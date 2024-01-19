We Did Nazi That Coming: Former British MP Calls for the Destruction of Israel

Every time we think the left cannot possibly get any more antisemitic than they already are -- and have publicly been telling everyone they are since October 7 -- there they go again. Slithering under that bar they've set for themselves, even though that bar is currently sitting far below sea level.

But yesterday's entry from former British MP Chris Williamson may be a contender for the gold medal in the leftist 'We Hate Jews' Olympics.

Israel must be destroyed. It should never have been created in 1948, or allowed to maintain an illegal occupation since 1967, or impose a blockade on #Gaza since 2007.



Israel must be dismantled, just as apartheid South Africa and Nazi Germany were dismantled. https://t.co/7yDiBQjswk — Chris Williamson (@DerbyChrisW) January 18, 2024

Calling for the destruction of Israel. For the umpteenth time, when the left tells you who you are, believe them. Believe them like your life depended on it. Because, as Williamson shows here, if you are Jewish, it very well might.

For some background here, Williamson is a former Member of the British Parliament, representing Derby from 2010-2015 and again from 2017-2019. And he has always been an antisemite. In 2019, he was suspended from his Labour Party for his refusal to accept Labour's response to allegations by the Human Rights Commission of antisemitism within the party (former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was also suspended during this time).

Condemned and suspended by his own party. So yeah, that's who we're dealing with here.

His comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany is exactly the pure projection you would expect from someone so vile.

Oh look, it’s another fascist Nazi sociopath screaming for the destruction of Israel.



You’re one of those full on Corbyn fanatics who loves to rape little girls and appease your Muslim friends aren’t you? How many times did you dress up as a Nazi at your local brothel? Come on… — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@CherylE59628) January 19, 2024

What Cheryl said. All of it. And then some.

Williamson actually tried to fire back at that. And well ... it didn't go well.

You don't genuinely believe the garbage you've just posted, do you, Cheryl? If you do, may I suggest you get some help as you're seriously deluded. Hate-filled spasms like that just provide more evidence that Zionism is a vile bigoted ideology that must be completely eradicated. — Chris Williamson (@DerbyChrisW) January 19, 2024

"Hate-filled spasms"?? Did you even read what you wrote? STFU, you evil potato. — 🍾 Duchess of New Year Cheer 🥂 (@AnnaDsays) January 19, 2024

you want to talk about hate filled spasms. Look at what you started out with. ''Israel must be destroyed'' pic.twitter.com/8YoPmSHm09 — Paige814 (@Paige814) January 19, 2024

As we wrote a moment ago, Williamson is fully engulfed in his own projection.

Others were happy to just tell him to go pound sand.

You KNOW those replies just infuriated his antisemitic little black heart.

Literally talking like Hitler. How on earth are you allowed to post on X?



Dark times. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) January 19, 2024

We think it's safe to say Williamson was not prepared for the 'furor' he unleashed (see what we did there?).

This is a straight-up call for genocide. https://t.co/BuL4ZXYh1u — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) January 19, 2024

Is it still okay to punch Nazis? Because we found one! https://t.co/hENdLiJSqI — 🍾 Duchess of New Year Cheer 🥂 (@AnnaDsays) January 19, 2024

We at Twitchy would never advocate physical violence against Williamson for his words (but, like Chris Rock ... we'd understand).

Oh, look, another socialist politician demanding the extermination of Jewish people. Just like the National Socialist (Nazi) Party of Germany. And Stalin who killed more Jews than Hitler. https://t.co/Pm40T1kU1i — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) January 19, 2024

Socialists hate freedom. Israel is a free country based on individual liberty. Therefore, this yellow-toothed totalitarian worm hates it. https://t.co/EF2yqDSvoQ — Nick Searcy, iNSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) January 19, 2024

The freedom in Israel for Arabs and Palestinians is far greater than any freedom they have under Hamas in Gaza. But all of that is lost on Williamson because of the hatred that infects him.

Chris is a Nazi who wants to exterminate all Jews, Chris wants to be like Hitler, don't be like Chris the Nazi filth https://t.co/hGDBgcr4eb — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 19, 2024

A socialist who hates Jews?! What a shocking rarity https://t.co/2bqLclBfIr — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 19, 2024

We definitely feel shocked.

This POS just declared he’s pro-genocide of every man woman & child in the state of Israel. https://t.co/xOZU0qqiDk — RMB (@rms432) January 19, 2024

How many divisions does the former MP of Derby have? https://t.co/1XzVKUddA9 — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) January 19, 2024

Well, like most quislings of Williamson's ilk, he doesn't want to do anything himself. He just wants to incite violence against Jews in everyone else (and sadly, there are a lot of antisemites in England these days ... A LOT).

To be fair, this sounded much better in the original German https://t.co/JrIcrsbglz — Robb Allen (@ItsRobbAllen) January 19, 2024

HA. We know this is no laughing matter, but we have to admit, that one was pretty funny.

This is actually a jaw-dropping statement!

HE is calling for the DEATH of every Israeli person! He likens them to the Nazis!!

It seems to me HE is the fuc*ing Nazi here!

What an absolutely disgraceful statement to make @DerbyPol he's inciting violence against the Jews

ARREST HIM https://t.co/fzU8E5J9IO — Sammy Jo (@Sassy191919) January 19, 2024

We believe in free speech because it exposes people for who they are (and we are grateful for our First Amendment in America). But antisemitism IS considered a hate crime in Great Britain. Funny how no one ever seems to get arrested for that though. Even as pro-Hamas 'protesters' take to the streets en masse to chant genocidal sayings against Jews.

“Destroyed”

An interesting word to use as I’m sure you thought long and hard before using it.

Strong matches in Thesaurus for destroy;

eradicate, annihilate, wipe out, exterminate, liquidate and extinguish.

You are depicted as part of the far left, far right & the Islamist anti… https://t.co/E8V0tf3Aii — Mark Whitford 🇬🇧 (@whitford747) January 19, 2024

Oh, Williamson knows exactly what he is saying here. Make no mistake.

The sad part of this is that Williamson got over 11,000 likes on his genocidal, abominable tweet.

But we are encouraged that thousands upon thousands of others on X took the opportunity to tell Williamson exactly where to stuff his antisemitic, Nazi hatred.

It's the only thing that makes us feel good when we have to report on horrible stains on humanity like Chris Williamson.

***

