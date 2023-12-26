Swing and a Miss: NYT Faceplants on Christmas Day with Attempted Hit Piece on Clarence Thomas

While most people were enjoying Christmas presents and feasts with family, friends, and loved ones yesterday, the perpetually miserable folks at The New York Times decided to launch yet another attack on conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Thomas' crime this time? Apparently, he hires qualified and ambitious clerks who then go on to successful careers in the law, politics, entertainment, and other fields.

We know. The horror, right?

Justice Clarence Thomas has assembled a network of former clerks who serve as powerful agents of his conservative ideology, wielding influence at the nation’s law schools, top law firms, the judiciary and the highest reaches of government. https://t.co/Js40YXzTvt — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 25, 2023

Thomas has served on SCOTUS since 1991. Each year, a justice is entitled to four clerks (though the Chief Justice is allowed to add a fifth). But the New York Times seems really upset that of Thomas' approximately 140 clerks, most of them are not only very successful but also very loyal to their former boss and share his political views. Shocking.

Wow! Lawyers with credentials to score one of few coveted slots as clerk for Supreme Court justices go on to lead influential careers in law schools, law firms, judiciary, and government. Who'd have thunk it! https://t.co/zfpLDsyPet — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 26, 2023

Thomas' list of clerks IS impressive. It includes many current federal judges, law school professors and deans, partners in law firms, and more. Fox News host Laura Ingraham is also a former Thomas clerk. Senator Mike Lee, who actually clerked under Justice Scalia, is named by the Times as a Thomas 'adopted clerk' (we imagine it's because they think that's scary or something and because they hate Mike Lee too, not to mention the idea of adoption).

We don't know about you, but it sounds to us like Thomas knows how to pick quality people.

You can write this exact story about every Justice that has been around for any extended period. People who clerk for SCOTUS Justices tend to go on and take on prominent roles themselves.



So why insinuate there is something unique and corrupt about it with Clarence Thomas? https://t.co/MqpiQsQgOw — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 25, 2023

We all know why. They hate him. And here's the reason:

Former law clerks of a conservative justice are now conservatives elsewhere.



The media will never forgive Clarence Thomas for being a black man who grew up in the Jim Crow South who didn't turn out to be a Democrat. https://t.co/VTwbW7LMAL — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 25, 2023

Seems pretty racist of them, doesn't it?

Oh no. Are you guys okay? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 25, 2023

They're not. They're really, really, fundamentally not.

It must completely destroy the media that Thomas is completely unphased by any of their hit pieces on him. And, of course, that's just another reason to laugh at them.

One of the business benefits of being a good/popular boss is you wind up with former employees all over your industry excited to work with you to advance your mutual interests… NYT just now discovering this (probably because no one at NYT is a good/popular boss) https://t.co/UtQrAVmMPJ — George MF Washington (@GMFWashington) December 25, 2023

The New York Times fires people for letting a sitting U.S. Senator write an op-ed in their pages, so no. We don't expect them to know anything about loyalty, integrity, or any other qualities of a good boss.

What happened to the former clerks of liberal justices?



Unemployment?



Prison?



Hillary had them “taken care of” for knowing too much?



You sound like a racist lunatic, terrified of the awesome power of the disobedient Black Man. https://t.co/mBtkKz4lbe pic.twitter.com/LqGzMzj7Ad — Remulak MoxArgon 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@moxargon) December 25, 2023

They only sound like that because they are that.

The Media is Your Enemy https://t.co/AJwYnhQapL — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 25, 2023

We don't think they're even trying to hide it anymore. If they are, they're not very good at it.

I regret to inform you on Christmas morning that it’s even worse than we thought. It appears that Clarence Thomas has … mentored people. https://t.co/0GO73xM8AM — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 25, 2023

That monster.

Republicans now "wield" when they don't "pounce" https://t.co/u4AOt1zOco — John Plunket (@JohnPlunket) December 25, 2023

In fairness, they DO need a new word. 'Pounce' and 'seize' are getting pretty worn out.

But the language in the tweet and the article is hilarious. Former clerks of Thomas are 'agents,' and they constitute 'an army of influential acolytes.' (No, we did not make that up; that phrase is actually in the article.) Thomas himself exercises an 'idiosyncratic brand of conservative legal thinking' (what does that even mean?), and the Times tries to paint the fact that he stays in touch with all of his former clerks as some kind of Star Chamber type of secret society.

It's all quite insane. But also mockable.

One of the things they teach you in journalism school apparently is how to write about normal things as if you are discussing something nefarious. https://t.co/glikhkkMqC — DemocraticDespotism (@DemocraticDesp1) December 25, 2023

Wait

Conservatives are networking

The horror — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 25, 2023

Already the best Justice since Marshall and you want me to love him more!? Okay.



I don't know what to say @nytimes, I didn't get you a Christmas gift to match yours. Merry Christmas! — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) December 25, 2023

It's always funny when the media believes that people still play by their rules, where they tell us what to think about something or someone and we dutifully listen to them.

Those rules are long gone. The opposite is more the truth these days. And if the media is upset about that, all they need is a good mirror to discover who destroyed their trustworthiness and credibility.

***

