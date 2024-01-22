Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke Guidelines

O, Canada. You are home to such awful cringe. When you're not MAID-ing undesirables in your country, you're seizing people's bank accounts, arresting journalists, and frankly just making the world look at you and shake our collective heads in disbelief.

Under Justin Trudeau, Canada truly has become the tip of the spear for every evil idea to come out of Klaus Schwab and the WEF. We're frankly kind of surprised that their Prime Minister (who is TOTALLY not Castro's son) isn't already forcing Canadians to 'eat ze bugs.' But we're sure that's coming soon.

For now, we'll just have to point and laugh (and be very scared) at the latest from the Canadian Federal Court, which issued some 'general practice guidelines' over the weekend.

To paraphrase Jack Nicholson's Joker, 'Wait'll you get a load of THESE.'

Amendments to note in the latest consolidated general practice guidelines.



For people dealing with the Court:

· Provide pronouns and pronunciation of names

· Prerogative to make an Indigenous land acknowledgement pic.twitter.com/CsrIRgL0l9 — Federal Court (@FedCourt_CAN_en) January 19, 2024

OK, fair enough on the pronunciation of names. As based as Pierre Poilievre (hopefully the next PM) is, we admit we sometimes struggle with his last name. Not to mention the various and sundry Beaulieus, Charpentiers, and Desjardins in the (Once) Great White North.

But mandating that people dealing with the court provide their pronouns? There aren't enough facepalms in the world. (The 'indigenous land acknowledgment' point is ridiculous too, but at least that seems optional ... for now, anyway.)

Well then I guess my pronouns are

NOT/GUILTY.



Canada has become a joke of a country under woke Liberal rule. https://t.co/FIcPfDaoyZ — Shelby 1984™ - #TrudeauMustGo (@MamaFedup) January 20, 2024

HA. Yes, your honor, my pronounces are 'Case/Dismissed.' Couldn't hurt, right?

Wow

Seriously

Wow

Seriously https://t.co/yrL0yKEQSf — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 19, 2024

As most know by now, Dr. Peterson is being forced to go through 'woke re-education camp' in Canada or have his psychology license stripped. Peterson has vowed to wage war on this punishment and make everything about it public.

How could Jordan Peterson -- or anyone in his position -- expect a fair trial before the Federal Court? https://t.co/KkwVaitafD — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 20, 2024

Very simple. He cannot. He did not. And they do not care.

Oh, but wait. There's more to the 'guidelines.'

· Gender neutrality in addressing a Member of the Court

· Guidance and encouragement on oral advocacy — Federal Court (@FedCourt_CAN_en) January 19, 2024

'Sorry, your honor. Everyone can clearly see that you are a woman, but we are going to refer to you as 'ze' or 'it' because the guidelines say so.

Just going to put this tweet on blast as well.



Gender neutrality?



So if I know a judge, clerk or bailiff, is definitively male or female, I need to be gender neutral them? 😂



Our government has turned Canada into an international laughing stock. https://t.co/MRm1UPj7QC — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 20, 2024

No. Not joining your cult. https://t.co/WiiC0W6MA3 — Bad Hijabi 🇨🇦🍁 (@RukhsanaSukhan) January 19, 2024

Good for all Canadians who refuse to comply with this insanity. Make no mistake: that takes bravery. We've seen what they'll do to people in today's Canada who refuse to bend the knee to woke.

Let's continue.

· In-person hearings by default except for general sittings, urgent motions and citizenship files.



NOTICES PAGE: https://t.co/qgTSwFoHJy — Federal Court (@FedCourt_CAN_en) January 19, 2024

OK, this makes sense. But we still can't help laughing that mandatory in-person hearings are now being mandated by a government that, not too long ago, would arrest and imprison people for congregating in church.

Thanks for acknowledging that COVID is over, Canada. We're way ahead of you.

And now, we've saved perhaps the most evil guideline for last.

For Court documents:

· Registry Office personnel reserve the right to limit the number of requests for copies of electronic documents

· Email addresses for the Registry offices: https://t.co/XwwTs264j5 (bottom of page). — Federal Court (@FedCourt_CAN_en) January 19, 2024

Wait. The court can limit requests for documents? Hmmm, that seems pretty diabolical. Not something AT ALL a would-be fascist regime would put into place.

This is the real story they were trying to bury with the whole pronoun headline https://t.co/ejWcpoFr8c — Harun al-Rashid (@BasedHarun) January 20, 2024

The woke nonsense is silly and Marxist too, of course, but this is really bad.

I thought parody accounts had to be conspicuously marked — Somebody Someone (@ATinyBitCrazy) January 20, 2024

Unfortunately for all Canadians, this is NOT a parody.

This is the official twitter account of Canada’s federal court system https://t.co/RY5N4nAxp4 — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) January 19, 2024

Frightening, isn't it?

Made up nonsense created by Tumblr teens in 2011 is now being dictated by Canadian federal courts https://t.co/fXZEFpbnJv — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 19, 2024

Canadian courts are doubling down on these bizarre humiliation rituals.



Of all the problems facing Canadians, the adoption by our courts of this radical ideology will be one of the most intractable. It's hard to imagine righting this ship any faster than a whole generation,… https://t.co/wMCewmrwN6 — Don Wilson, LLB 🇨🇦 (@DNSWilson) January 20, 2024

What has happened to Canada?



It will be unrecognizable in 2 years.@LeslynLewis @PierrePoilievre https://t.co/ufu8XfeunD — Blue Sterling🇨🇦 (@BlueSterling2) January 19, 2024

We hate to break it to our remaining Canadian friends, but it already IS unrecognizable.

But it will soon be recognizable once again ... as the new Soviet Union.

From our schools to the courts, every institution in Canada has been ideologically captured.



What happens to people who refuse to participate in Newspeak? What happens in totalitarian regimes is what will happen to them. https://t.co/9RenhELblM — Natasha Montreal Live Free or Die (@NatashaMontreal) January 19, 2024

Canada is cold and has lots of uninhabited land. Plenty of room for gulags.

Pray for Canadians. And pray for Pierre Poilievre.

