Hakeem Jeffries Gets BURIED Under an Avalanche of Receipts for His 'Election Denial' Tweet

Listening to leftist politicians repeatedly talk about 'election deniers' and 'protecting our democracy' has long grown tiresome. At this point, it is more hamfisted and comical than the newly anointed Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars ranting about how much he loves democracy after he manipulated the entire galaxy into making him an omnipotent tyrant.

This is kind of appropriate since the word hypocrisy comes from the Greek 'hypokrisis' (ὑπόκρισις) which, roughly translated means 'jealous and misleading play-acting.' Demosthenes was the first person to rail against letting 'hypokrites' become politicians. It's too bad we aren't heeding his words nearly 2,500 years later.

But the hypocritical Democrats don't seem to care too much about any of that, so they keep trotting out the same old, tired talking points, especially when the date Jan. 6 comes around on the calendar.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was the latest to tweet his feigned outrage at 'election deniers' the morning after Jan. 6.

Election denial is a sickness that is poisoning our democracy. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) January 7, 2024

Oh, Lord. Here we go.

Before we get into all of X showing Jeffries what a hypocrite he is for saying this, let's make one thing clear: challenging the results of an election is not a 'threat to democracy.' It is every U.S. citizen's First Amendment right to do so. Yes, even if they hold public office. Anyone claiming otherwise is selling something and no one should be buying.

But if these are the rules that Democrats want to play by, then we are going to hold them to those same rules.

And whoa, nelly. X had mountains of receipts to show Jeffries how often he and other elected Democrats have been 'election deniers' in the past (the very recent past, as a matter of fact).

We're not certain about this, but calling for the ouster of a duly elected President (especially based on a lie like 'Russian collusion') sure sounds like election denial to us.

Wow. Pretty 'poisonous,' Hakeem.

And, as we all know, it's not just him. RNC Research has a great video showing TWENTY-FOUR STRAIGHT MINUTES of elected Democrats denying election results, which X was more than happy to share with Jeffries.

Oof.

Whenever there is a leftist like Jeffries being a hypocrite, you can count on X users to have the receipts.

Well, would you look at that. It seems Democrats have been 'election deniers' since all the way back in 2002.

All of these denials of the Trump presidency from Jeffries seem awfully insurrection-y, don't they?

And here's another video of Jeffries 'poisoning our democracy.'

And yet more video ...

Put your comments in park. https://t.co/SI65mS9KyM — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) January 7, 2024

The left will never, ever let go of the Russia collusion lie, no matter how thoroughly it gets debunked. They are pot-committed to it and they will take it with them to their graves.

HA. Mirrors are extremely scary for people like Jeffries.

What the heck ... why not some more video?

Here's your progressive colkeague trying to deny certification of an election. https://t.co/wTWkwzyDSY — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 7, 2024

Oh, we'd LOVE it if Jeffries got the Community Notes treatment for his hypocrisy.

What a clown 🤡 🤣https://t.co/pHQW52ZNRO — Samuel Winchester (@According2_Sam) January 7, 2024

Hey, that's a whole lot of Democrats trying to deny the certification of the 2016 election. (As a bonus, this video lets us look back fondly at 2017, when Joe Biden seemed to have at least some of his mental capacity still intact.)

LOL. Even Grok has the receipts.

Using election denial to try to prevent the President from appointing SCOTUS justices? ALL the yikes. But, yeah, Jeffries did that too.

And finally, a couple more receipts, just for good measure.

Election denier says election denial is a sickness. pic.twitter.com/zfLfG3Qoic — Steve Wilson (@wilstv) January 7, 2024

We know what everyone will say here (and you're not wrong): 'It's (D)ifferent When They (D)o it.'

This is true. Democrats want to impose rules on everyone else that they do not want applied to them.

But sorry, we don't play that game anymore. Welcome to the new rules, Hakeem Jeffries, where we force you to abide by the same awful standards you and your fellow Democrats created.

We don't think you're gonna like it.

