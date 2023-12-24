Leftists on X Step on ALL the Rakes Responding to Trump Tweet From Jack Smith Parody Account

'Have Stick, Will Travel': Twitter Goes Nuts For Stick
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on December 24, 2023
Twitchy

Everyone loves a good parody account. But it takes some true skill to run a parody account that fools a lot of people. 

On Christmas Eve, a 'Jack Smith' parody took to X to announce his disdain for Trump supporters who don't want to see Donald Trump have the opportunity to 'prove his innocence' in court. 

Now this is a quality parody (we are not above admitting that it fooled us on first viewing). Because a good parody will have in it a kernel of actual reality. In this case, the tweet mimics the same language that none other than Nancy Pelosi used herself back in March in reference to Donald Trump's indictments: 

And that tweet was NOT a parody. Pelosi even got Community Noted for it. 

'Jack Smith's' tweet definitely fooled people on both sides of the aisle. But while conservatives can be forgiven for getting angry thinking that yet another leftist does not understand the Constitution (the real Smith has ignored it on many occasions, after all) or due process, it was those on the left who truly revealed themselves in responding to the tweet. 

Yes, of course, Trump is the dictator. Says the person with a Ukraine flag in their bio, where Zelensky has maintained martial law so that no elections can be held. 

Welcome to Episode 9,458,326 of 'The Left Can't Meme.'

We agree that the safest place for this particular 'resister' is inside their bubble where they never have to exercise any critical thinking whatsoever.

This is likely a juror in New York City or Washington, D.C.

Scary thought: these people voted for Joe Biden and will do so again. 

We would say that Ben ate a lot of paint chips as a child, except there doesn't seem to be any evidence that he ever stopped. 

This writer wonders if Angela realizes what embracing such an insane notion as 'prove one's innocence' says about her. 

The most terrifying part about this tweet is how giddy Mary Pat is in the sentence that is cut off: 'Jack Smith won’t be finished after the Trump convictions. He will just be getting started.' These are the exact people who turned in their Jewish neighbors in 1930s Germany. 

That's a whole lot of word salad for Orlando to admit to the world that he doesn't understand the meaning of the word 'irony.'

The left is ... just not sending their best. (Or, scarier still, are they?)

It's difficult to imagine that someone could have been on this Earth for nearly 60 years and still be that galactically stupid. Sigh.

These people would be more than happy with skipping a trial altogether and just going straight to sentencing. And we all know what sentence they would support imposing. 

'Janet the Writer' might want to consider changing her name to 'Janet the Not Self-Aware.'

We could keep going with many more examples, but these last two tweets kind of sum it all up. The left does not care about the law, about due process, about the Consitution, or about any of America's founding principles. They love Jack Smith (even a Jack Smith parody account) because he is seeking their desired outcome, by any means necessary. 

They keep telling us who they are. Is there anyone who still does not believe them yet? 

***
Tags: FUNNY LEFTISTS PARODY TRUMP

