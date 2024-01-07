X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview

It has been a harrowing weekend, America. We barely survived another Jan. 6 anniversary. Some media personalities couldn't even make it through without breaking down in tears, while the brave veterans in Congress recounted their harrowing tales of ... hiding under desks.

Then, of course, we had our new national nightmare known as Bass Pro Shops. Maybe the less said about that, the better.

But now we can put all of that behind us and look forward to the most exciting news to happen in all of 2024. That's right, Mika Brzezinski is interviewing First Lady Jill Biden this week.

We'll pause for a moment to let the weight of this momentous event sink in.

Brzezinski promoted the event through her #KnowYourValue X account and hashtag (which is apparently a thing), and even added an exciting new hashtag to celebrate this Edward R. Murrow-level reporting: #AskFLOTUS.

Uh-oh.

Exciting news! 🎉 Next week, @morningmika will host a #KnowYourValue event at the White House with First Lady Jill Biden, and we want your questions!



Tweet us using #AskFLOTUS; your question might be featured in the interview. Retweet to spread the word! 📢 pic.twitter.com/SlkyBHhf2S — Know Your Value (@KnowYourValue) January 5, 2024

Will politicians never learn? Rule #1: Never hold up a sign or whiteboard that can be erased and new messages written on it [cough-Eric Swalwell-cough].

Rule #2: Never launch a hashtag that would probably even make your dog cringe (actually, just never launch a hashtag at all).

As you can imagine, X was not overly convinced that Brzezinski's interview with Biden would rise to the level of the Frost-Nixon debates.

What's she going to wear? Drapes, shower curtain, something Bedazzled — Kathleen Hartigan (@KathleenHa57529) January 5, 2024

That should be a highly intelligent conversation. — Police lives matter (@gerard4903) January 5, 2024

Hang on a second. We have to go fix our sarcasm detector. That last tweet blew its circuits.

Others on X had questions about the first hashtag Brzezinski promoted, #KnowYourValue:

#knowyourvalue unless you’re an actual young woman trying to keep men out of your sports. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) January 5, 2024

#KnowYourValue unless your a granddaughter that no one in the family wants. — Sole deo gloria 🇺🇸🙏🇸🇻 (@StephanieRuff3) January 5, 2024

Ouch. Whatever you do, Mika, don't ask 'Doctor' Jill how many grandchildren she and her husband have.

But, of course, it was the #AskFLOTUS hashtag that drew the most mockery.

#AskFLOTUS You started out as a “babysitter” for Joe - and now you’re “babysitting” Joe - is this the circle of life we hear so much about? pic.twitter.com/5DCLQxQWzC — Cathy A. Salazar (@LvlyWords) January 5, 2024

It's like poetry, don't you know? John Keats would be proud.

#AskFLOTUS why does her stylist hate her? — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) January 5, 2024

How much is fruit of the month club? #AskFLOTUS — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 5, 2024

Who told you that wearing shower curtains/tablecloths/furniture covers was a power move? #AskFLOTUS — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 5, 2024

Man, X really does not like the First Lady's sense of fashion. (And who can blame them?)

#AskFlotus How does she live with herself abusing an elderly senile man? — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 5, 2024

Now, there's a serious question. Which is why Brzezinski won't go near Joe Biden's age or mental capacity with a 30-foot pole.

Maybe she could ask her how the vacation is going. https://t.co/EnT7eaGvJj — LT74 (@DownThunder74) January 5, 2024

The Bidens do spend a lot of time on vacation. Over 40 percent of their time, to be more precise.

Will be great to get heart surgery advice from Dr. Jill! — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) January 5, 2024

HA. Probably not the best 'doctor' to seek any advice from.

Ask her about the Bogadas of the Bronx. — ⚡Eric White Person of Color⚡ (@SonsofThunder43) January 5, 2024

'Bogadas.' LOL. We forgot about that one. Almost as embarrassing as 'see say pwadway' or, you know, calling all Latinos 'breakfast tacos.'

Ask Jill about the sun she hateshttps://t.co/ZQkq8GOYYu — MilitaryMama (@Militarymama17) January 5, 2024

In fairness, Hunter seems to hate her too. Such a tight-knit family. Like the Manson's.

Mica as a women you should really get to the bottom of this ,ask Jill why she let it happen and how often.but you most likely won’t . pic.twitter.com/WfMxRmjNOR — George Linthicum (@GeorgeLinthicu4) January 6, 2024

See? Great family.

My Question . How does she feel that her husband is the worst president in US history? — Zega (@Zega65502784) January 7, 2024

Try to look on the bright side of things. Biden being the unquestionably worst president ever is a gift to Jimmy Carter to help comfort him in his final days.

Please ask how many shell companies the Biden’s have and what the purpose of them are for. — Phil (@nuknukum) January 5, 2024

Well, Mika won't ask that. But thankfully, the House Oversight Committee is asking.

Finally, in the interest of balance, we should say that not ALL of the #AskFLOTUS questions were this much fun. For instance:

#askflotus. Joes too old? He’s doing the job. What’s a typical day for you both? https://t.co/m9eVoITWvc — jeani (@jjhjean) January 5, 2024

'What's a typical day for you both?' LOL. Sorry, we can't even.

But yep, that's about Brzezinski's speed. We're pretty sure that's a question that WILL be asked.

And, accordingly, America will click over to another channel for the entire interview.

***

