Beware the Cringe Side of the Force: Disney Announces Plans for Next Star Wars Movie

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on January 03, 2024
AP Photo/20th Century-Fox Film Corporation

For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, the original Star Wars trilogy still holds a special place in the pantheon of pop culture and science fiction legends. Then George Lucas dealt a painful blow to that legacy with the roundly panned prequel trilogy. But at least the prequels still had 'Space Jesus' (aka, Ewan McGregor's excellent Obi-Wan Kenobi). And with the expanded universe, Star Wars die-hards still had a solid legendarium to hold onto and cherish.

Advertisement

As Obi-Wan himself once said, however, that was, 'Before the dark times. Before the Empire.'

The 'Empire' in this case being the Mouse House of Disney and its Sith Lord, Kathleen Kennedy. 

Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy is pretty much universally hated by most Star Wars fans. The Disney+ shows are even worse (they even destroyed Space Jesus with the horrible 'Kenobi' series).

The franchise was in such disarray that Disney put all future Star Wars theatrical releases on hold for years after the sequel trilogy was completed. 

That changed this week when Disney announced the next Star Wars theatrical film. And it was so cringe, it was as if millions of Star Wars fan voices suddenly cried out in terror. 

It doesn't just feel like Disney, Kennedy or Obaid-Chiboy don't understand anything about Star Wars. It feels more like they actively hate everything about Star Wars. They hate it more than Anakin Skywalker hates sand. 

But it also shows a profound ignorance about the history of Star Wars, starting with the women behind the scenes.

Advertisement

But to argue a woman hasn't shaped the story of Star Wars is completely and insultingly naive to who Marsha Lucas or Leigh Brackett were, and that's ultimately the problem with Disney Feminism - it purposely erases the accomplishments of other women because of their warped woke world view that history started in the year 2020.

Marcia [that is the correct spelling] Lucas, George Lucas' wife, was the editor of the original Star Wars trilogy. She had a LOT of influence on the direction of those movies. And Leigh Brackett (also known as 'the Queen of Space Opera') wrote the original draft of what pretty much everyone agrees is the best movie in the entire franchise, The Empire Strikes Back. 

Seems like women have had a lot of influence that Disney is ignoring. And that's not even counting the actual on-screen characters. 

In addition to Leia, who everyone loved, there was Natalie Portman's Padme Amidala, one of the tragic heroes of the prequels, who is also Luke and Leia's mother. 

Advertisement

Obviously, they are also forgetting the sequels that DISNEY THEMSELVES MADE which were centered around Rey Palpatine, the scavenger turned Jedi who saved the galaxy from her grandfather.

They also conveniently leave out Jyn Erso, the hero of Rogue One, the only good Star Wars movie Disney has ever made. 

Maybe a peek into the mindset of Obaid-Chiboy, the director (who has no experience with movies like this and her only notable related credit is another Disney+ series that no one liked, 'Ms. Marvel') might give us an idea why Disney is taking this direction for Star Wars: 

'I like to make men uncomfortable. I ENJOY making men uncomfortable.' 

Wow, what a perfect choice for the future of Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy. SMH.

Yep. That's pretty much guaranteed. But that seems to be Disney's business model these days. 

Advertisement

Many of us left a long time ago and only watch the original trilogy anymore. This will send everyone else packing, for sure. But, of course, the failure of this next movie will be the fans' fault, according to Disney. 

South Park nailed Disney and Kennedy dead to rights in the recent Panderverse episode.  

Please. Don't give them any more ideas than the terrible ones they already have. 

Advertisement

Yeah, that pretty much sums it up. We can't and we won't. 

Kathleen Kennedy can blame us all she wants. History will remember who destroyed Star Wars and it isn't the fans. The fans love Star Wars. Disney clearly hates it. 

As a green, diminutive, 900-year-old Jedi master might tell Kennedy and Obaid-Chiboy, 'THAT ... is why you fail.'

Advertisement
Advertisement
