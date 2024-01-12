Where Is the FBI?! The Media?! X Suggests Punishments for 7 Texas Men Who Assaulted Toddlers in Bathrooms

Normally at Twitchy, we like to try to provide you with a good laugh. Even when we write about all of the really bad things the left does, it is important to maintain a sense of humor. That is one of the things that separates conservatives from the vast majority of (if not all) leftists. So, we like to have fun in most of our stories.

This is not one of those stories.

If you have not heard of this incident yet, we feel we do have to warn you: There is nothing funny about what happened in Houston that was reported yesterday. On the contrary, what happened was nothing short of demonic evil. And, as you will see, most of X felt the same way.

Seven Texas men 'filmed themselves gang-raping two toddlers in bathroom of Houston's Galleria Mall where ringleader worked', cops say https://t.co/mmWrtGnlys pic.twitter.com/UisZwqdolD — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 11, 2024

We're going to go light on the details because even this writer doesn't have the stomach for it, but there are a few important things here to highlight. There is the obvious fact of the crime of sexually assaulting children, which is evil under every circumstance, but the fact that these men celebrated it, and celebrated it to the extent that they felt comfortable, eager even, to post videos of the assaults online? Unspeakable.

it is so gross i had to stop reading the article — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) January 12, 2024

We don't blame you. Not even a little bit.

But, just as importantly, there is the failure of law enforcement to talk about. We all know the FBI monitors illegal activity online. But it took until an Australian child protection agency to report on the posted videos for the FBI to launch a probe? Inexcusable.

And, reading further, we can see the FBI has been looking into this for over a month. Seven men (as we use that term with the utmost generosity and flexibility) were involved in these assaults. To date, the FBI has ONLY ARRESTED ONE OF THEM. In today's society, with the assistance of AI and other tools like facial recognition software, what is the excuse for that?

Maybe they've been busy storming the houses of peaceful pro-lifers, or hunting down Americans who took a casual stroll through the Capitol on Jan. 6 (where they were welcomed inside by police), or maybe just going after parents whose only crime is speaking out about their OWN children who were sexually assaulted. And they wonder why 'Disband the FBI' trends on X nearly every week.

The FBI is way too busy rounding up MAGA grandmas who were near the Capitol on January 6 and pro-lifers who peacefully protest outside abortion clinics to get the other six toddler rapists. https://t.co/WILMDIiDui — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 11, 2024

Luckily, X users chimed in yesterday and suggested some great ideas for the punishments these men (again, forgive the use of that term here) should receive.

This is chippy…… pic.twitter.com/mrX19L6hUD — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) January 11, 2024

Some conservatives may not like when others bring up this sort of punishment for pedophiles, but what can we say?

Bring back the Brazen Bull. — KingDomRedux (@KingDomRedux) January 11, 2024

If you don't know what scaphism or the brazen bull were, you can look those up. But either one seems justified here too.

All seven should be publicly executed. Swift, mandatory death penalty for child rapists. https://t.co/1Jn8upNk6K — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 11, 2024

This writer is generally not in favor of the idea of making the death penalty public. Just get rid of them. But, in this case, we're willing to make an exception. And have the FCC make all networks cover it.

I want the Libs that were mad about @GovRonDeSantis bringing back the death penalty for pedos to explain why these men don’t deserve the ultimate punishment. https://t.co/C7P01swlqj — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 11, 2024

That's a very good question for any politician who has criticized Gov. DeSantis for his actions. Make them go on record.

This 👇🏻 made me throw up. It’s #BidensAmerica yet none of the lefts msm reports it. @RonDeSantis policies will lock them up.

The policy,IMO, should be the bobbit way. https://t.co/t2CGA05ABh — MaryAnnNotGinger 💋 (@MAnotGinger) January 12, 2024

Again, there is no punishment that we would consider over the line here.

Others wanted to handle the situation a little more personally.

Give me one hour in a room with no windows https://t.co/u1pZ3TvJsX — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 11, 2024

All seven need to mysteriously disappear, prior to the arraignment.



And by mysteriously disappear, I of course mean, a vigilante squad with access to very deep water. https://t.co/Sty8SgP3oS — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 12, 2024

Maybe just tell Hillary Clinton that the seven men have evidence against her and Bill. (Sorry, we had to put one joke in here because we were getting physically ill thinking about this crime.)

And still many others suggested another form of justice for all seven men.

These scumbags are gonna have a rough time in prison. https://t.co/UM9pNvDFgE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 11, 2024

That's assuming the FBI can 'find' them all, of course.

No need for the death penalty



Their fellow inmates will take care of the problem — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) January 12, 2024

Just put them in gen pop and let this problem solve itself. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 11, 2024

Even the worst criminals in the highest security prisons do not look kindly on child molesters. And they wouldn't make it quick either.

But there is at least one more institution that deserves some harsh criticism here. Can you guess which institution that is?

Local news did NOT report it this way. What the hell is wrong with this world? Death penalty for these subhumans @ReElectDAKimOgg. Nothing less is acceptable. — Calamity Jen (@realjenx) January 12, 2024

HOW IS THIS NOT EVERYWHERE???



7 men gang r-ped 2 toddler boys (2 and 3 years old) in Galleria Mall in Houston.



They then uploaded the videos online.



But get this: THE FBI ONLY MADE ONE ARREST SO FAR. SIX ARE STILL FREE.



Arthur H. Fernandez was an employee at the mall. The… pic.twitter.com/gnKgwdBGA8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 11, 2024

Interesting which news stories blanket media and which stay under the covers. https://t.co/0k5uKdsrdS — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) January 11, 2024

The media has been too busy wallowing in their fake tears over January 6 to be bothered with actual crimes, unspeakable crimes.

But in fairness, we did want to highlight one outlet, Fox 26 in Houston, that did not shy away from the coverage and even offered helpful tips for parents about protecting their children and noticing if something is wrong.

🚨 More on the Galleria Mall incident by FOX News.



⚠️Something is wrong with America!



📍#Houston | #Texas pic.twitter.com/FaKgUnDX37 — TheShop.Eth (@TheShopEth) January 11, 2024

Good for them. But where is CNN? Where is MSNBC? Where are The Washington Post and The New York Times? This is easily a national news crime, not some local convenience store robbery. But go ahead and do a Google search. You won't find any of them anywhere near this story.

At a certain point (even if we can guess the answer), we have to ask ourselves why not, don't we?

***