Time to Throw Out America's Hat: Canadian Federal Court Issues New Ridiculous Woke Guidelines

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on January 22, 2024
Twitter

O, Canada. You are home to such awful cringe. When you're not MAID-ing undesirables in your country, you're seizing people's bank accounts, arresting journalists, and frankly just making the world look at you and shake our collective heads in disbelief. 

Under Justin Trudeau, Canada truly has become the tip of the spear for every evil idea to come out of Klaus Schwab and the WEF. We're frankly kind of surprised that their Prime Minister (who is TOTALLY not Castro's son) isn't already forcing Canadians to 'eat ze bugs.' But we're sure that's coming soon. 

For now, we'll just have to point and laugh (and be very scared) at the latest from the Canadian Federal Court, which issued some 'general practice guidelines' over the weekend. 

To paraphrase Jack Nicholson's Joker, 'Wait'll you get a load of THESE.'

OK, fair enough on the pronunciation of names. As based as Pierre Poilievre (hopefully the next PM) is, we admit we sometimes struggle with his last name. Not to mention the various and sundry Beaulieus, Charpentiers, and Desjardins in the (Once) Great White North. 

But mandating that people dealing with the court provide their pronouns? There aren't enough facepalms in the world. (The 'indigenous land acknowledgment' point is ridiculous too, but at least that seems optional ... for now, anyway.) 

HA. Yes, your honor, my pronounces are 'Case/Dismissed.' Couldn't hurt, right? 

As most know by now, Dr. Peterson is being forced to go through 'woke re-education camp' in Canada or have his psychology license stripped. Peterson has vowed to wage war on this punishment and make everything about it public. 

Very simple. He cannot. He did not. And they do not care. 

Oh, but wait. There's more to the 'guidelines.'

'Sorry, your honor. Everyone can clearly see that you are a woman, but we are going to refer to you as 'ze' or 'it' because the guidelines say so. 

Good for all Canadians who refuse to comply with this insanity. Make no mistake: that takes bravery. We've seen what they'll do to people in today's Canada who refuse to bend the knee to woke. 

Let's continue. 

OK, this makes sense. But we still can't help laughing that mandatory in-person hearings are now being mandated by a government that, not too long ago, would arrest and imprison people for congregating in church. 

Thanks for acknowledging that COVID is over, Canada. We're way ahead of you. 

And now, we've saved perhaps the most evil guideline for last. 

Wait. The court can limit requests for documents? Hmmm, that seems pretty diabolical. Not something AT ALL a would-be fascist regime would put into place. 

The woke nonsense is silly and Marxist too, of course, but this is really bad. 

Unfortunately for all Canadians, this is NOT a parody. 

Frightening, isn't it? 

We hate to break it to our remaining Canadian friends, but it already IS unrecognizable. 

But it will soon be recognizable once again ... as the new Soviet Union. 

Canada is cold and has lots of uninhabited land. Plenty of room for gulags. 

Pray for Canadians. And pray for Pierre Poilievre.

*** 

