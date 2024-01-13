Ruh-Roh: James Woods Says What Everyone Is Thinking About Plan to Drill Into Iceland Volcano

Twitchy readers are quite familiar with how much we love actor James Woods. When he is not dragging the left with pithy and on-target tweets, he's posting interesting facts and stories about American history, movies, or just current events that may or may not have anything to do with politics.

And he does it all with his signature, sardonic wit.

Which brings us to today, when Fox News released a report about a new plan in Iceland to drill miles down into a volcano in an attempt to unlock clean, geothermal energy.

Scientists in Iceland have come up with an ambitious plan to drill into a volcano's magma chamber to source an abundant amount of clean, super-hot geothermal energy. The project, which would be a scientific first if successful, would see boreholes drilled about 1.3 miles down through the earth’s crust at a volcano known as Krafla, located in the northeast of Iceland.

A scientific first, huh? Where have we heard that one before?

This is where Woods entered the picture, tweeting the same question that anyone who saw the report was thinking.

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/1gskiHhT6z — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 13, 2024

What indeed.

The Fox report continued with some additional details about Iceland and its geothermal power.

With over 200 volcanoes, Iceland is already a leader in geothermal energy where heat or hot water vapor is extracted and separated into liquid water and steam ... Around 90% of homes in Iceland are heated by geothermal energy, according to Energy Transition, a green energy website.



However, geothermal energy is cooler than steam at fossil fuel power plants, about 482°F and 842°F, respectively, and so tapping into the magma chamber could unleash a far [more] powerful energy supply and boost the nation’s overall energy stock.

Hmmm. We're sort of wondering what else this project might 'unleash.' Have you heard the one about the dwarves in Moria?

'The Dwarves tell no tale; but even as mithril was the foundation of their wealth, so also it was their destruction: they delved too greedily and too deep, and disturbed that from which they fled, Durin’s Bane.'



- J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings

Hey, at least we might be able to finally make the definitive call on whether Balrogs have wings or not.

Lots of users on X responded with some similar nightmare scenarios from the world of fiction.

They release The Kraken? https://t.co/WhW0VeZc1M — Bob Maynes (@bobmaynes) January 13, 2024

Almost like no one has seen the documentary movie called Volcano with Tommy Lee Jones...🤷‍♂️ — Shannon (Lifelong Patriot) (@llpatriot6) January 13, 2024

In fairness, we don't really blame people for not watching that stinker of a movie.

Dr. Evil has moved his secret lair to Iceland?

This is how Krypton was destroyed. pic.twitter.com/rQL21EfYVo — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) January 13, 2024

Other than the risk of Kaijus and Godzilla? — Roger (@Roger247_) January 13, 2024

Godzilla, Mothra, Gamera, Rodan, and King Ghidorah would probably be what we deserve.

Others, while not channeling sci-fi or fantasy, just asked a simpler question: why?

Follow The Science, but Stand Back! https://t.co/p4OULmRW7C — Bobsuruncle (@SAndrew89020162) January 13, 2024

Why do I think this won't go the way they planned? Who are the scientists who came up with this brilliant plan? I have a list of scientists who came up with this scheme exclusively given to me as long as I don't share it with the world, so I'm just posting it here.🤪 pic.twitter.com/Hxa1elwW3b — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) January 13, 2024

HA. We're not sure even the 'Jack*ss' crew ever did anything this potentially risky.

🫠 Kaboom — MG Christie (@Tbaglady) January 13, 2024

Sounds like they’re trying to make climate change real — The Real Abraham (@TheRealAbraham8) January 13, 2024

Interesting thought. Has anyone seen Greta or Al Gore recently?

In other, unrelated news, scientists don't know why earth's temperature continues to rise. — Elaine (@IMissJamesWoods) January 13, 2024

Throw a Taco Bell #2 in that thing — Craig C (@Cockrell2Craig) January 13, 2024

OK, now THAT is going too far. That is some evil, mad scientist stuff right there.

Oh no Things have going in a horrible direction Dave. — Anti Libtard 🇺🇸 (@aintgottadime) January 13, 2024

Maybe that's why the billionaires are making those underground bunkers/homes — RAINDROPS🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@raindrops_81) January 13, 2024

Oh, we are CERTAIN that Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg support this plan.

But hey. This is fun and all, but never let it be said that we want to stand in the way of science (or 'The Science'). Why don't we take a look at what happened the LAST time they tried this?

The project, being undertaken by Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT), an Icelandic magma research organization, will build on a 2009 effort to drill close to one of the Krafla magma chambers by a team from a nearby power plant that has churned out geothermal energy from the volcano since the 1970s. The intent with that project was only to get near to the chamber to explore geothermal energy options, but the chamber was not as deep down as expected, and the project accidentally broke through into the magma vault.



The drill struck magma and corroded the steel in the casings of the well as the 842°F heat destroyed the well.

Oh. Oh, dear. Well then.

Maybe someone should tell Iceland that if they want clean energy, there's this awesome, cool new thing called nuclear power.

On the other hand, this slightly Tolkien-obsessed writer would really love to see a Balrog.

***

