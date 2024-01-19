We Did Nazi That Coming: Former British MP Calls for the Destruction of Israel

The Time It Was Pete Buttigieg's Birthday and Joe Biden Made a Fool...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on January 19, 2024
Twitter

Every time we think the left cannot possibly get any more antisemitic than they already are -- and have publicly been telling everyone they are since October 7 -- there they go again. Slithering under that bar they've set for themselves, even though that bar is currently sitting far below sea level.

But yesterday's entry from former British MP Chris Williamson may be a contender for the gold medal in the leftist 'We Hate Jews' Olympics. 

Calling for the destruction of Israel. For the umpteenth time, when the left tells you who you are, believe them. Believe them like your life depended on it. Because, as Williamson shows here, if you are Jewish, it very well might. 

For some background here, Williamson is a former Member of the British Parliament, representing Derby from 2010-2015 and again from 2017-2019. And he has always been an antisemite. In 2019, he was suspended from his Labour Party for his refusal to accept Labour's response to allegations by the Human Rights Commission of antisemitism within the party (former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was also suspended during this time). 

Condemned and suspended by his own party. So yeah, that's who we're dealing with here.

His comparison of Israel to Nazi Germany is exactly the pure projection you would expect from someone so vile. 

What Cheryl said. All of it. And then some. 

Williamson actually tried to fire back at that. And well ... it didn't go well. 

As we wrote a moment ago, Williamson is fully engulfed in his own projection. 

Others were happy to just tell him to go pound sand. 

You KNOW those replies just infuriated his antisemitic little black heart. 

We think it's safe to say Williamson was not prepared for the 'furor' he unleashed (see what we did there?). 

We at Twitchy would never advocate physical violence against Williamson for his words (but, like Chris Rock ... we'd understand). 

The freedom in Israel for Arabs and Palestinians is far greater than any freedom they have under Hamas in Gaza. But all of that is lost on Williamson because of the hatred that infects him. 

We definitely feel shocked. 

Well, like most quislings of Williamson's ilk, he doesn't want to do anything himself. He just wants to incite violence against Jews in everyone else (and sadly, there are a lot of antisemites in England these days ... A LOT). 

HA. We know this is no laughing matter, but we have to admit, that one was pretty funny. 

We believe in free speech because it exposes people for who they are (and we are grateful for our First Amendment in America). But antisemitism IS considered a hate crime in Great Britain. Funny how no one ever seems to get arrested for that though. Even as pro-Hamas 'protesters' take to the streets en masse to chant genocidal sayings against Jews. 

Oh, Williamson knows exactly what he is saying here. Make no mistake. 

The sad part of this is that Williamson got over 11,000 likes on his genocidal, abominable tweet. 

But we are encouraged that thousands upon thousands of others on X took the opportunity to tell Williamson exactly where to stuff his antisemitic, Nazi hatred. 

It's the only thing that makes us feel good when we have to report on horrible stains on humanity like Chris Williamson. 

*** 

Tags: GENOCIDE ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NAZIS UNITED KINGDOM

