X Rallies to Give Leftist Politicians a Great Christmas with #GiftADemocrat Hashtag

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on December 25, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Christmas is the season of giving. While the holiday can be a struggle for many people, you can always count on the generosity of people on X to reach out and help everyone enjoy this wonderful holiday. 

And, of course, that includes reaching out to Democrat politicians. Even though many of them, in our opinion, don't exactly exude the Christmas spirit (nor have much use for Christianity in general), that doesn't mean they shouldn't be showered with gifts to help them enjoy the season. 

That's where one of of our favorite accounts, @TheMorningSpew, stepped in this weekend. Wanting to spread the joy of Christmas to everyone, she asked X to name a present they'd like to give a Democrat politician using the hashtag #GiftADemocrat. 

Hilarity, as you would imagine, ensued. 

The former Speaker of the House got a lot of attention with gift ideas. 

The jokes got only more ... biting from there.

We're pretty sure she has an ample supply already, but who couldn't use more vodka? 

Moving on to everyone's favorite hot tamale, don't worry, AOC. Your stocking won't be empty this year. 

Hey, let's not get too advanced here. Maybe start with some Schoolhouse Rock videos to get her started. 

Now, you're talking. Maybe someone can send her instructions on how to use a kitchen disposal too. 

California's governor (who's totally not running for President, everyone) didn't get left out of the gift-giving spirit. 

Who doesn't love a nice dinner out? Especially when it is at an uber-expensive restaurant where you can party freely with your friends while you are locking everyone else in your state down.

(Personally, we recommended a leash and collar for Mrs. Newsom, in case she needs to yank her husband off the debate stage again.)

Next, we come to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin, who has had an ... interesting month of December. 

Oh, I think we've all seen that video more than enough, thank you very much. But it's the thought that counts. 

Can we order this service for Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar too? She's the one who has to sit in that seat, after all. 

Spreading around the Christmas spirit, X had gift ideas for others like Eric Swalwell, Ilhan Omar, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Bernie Sanders. 

We think Swalwell might already know a phrase or two in Mandarin, but we probably shouldn't repeat them here. They're mostly safe words.

She doesn't seem to like this country very much, so this would be a great gift. 

The only thing Senator Whitehouse seems to like 'dark' is his money.

What better gift for the 'Democratic Socialist' than a trip to a socialist paradise?

Some unelected Democrats (and former elected officials) were also included in X's generosity. 

Given the state of our border, you could probably give him about 10 million bushels.

Who doesn't love some Parmigiano Reggiano? It is the king of cheeses. (But, Hunter, here's a tip: it is meant to be ingested orally, not nasally.)

All we want for Christmas is for the names of the Epstein Island visitors to be released. 

Of course, we can't leave out the Vice President of the United States this Christmas. 

Christmas is a moment in time, and it is the moment in time in which we exist at this moment in time, unburdened by past moments in time. 

Can we get her a little yellow school bus where she can play with her Venn diagram circles too? 

This brings us, last but certainly not least, to the leader of the Democrat Party. What can you get the Big Guy who has everything (or, at least, 10% of everything)? 

X had plenty of ideas. 

Pope Francis might appreciate that gift for President Biden the most. 

Pudding is probably a better idea than any more ice cream, which seems to have caused the President permanent brain freeze. 

We're kind of surprised that the Secret Service hasn't thought of this one yet to help Biden get on and off of Air Force One more easily.

We think this one should be a gift from Biden, maybe to some of his giddiest fans like Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey. 

This shopping list is starting to get extremely wrong, and we know it's impossible to afford most things under Bidenomics. User Danielle summed up #GiftADemocrat with just one simple gift idea for all of them:

Now, that sounds like an idea. It's something they all seem to need. It may be difficult for them all to be able to use it, but they can learn to share. 

Merry Christmas, everyone. Even all of you Democrats. 

***
