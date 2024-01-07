TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on...
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just...
Sucky Abigail Spanberger SUCKS, and My Dudes, She's Only Getting SUCKIER
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Pr...
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed...
Former US Capitol Ofc's Pic-Post Whining That He's STILL Waiting for J6 Justice...
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over...
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and...
Brian Stelter Explains Why January 6 Gets So Much More Attention Than the...
Illegal Migrants Fight in Line Outside New York Shelter As Temperature Dips Dangerously...
Senator Misquotes Benjamin Franklin in Warning Us of Insurrection
Ibram X. Kendi Wrote That Whites Tried to 'Level the Playing Field' with...
Christopher Rufo Suspected of Being a Foreign Agent or Having Ties to the...
Jonathan Turley: New York's Lawsuit Against Bus Companies Is 'Motivated by Pure Hypocrisy'

X Responds Hilariously as Mika Brzezinski Promotes #AskFLOTUS Hashtag for Upcoming Interview

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on January 07, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

It has been a harrowing weekend, America. We barely survived another Jan. 6 anniversary. Some media personalities couldn't even make it through without breaking down in tears, while the brave veterans in Congress recounted their harrowing tales of ... hiding under desks.

Advertisement

Then, of course, we had our new national nightmare known as Bass Pro Shops. Maybe the less said about that, the better.

But now we can put all of that behind us and look forward to the most exciting news to happen in all of 2024. That's right, Mika Brzezinski is interviewing First Lady Jill Biden this week. 

We'll pause for a moment to let the weight of this momentous event sink in.

Brzezinski promoted the event through her #KnowYourValue X account and hashtag (which is apparently a thing), and even added an exciting new hashtag to celebrate this Edward R. Murrow-level reporting: #AskFLOTUS. 

Uh-oh. 

Will politicians never learn? Rule #1: Never hold up a sign or whiteboard that can be erased and new messages written on it [cough-Eric Swalwell-cough]. 

Rule #2: Never launch a hashtag that would probably even make your dog cringe (actually, just never launch a hashtag at all). 

As you can imagine, X was not overly convinced that Brzezinski's interview with Biden would rise to the level of the Frost-Nixon debates. 

Recommended

TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hang on a second. We have to go fix our sarcasm detector. That last tweet blew its circuits. 

Others on X had questions about the first hashtag Brzezinski promoted, #KnowYourValue: 

Ouch. Whatever you do, Mika, don't ask 'Doctor' Jill how many grandchildren she and her husband have. 

But, of course, it was the #AskFLOTUS hashtag that drew the most mockery. 

It's like poetry, don't you know? John Keats would be proud.

Man, X really does not like the First Lady's sense of fashion. (And who can blame them?)

Advertisement

Now, there's a serious question. Which is why Brzezinski won't go near Joe Biden's age or mental capacity with a 30-foot pole. 

The Bidens do spend a lot of time on vacation. Over 40 percent of their time, to be more precise. 

HA. Probably not the best 'doctor' to seek any advice from. 

'Bogadas.' LOL. We forgot about that one. Almost as embarrassing as 'see say pwadway' or, you know, calling all Latinos 'breakfast tacos.'

In fairness, Hunter seems to hate her too. Such a tight-knit family. Like the Manson's. 

See? Great family.

Try to look on the bright side of things. Biden being the unquestionably worst president ever is a gift to Jimmy Carter to help comfort him in his final days. 

Advertisement

Well, Mika won't ask that. But thankfully, the House Oversight Committee is asking. 

Finally, in the interest of balance, we should say that not ALL of the #AskFLOTUS questions were this much fun. For instance: 

'What's a typical day for you both?' LOL. Sorry, we can't even.  

But yep, that's about Brzezinski's speed. We're pretty sure that's a question that WILL be asked. 

And, accordingly, America will click over to another channel for the entire interview. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FAIL HASHTAG JILL BIDEN MIKA BRZEZINSKI MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
The Lectern Guy's Post Hilariously EMBARRASSES Melodramatic, Blubbering, Emotional Dems Preening About J6
Sam J.
It Is So ON! Bill Ackman Calls Down the Thunder On Higher Ed in BRUTAL Post After Media Targets His Wife
Sam J.
LOL, Sack UP! Former Capitol Police Ofc. Who Whined About J6 Justice Just Can't DEEEAL With Pushback
Sam J.
Do You Even History, BRO?! Liz Cheney SCHOOLED After Raging at Trump Over the Civil War and OOF
Sam J.
She Wasn't THERE: AOC's Weepy J6 Retelling Does NOT FAIL to Entertain and Annoy TF Out of Twitter (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
TRUTH --> Dean Cain DROPS a Whole LOTTA Civics for Dummies Right on Adam Schiff's Head and It's GLORIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement