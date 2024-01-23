He's a Monster: Richard Hanania Makes the Most Ghoulish 'Justification' for Abortion Imaginable

LOOK on Adam Schiff's FACE as Steve Garvey Takes Him And His Russian...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on January 23, 2024
AngieArtist

We see a lot of really awful things on Twitter writing for Twitchy. Don't get us wrong, we see some of the best of humanity on Twitter too, but there is no question that we see humanity at its absolute worst. From antisemites agreeing with Hamas that Jews should be wiped off of the face of the earth to people inexplicably embracing the most totalitarian government measures you can imagine. In most of those cases, we are happy to point at and mock such people. 

But once in a while, even our breath is taken away by how evil (and yes, that word is no exaggeration, as you will see) people can be. These cases almost invariably involve things that some people are OK with doing to children (such as grooming or genital mutilation) Sadly, that includes unborn babies. 

Yes, the pro-aborts are at it again. This time, their spokesman is political commentator Richard Hanania. We're not going to say much about him; we'll let him tell you himself who he truly is. 

Just take a look at what he said about abortion in Europe, as it relates to children with Down syndrome.

Just pause for a moment and think about what he is saying here. We can reduce Down syndrome in the population by simply killing the babies who have it.

In case that sounds familiar to you, you're not mistaken. This practice is known as eugenics, the idea that you can create a better society by eliminating the 'undesirables.' Yes, it is the very same policy adopted by the Nazis in Germany, and yes, it is the very same policy popularized in America by Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood.

And here is Hanania, advocating for that exact thing in 2024. And targeting Down syndrome children. How vile. Like we said at the top of this article: it is just plain evil. Calling it anything else is a mistake. 

These accounts are simply pointing out the obvious, and believe it or not, Hanania actually tried to defend his monstrous views (at least a few times, until he was overwhelmed by people telling him to bust off). 

It's very clear that Hanania is incapable of even perceiving the depths of his depravity here. So, we'll let Twitter tell him what a horrible human being he is for even thinking such things, let alone saying them out loud. 

Maybe THAT'S what Joe Biden meant when he said he was going to cure cancer. 

The end of Angie's tweet reads, 'You are twisted and disgusting,' and we couldn't agree more. 

Every single one of these quote tweets has been 100% accurate and on point. There is zero practical difference between what Hanania is advocating and Germany's 'Final Solution.'

We don't believe in jailing people for exercising free speech, but we might be willing to make an exception in Hanania's case here. Or at least we might go along with institutionalization. Because he's sick.

Actually, we don't think Hanania is a Democrat OR a Republican. We believe he considers himself a 'libertarian.' But it doesn't matter. Left, right, or anywhere else on the political spectrum, what he is saying is demonic. 

OK, that sums things up pretty well. We understand that this is a horrible tweet from Hanania, and we know we went on at some length about it. While we hope you get why, we understand if some readers couldn't even make it this far. 

But if you HAVE made it this far, we'd like to give you something a little better to conclude with. 

Remember when we said that Twitter sometimes also shows us the best of humanity? Well, to thank you for reading, we thought we'd show you a few examples of just that. 

Does that young boy deserve to live, Hanania? Your answer had better be a resounding yes. 

Or how about this man? 

Both the child and man above have Down syndrome. And both are far better people than Hanania could ever hope to be. We're grateful they are with us. (And we bet that getting to meet that man was a great day for Christopher Lloyd too.)

But we saved you the best for last, Twitchy readers. Anyone who has been active on Twitter for any period of time has certainly heard of, and become enamored with, Iron Will. Will is a young child born during the COVID pandemic with many health complications and with Down syndrome. As soon as his father, Andrew Daub, brought him home from the hospital, he gave him the nickname 'Iron Will,' simply for being strong enough to survive his complicated birth.

Since that time, Daub has been charting 'Iron Will's Journey' regularly on social media. We have gotten to see what a strong young boy, and what an inspiration, Will is throughout that journey. 

We would like to end with the message that Iron Will's father sent to Hanania: 

This is a very long tweet, but it is worth reading the whole thing. So, if you will indulge us going on for just a little bit longer, here is Daub's tweet in its entirety: 

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you yet another advocate of utilitarianism, eugenics, elitism, cowardice, bullying and ultimately, hatred and dehumanization. 

Don’t misunderstand the drivel below. @RichardHanania truly believes he’s better and smarter than you. Than everyone. He thinks he has some sort of worth that others don’t possess. That’s why he uses a meaningless term like “healthy” to ascertain the value of human life.  

In reality, 'healthy' is a euphemism for discrimination and bias and selective targeting. It’s why Hitler began his murderous reign by prohibiting marriages between the 'healthy' and the 'unfit,' and systematically moved on to targeting, imprisoning and terminating the 'unhealthy.'  

Because the evaluative criteria are subjective and defined by people like @RichardHanania. You know - the 'perfect' ones deciding who is worthy of living and who is not. Give this guy some time, and he’ll be using every ailment under the sun as justification for termination at any stage of life. 

So, yeah, @RichardHanania - I’m one of those 'people' who think this is a 'bad thing.' 

I’m one of those 'people' who recognizes the intrinsic personhood and worth of my son, Iron Will, and all the other 'unhealthy' people like him at every stage. 

I’m one of those “people” who is offended on behalf of Iron Will and all the others you so lackadaisically dismiss as better off having been terminated long before they were given the same chance YOU were to live and make an impact in this broken world. 

There’s zero intellectual value in your statements, and you know it. You’re not astute or scientific. You’re broken and egoistic. 

Ultimately, your eugenic dispositions and disregard for human life (especially the lives you ignorantly demean as potentially 'unhealthy') define YOU as a person more than they could ever define those you deem unworthy, as non-persons. 

I find consolation in knowing that as committed as YOU are to going after the defenseless and vulnerable, I’M infinitely more committed to protecting them, advocating for them and giving them every chance possible to reach their God (not man)-given potential. And I ain’t alone. 

So bring it, you psychopath. 
#Personhood
#IronWill
#DownSyndrome
#TeamIronWill
Perfectly said, Andrew Daub. Every word. We truly hope Hanania reads your entire tweet. 

Will is a treasure, to his family and to all of us who get to share his journey with him. And only someone truly evil would be unable to see that. 

God bless Iron Will. 

And God save us from people like Richard Hanania.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

