Light Him UP: Anna Paulina Luna BLASTS Cato's David Bier for Laughing About Child Trafficking

Florida representative Anna Paulina Luna has taken strong opinions on illegal immigration -- and all of the associated crimes that come with it -- in her brief time in Congress. The freshman congresswoman has visited the southern border multiple times and has spoken out against the human and drug trafficking that is associated with an open border. She has expressed the need to finish a border wall, end DACA, restore the Remain in Mexico policy for those claiming asylum, and cracking down on and deporting illegal immigrant criminals in the United States.

So on Wednesday, when the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on child trafficking at the border, it's no surprise that she brought some heat to the proceedings. And she aimed a lot of that fire at the Cato Institute's David Bier, an immigration 'expert.'

Why was @CatoInstitute’s David Bier laughing about child trafficking at the border?



Disgusting display of ignorance. pic.twitter.com/4eek7BEvnk — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 17, 2024

'Are you psychic?' Perfection.

For full context, this exchange followed Luna showing a video of a man apprehended at the border with two children. He claimed they were his children and that his wife abandoned him, but Luna stated that this claim was unverifiable without separating the children from the man while DNA testing could be performed.

Bier's Feigned outrage at the idea of separating children from adults to verify their family status -- 'as a father' -- was quickly and decisively shut down by Luna (who supports restoring that policy). She silences his disingenuous retort with three words: 'I'm a mother.'

She RIGHTFULLY destroys his argument bc he’s a putz laughing at what he perceives isn’t happening



When ANYONE w/ a brain knows it is. The DNA check worked for Trump, Biden cancelled it



Why do Democrats PROTECT CHILD TRAFFICKERS????



Why??? https://t.co/ahiJf5Jsuj — 🟥 hgtp://Double B (@MyBlackCayman) January 18, 2024

One potential answer to that question is an answer that's too terrible to even think about.

As for Bier, he often appears in media and before Congress as an 'immigration expert.' (Since he found it funny that she used the phrase 'quote-unquote' about unverified parents, we thought he'd appreciate our use of quotes in referring to him as an 'expert.')

Bier is exactly the reason everyone laughs at media reports that claim 'Experts say...'

These are the same people that assume there's no issue with an open border, it's no wonder they just automatically assume that adults coming across with kids are lawful parents. https://t.co/UcT64K5qNX — BurningFather (@MidwestLoKey) January 17, 2024

It is important to note that nowhere in Beir's submitted testimony to the Oversight Committee is there any mention of him actually visiting the border. As Luna fires back at him during the exchange, 'You have not been to the border.'

Good luck shushing the Rep in Congress who is most passionate about saving children from trafficking. It’s why she got into politics in the first place. Shes not having it. FAFO. David Bier is an utter disgrace. https://t.co/lHb6C3w7wR — Liberty Patriot 🇺🇸🗽 (@libertypat_) January 17, 2024

And good luck having the gall to laugh at her and thinking you are going to walk away with your hind parts intact.

Multiple reports have indicated that anywhere from 15 to 19 percent of 'families' encountered at the border are fraudulent. But Bier apparently thinks that is funny.

Child trafficking = not funny.



Not at all. https://t.co/h7ZsHA7Qi4 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 18, 2024

Now ask him about the 85,000 kids they lost. 🤬 — 🇺🇸 The FJC 🇺🇸 (@The_FJC) January 17, 2024

We wonder if Bier has ever watched Sound of Freedom, or whether he laughs at those stories too.

I only hit on one of his comments on today's show, but this jackball, David Bier, is the representative from the Biden regime. He's at best a simpleton and, at worst, knows he is there to lie. https://t.co/gfXwY9NtTw — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) January 17, 2024

Thank you @RepLuna !!!

Thank you for defending innocent children being trafficked at our border. Biden knows this is happening, but they want open borders & new voters more than the protection of children. https://t.co/usLNC8ol7Q — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) January 17, 2024

Thank you Representative Luna. Many listened to the entire hearing & were stunned by outrageous untruthful David Bier testimony. That he made fun of & laughed about child #HumanTrafficking was disgusting. Have followed #CatoInstitute for 15 years but no longer.

Have a great day🌞 — Kenn Weeks (@KennRWeeks) January 17, 2024

Fifteen years was probably fifteen too many, but better late than never.

You are so correct. Biden ended the DNA testing they were doing at the border. This guy is a disgrace to the human race laughing as you are talking about the seriousness of people bringing children across that are not their wrong. Just to get through. We have seen sedated… — Keith Outen (@KeithWo4418) January 17, 2024

It is also worth noting that Bier never once mentioned fraud of DNA testing in his testimony. We can't decide whether he is truly ignorant of the statistics or is deliberately lying in front of Congress. Frankly, either answer is inexcusable.

But Luna was having none of the so-called 'expert' David Bier. Once again, he showed on Wednesday that they have turned the word into a mockery.

***

