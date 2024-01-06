Well, That's Just Weird: Eric Adams Teaches Parents How To Search Their Kids' Rooms

Sometimes, the weirdest stuff just pops up on X. We're not really sure why, but when it takes off, we're all for it and here to enjoy it. And, of course, share it with our Twitchy readers, who have the best sense of humor on the Internet.

Take this latest video from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Well, it's not really accurate to call it 'latest.' The video is actually from 2011 when Adams was a state senator. In it, he goes through the room in the Brooklyn apartment of one of his staffers, a room loaded with props, and shows parents how to search their kids' rooms for drugs, weapons, or other contraband. And does it all set to some soft string music.

Like we said ... weird.

Eric Adams teaches you how to search your child's room. Truly New York's weirdest guy. pic.twitter.com/2iiqFmmHbF — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) January 4, 2024

And this is just a one-minute clip. The original video is FIVE MINUTES LONG, LOL.

According to the Daily Mail, which posted the full video, when Adams first recorded it, he was roundly criticized for the cringe nature of combining spying on your children with a bizarre Mr. Rogers Neighborhood vibe. Daily Mail also said he was planning on re-recording it last spring, but we couldn't find that if he did. The original is good enough.

Here is the whole five minutes: <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Of course, when this surfaced on Twitter on Friday, X was primed to give it the X treatment ... and boy, did users deliver. Here are some of the best reactions to the 13-year-old video.

Wish this video had been around when I was looking for places to stash my country music CDs so my parents wouldn't find them.



pillows with buttons? brilliant https://t.co/Aoo8tkpmIg — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) January 5, 2024

In our case, we were hiding candy that we bought when we were skipping out on Sunday school. Don't tell our mom; we're pretty sure she still doesn't know. (Spoiler alert: she knew.)

Do not let your kids secrete drugs into a baby doll butt https://t.co/clFoXYLBAj — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) January 5, 2024

Why? Where do you keep yours? We're open to suggestions here, people.

Eric Adams demonstrates on TV that his kid is one strapped, drug dealin', MFer! https://t.co/vZiW9uyo4l — TugboatPhil - פיליפ (@TugboatPhil) January 6, 2024

It's OK. It's New York City. None of those weapons or drugs come with jail time. Or even require bail.

Not gonna lie, I thought it was a scene from The Office. https://t.co/H3aWz5cOzs — G (@stevensongs) January 5, 2024

The only way this video could have been funnier is if Prison Mike had joined Adams at the end to scare the kids about dementors.

I'm not a cocaine guy but that seems like a lot? https://t.co/LOkAAyIARU — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2024

Right? Is Adams Pablo Escobar's dad or something?

(Note: Adams did not use real drugs for this video. The marijuana was oregano and the cocaine was flour or baking powder, we are told. We're not sure where his staff procured a crack pipe or gun though. Hunter Biden, maybe?)

If you find this much coke in your kid's room, make him start helping out with the mortgage. https://t.co/LOkAAyIARU — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 5, 2024

Heck, make him buy you a new house. Cash.

“Something simple as a crack pipe” is one of the funniest line deliveries of all time. In another life this man’s comedy is selling out the Garden. https://t.co/EVNw62iZLT — Robert Downen (@RobertDownen_) January 5, 2024

The calmness with which Adams finds all of this hidden contraband really is what makes it seem more like a parody video or SNL skit (back when SNL knew what 'comedy' meant).

"Mayor Adams? This is Lorne Michaels. Look, we need an absolute banger of a sketch for Kenan next week, how about you help us out?" https://t.co/jV1jpIHfKX — 🟣-🟢-🟡-🟣-🟢-🟡-🟣-🟢-🟡 (@Lefaucheux75) January 6, 2024

treat your children like convicted felons and become their designated prison warden! don't worry about how this will impact your relationship with them or their developing psychology https://t.co/1RsbIf5JnT — ❀ kt ❀ (@soundfanatic_) January 6, 2024

OK, we're having some fun with Adams here, but we do think his heart was in the right place making this. Sure, you don't want to turn your home into a surveillance state, but knowing what your children might be getting into is always a good idea. It's really the execution of the video that is providing all of the laughs.

For instance:

10/10 Crack Pipe twirl. Handled that with finesse https://t.co/T0k7ZZlUQ1 pic.twitter.com/gkCulOu9yg — Baldwin The Anonymous Eagle (@BaldwinTheEag) January 5, 2024

Hey, that's just good showmanship, people.

This guy's kid is a menace. https://t.co/MWUslWysgX — John Hyslop (@sloprules) January 5, 2024

Someone should call the FBI or the ATF.

missed the severed head in the CRT monitor. — Matthew Wiley (@wiley77) January 5, 2024

Oh no, he didn't just say that. HA.

This aged like a fine wine https://t.co/7tNzJUp2pF pic.twitter.com/9lC7pLyQrZ — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) January 5, 2024

Well, Nate Silver doesn't always make the best predictions.

The comedic timing on this is truly incredible https://t.co/bPkii1X4fx pic.twitter.com/7GfG1Y7Yo4 — Ander (@andernotanders) January 5, 2024

Plenty of comedy actors and stand-up comedians out there who should be taking notes on this video.

Aaaaand, now we're dead. LOL.

Mayor Eric Adams has some big problems in New York right now. He doesn't seem to be handling any of them very well. But at least we can rest assured that his kids won't be able to hide guns in their pillows or crack pipes in their knapsacks or a mountain of cocaine in the bookcase.

So, that's something.

