.co/83JuJHSvwh — Mary Walter (@MaryWalterRadio) January 22, 2024

Actually, we don't think Hanania is a Democrat OR a Republican. We believe he considers himself a 'libertarian.' But it doesn't matter. Left, right, or anywhere else on the political spectrum, what he is saying is demonic.

This is the kind of genocidal maniac that is a scourge to this planet. Not the sweet souls who happen to have Downs Syndrome. GFY Dick. https://t.co/1fDsMbq90M — RMB (@rms432) January 23, 2024

You go all the way to hell you wicked ghoul https://t.co/HQm5nAl81s — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) January 22, 2024

OK, that sums things up pretty well. We understand that this is a horrible tweet from Hanania, and we know we went on at some length about it. While we hope you get why, we understand if some readers couldn't even make it this far.

But if you HAVE made it this far, we'd like to give you something a little better to conclude with.

Remember when we said that Twitter sometimes also shows us the best of humanity? Well, to thank you for reading, we thought we'd show you a few examples of just that.

Because every kid, regardless of race, gender, or special needs, deserves the right to life. https://t.co/DvFE4jLzbq pic.twitter.com/GuJ5D8oZIE — The Based Railfan🇺🇲 (@1776Railfan) January 22, 2024

Does that young boy deserve to live, Hanania? Your answer had better be a resounding yes.

Or how about this man?

My brother in law is 41 years old and he has Down Syndrome. He has watched back to the future movies about 50,000+ times. Literally at least once a day or more. He’s very routined. He got to meet #ChristopherLloyd pic.twitter.com/9KK1N9gklA — 🤘🏼🎸Chris (@Freedum_Fries) January 21, 2024

Here’s more pics! Even his bathroom is themed Back to the Future. lol pic.twitter.com/bzGT9EvKiV — 🤘🏼🎸Chris (@Freedum_Fries) January 21, 2024

Both the child and man above have Down syndrome. And both are far better people than Hanania could ever hope to be. We're grateful they are with us. (And we bet that getting to meet that man was a great day for Christopher Lloyd too.)

But we saved you the best for last, Twitchy readers. Anyone who has been active on Twitter for any period of time has certainly heard of, and become enamored with, Iron Will. Will is a young child born during the COVID pandemic with many health complications and with Down syndrome. As soon as his father, Andrew Daub, brought him home from the hospital, he gave him the nickname 'Iron Will,' simply for being strong enough to survive his complicated birth.

Since that time, Daub has been charting 'Iron Will's Journey' regularly on social media. We have gotten to see what a strong young boy, and what an inspiration, Will is throughout that journey.



We would like to end with the message that Iron Will's father sent to Hanania:

Ladies and Gentlemen,



I present to you yet another advocate of utilitarianism, eugenics, elitism, cowardice, bullying and ultimately, hatred and dehumanization.



Don’t misunderstand the drivel below. @RichardHanania truly believes he’s better and smarter than you. Than everyone.… https://t.co/ksmO4h3bdY pic.twitter.com/8hOswjI59I — Andrew Daub (@TheResoluteLife) January 22, 2024

This is a very long tweet, but it is worth reading the whole thing. So, if you will indulge us going on for just a little bit longer, here is Daub's tweet in its entirety:





Don’t misunderstand the drivel below. @RichardHanania Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you yet another advocate of utilitarianism, eugenics, elitism, cowardice, bullying and ultimately, hatred and dehumanization.Don’t misunderstand the drivel below.



In reality, 'healthy' is a euphemism for discrimination and bias and selective targeting. It’s why Hitler began his murderous reign by prohibiting marriages between the 'healthy' and the 'unfit,' and systematically moved on to targeting, imprisoning and terminating the 'unhealthy.'



Because the evaluative criteria are subjective and defined by people like @RichardHanania truly believes he’s better and smarter than you. Than everyone. He thinks he has some sort of worth that others don’t possess. That’s why he uses a meaningless term like “healthy” to ascertain the value of human life.In reality, 'healthy' is a euphemism for discrimination and bias and selective targeting. It’s why Hitler began his murderous reign by prohibiting marriages between the 'healthy' and the 'unfit,' and systematically moved on to targeting, imprisoning and terminating the 'unhealthy.'Because the evaluative criteria are subjective and defined by people like



So, yeah, @RichardHanania . You know - the 'perfect' ones deciding who is worthy of living and who is not. Give this guy some time, and he’ll be using every ailment under the sun as justification for termination at any stage of life.So, yeah, - I’m one of those 'people' who think this is a 'bad thing.'



I’m one of those 'people' who recognizes the intrinsic personhood and worth of my son, Iron Will, and all the other 'unhealthy' people like him at every stage.



I’m one of those “people” who is offended on behalf of Iron Will and all the others you so lackadaisically dismiss as better off having been terminated long before they were given the same chance YOU were to live and make an impact in this broken world.



There’s zero intellectual value in your statements, and you know it. You’re not astute or scientific. You’re broken and egoistic.



Ultimately, your eugenic dispositions and disregard for human life (especially the lives you ignorantly demean as potentially 'unhealthy') define YOU as a person more than they could ever define those you deem unworthy, as non-persons.



I find consolation in knowing that as committed as YOU are to going after the defenseless and vulnerable, I’M infinitely more committed to protecting them, advocating for them and giving them every chance possible to reach their God (not man)-given potential. And I ain’t alone.



So bring it, you psychopath.

#Personhood

#IronWill

#DownSyndrome

#TeamIronWill

Perfectly said, Andrew Daub. Every word. We truly hope Hanania reads your entire tweet.

Will is a treasure, to his family and to all of us who get to share his journey with him. And only someone truly evil would be unable to see that.

God bless Iron Will.



And God save us from people like Richard Hanania.

***

