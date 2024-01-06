Well, That's Just Weird: Eric Adams Teaches Parents How To Search Their Kids' Rooms

President Biden Recalls Himself and Jill Attending the Funerals of Police Officers Killed...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Sometimes, the weirdest stuff just pops up on X. We're not really sure why, but when it takes off, we're all for it and here to enjoy it. And, of course, share it with our Twitchy readers, who have the best sense of humor on the Internet. 

Take this latest video from New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Well, it's not really accurate to call it 'latest.' The video is actually from 2011 when Adams was a state senator. In it, he goes through the room in the Brooklyn apartment of one of his staffers, a room loaded with props, and shows parents how to search their kids' rooms for drugs, weapons, or other contraband. And does it all set to some soft string music.

Like we said ... weird. 

And this is just a one-minute clip. The original video is FIVE MINUTES LONG, LOL. 

According to the Daily Mail, which posted the full video, when Adams first recorded it, he was roundly criticized for the cringe nature of combining spying on your children with a bizarre Mr. Rogers Neighborhood vibe. Daily Mail also said he was planning on re-recording it last spring, but we couldn't find that if he did. The original is good enough.

Here is the whole five minutes:

Of course, when this surfaced on Twitter on Friday, X was primed to give it the X treatment ... and boy, did users deliver. Here are some of the best reactions to the 13-year-old video. 

In our case, we were hiding candy that we bought when we were skipping out on Sunday school. Don't tell our mom; we're pretty sure she still doesn't know. (Spoiler alert: she knew.) 

Why? Where do you keep yours? We're open to suggestions here, people. 

It's OK. It's New York City. None of those weapons or drugs come with jail time. Or even require bail.

The only way this video could have been funnier is if Prison Mike had joined Adams at the end to scare the kids about dementors. 

Right? Is Adams Pablo Escobar's dad or something? 

(Note: Adams did not use real drugs for this video. The marijuana was oregano and the cocaine was flour or baking powder, we are told. We're not sure where his staff procured a crack pipe or gun though. Hunter Biden, maybe?)

Heck, make him buy you a new house. Cash. 

The calmness with which Adams finds all of this hidden contraband really is what makes it seem more like a parody video or SNL skit (back when SNL knew what 'comedy' meant). 

OK, we're having some fun with Adams here, but we do think his heart was in the right place making this. Sure, you don't want to turn your home into a surveillance state, but knowing what your children might be getting into is always a good idea. It's really the execution of the video that is providing all of the laughs. 

For instance: 

Hey, that's just good showmanship, people. 

Someone should call the FBI or the ATF. 

Oh no, he didn't just say that. HA. 

Well, Nate Silver doesn't always make the best predictions. 

Plenty of comedy actors and stand-up comedians out there who should be taking notes on this video. 

Aaaaand, now we're dead. LOL.

Mayor Eric Adams has some big problems in New York right now. He doesn't seem to be handling any of them very well. But at least we can rest assured that his kids won't be able to hide guns in their pillows or crack pipes in their knapsacks or a mountain of cocaine in the bookcase. 

So, that's something. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FUNNY KIDS NEW YORK PARENTS ERIC ADAMS

