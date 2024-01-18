Hip-Hop Star Blasts Biden: ‘Too Old to Be Our President'
The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy...
The Latest Insanity: Thieves' Privacy and 'Privilege Wheels'
Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event...
Brian Stelter Shares Warning About Disinformation and Self-Awareness Takes Another Holiday
Media Gobble Up White House Lie About Dead Illegal Immigrants
Dan Goldman's FACE While Calling Southern Border Secure Shows Even HE Doesn't Believe...
Simple Demonstration by VA Republican Nick Freitas Hilariously OWNS Feds and Climate Chang...
Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Reportedly Has a Book on the Way (and Is Getting...
Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5...
Justin Trudeau Is Terrified Trump Will Beat Biden
Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and...
THWAP! NBC News' Stomps on a #Journalism Rake While Warning About 'Disinformation'

Light Him UP: Anna Paulina Luna BLASTS Cato's David Bier for Laughing About Child Trafficking

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna has taken strong opinions on illegal immigration -- and all of the associated crimes that come with it -- in her brief time in Congress. The freshman congresswoman has visited the southern border multiple times and has spoken out against the human and drug trafficking that is associated with an open border. She has expressed the need to finish a border wall, end DACA, restore the Remain in Mexico policy for those claiming asylum, and cracking down on and deporting illegal immigrant criminals in the United States.

Advertisement

So on Wednesday, when the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on child trafficking at the border, it's no surprise that she brought some heat to the proceedings. And she aimed a lot of that fire at the Cato Institute's David Bier, an immigration 'expert.'

'Are you psychic?' Perfection.

For full context, this exchange followed Luna showing a video of a man apprehended at the border with two children. He claimed they were his children and that his wife abandoned him, but Luna stated that this claim was unverifiable without separating the children from the man while DNA testing could be performed. 

Bier's Feigned outrage at the idea of separating children from adults to verify their family status -- 'as a father' -- was quickly and decisively shut down by Luna (who supports restoring that policy). She silences his disingenuous retort with three words: 'I'm a mother.'

One potential answer to that question is an answer that's too terrible to even think about. 

Recommended

Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event (Who Was Not There)
Doug P.
Advertisement

As for Bier, he often appears in media and before Congress as an 'immigration expert.' (Since he found it funny that she used the phrase 'quote-unquote' about unverified parents, we thought he'd appreciate our use of quotes in referring to him as an 'expert.')

Bier is exactly the reason everyone laughs at media reports that claim 'Experts say...'

It is important to note that nowhere in Beir's submitted testimony to the Oversight Committee is there any mention of him actually visiting the border. As Luna fires back at him during the exchange, 'You have not been to the border.'

And good luck having the gall to laugh at her and thinking you are going to walk away with your hind parts intact.

Multiple reports have indicated that anywhere from 15 to 19 percent of 'families' encountered at the border are fraudulent. But Bier apparently thinks that is funny.  

Advertisement

We wonder if Bier has ever watched Sound of Freedom, or whether he laughs at those stories too. 

Fifteen years was probably fifteen too many, but better late than never. 

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that Bier never once mentioned fraud of DNA testing in his testimony. We can't decide whether he is truly ignorant of the statistics or is deliberately lying in front of Congress. Frankly, either answer is inexcusable.

But Luna was having none of the so-called 'expert' David Bier. Once again, he showed on Wednesday that they have turned the word into a mockery. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CHILD ABUSE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES HUMAN TRAFFICKING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event (Who Was Not There)
Doug P.
The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy Senator Menendez
justmindy
Brian Stelter Shares Warning About Disinformation and Self-Awareness Takes Another Holiday
Doug P.
Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5 Simple Words
Sam J.
Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and LOL Someone Call 9-1-1
Sam J.
Rob Reiner Learns the HARD WAY Righties Are DONE With His Ugly, FALSE Accusations About Them (and Trump!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event (Who Was Not There) Doug P.
Advertisement