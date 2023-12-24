Leftists on X Step on ALL the Rakes Responding to Trump Tweet From Jack Smith Parody Account

Everyone loves a good parody account. But it takes some true skill to run a parody account that fools a lot of people.

On Christmas Eve, a 'Jack Smith' parody took to X to announce his disdain for Trump supporters who don't want to see Donald Trump have the opportunity to 'prove his innocence' in court.

I’ve yet to meet a Trump supporter who wants to see him get his day in court and prove his innocence.



They celebrate delays like vindications.



They pray for his immunity appeals to hold, refusing to acknowledge what it says about him.



…but it kinda says it all. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) December 24, 2023

Now this is a quality parody (we are not above admitting that it fooled us on first viewing). Because a good parody will have in it a kernel of actual reality. In this case, the tweet mimics the same language that none other than Nancy Pelosi used herself back in March in reference to Donald Trump's indictments:

The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law.



No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.



Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 31, 2023

And that tweet was NOT a parody. Pelosi even got Community Noted for it.

'Jack Smith's' tweet definitely fooled people on both sides of the aisle. But while conservatives can be forgiven for getting angry thinking that yet another leftist does not understand the Constitution (the real Smith has ignored it on many occasions, after all) or due process, it was those on the left who truly revealed themselves in responding to the tweet.

I am afraid that by now, they know who they support.



I am not letting that pathetic petty little dictator take hold of MY country — flo baumgartner🇺🇦🇺🇸💙🌊🐸 (@frogever) December 24, 2023

Yes, of course, Trump is the dictator. Says the person with a Ukraine flag in their bio, where Zelensky has maintained martial law so that no elections can be held.

They have a lot of paradoxes. pic.twitter.com/3XoVlGp93n — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) December 24, 2023

Welcome to Episode 9,458,326 of 'The Left Can't Meme.'

Personally. I try really hard to avoid meeting tRump supporters. — A NYer-(Ron) -RESISTER- ALL BLUE! (@LongIslander520) December 24, 2023

We agree that the safest place for this particular 'resister' is inside their bubble where they never have to exercise any critical thinking whatsoever.

Their unwavering support blinds them to any evidence that challenges their belief in his innocence. — Otra Natalia. (@Ojosraros_GB) December 24, 2023

This is likely a juror in New York City or Washington, D.C.

The cult members can't want the version of him that we see - no one would want that. They want the version they are being sold. Addressing THAT will help them to not support him. — Suzanne 🌊 🦋 💙 (@suezq5678) December 24, 2023

Scary thought: these people voted for Joe Biden and will do so again.

They’re comfortable with him being a criminal because they have the same mindset as him. — Ben (@Degen_Ben_) December 24, 2023

We would say that Ben ate a lot of paint chips as a child, except there doesn't seem to be any evidence that he ever stopped.

And what it says about them. — Angela St Lawrence (@Literatrix) December 24, 2023

This writer wonders if Angela realizes what embracing such an insane notion as 'prove one's innocence' says about her.

Folks that are innocent don’t beg for immunity from their alleged crimes.



Appellate will rule against him and SCOTUS will decline to hear the appeal affirming the Appellate’s ruling.



SCOTUS will not save him, that’s when everyone will know the inevitable outcome.



Jack Smith… — Mary Pat (@EverGrowMary) December 24, 2023

The most terrifying part about this tweet is how giddy Mary Pat is in the sentence that is cut off: 'Jack Smith won’t be finished after the Trump convictions. He will just be getting started.' These are the exact people who turned in their Jewish neighbors in 1930s Germany.

The cognitive distortion and displacement of feeble minds are the most difficult to observe when viewing the decline of the subject😎



Especially when those affected refuse treatment😎



They are what they imagine, and their alt-reality is a safe haven for them😎#MAGADisorder https://t.co/WgM33LUc9S pic.twitter.com/6dphTuGTU9 — Orlando Robinson (@OrlandoRob90981) December 24, 2023

That's a whole lot of word salad for Orlando to admit to the world that he doesn't understand the meaning of the word 'irony.'

The left is ... just not sending their best. (Or, scarier still, are they?)

🤔🤔👇🏽 Facts 💯 The MAGATS know Trump is guilty and that's why they like what's going on https://t.co/GlnMPs4T3o — Miko (@Miko00619) December 24, 2023

It's difficult to imagine that someone could have been on this Earth for nearly 60 years and still be that galactically stupid. Sigh.

They KNOW he's NOT INNOCENT! They support him cause he's a racist, lying POS. Just like they are. https://t.co/OmwTIHK1Jh — JP (@JJaazzee1) December 24, 2023

These people would be more than happy with skipping a trial altogether and just going straight to sentencing. And we all know what sentence they would support imposing.

Trump supporters are delusional, irrational, dangerous, and out of their minds. https://t.co/O1Y9QMrfyb — Janet the Writer (@janethenderson) December 24, 2023

'Janet the Writer' might want to consider changing her name to 'Janet the Not Self-Aware.'

#TraitorTRUMP & all of his minions MUST have consequences. https://t.co/QstXalSWou — Phil Gibson (@fivetoephil) December 24, 2023

We love you, Jack Smith. And we thank you for your fortitude. Wishing you and your family a restful bright Xmas! 🌲 🇺🇲 https://t.co/bvlW8Nj9GX — rootslearning (@rootslearning) December 24, 2023

We could keep going with many more examples, but these last two tweets kind of sum it all up. The left does not care about the law, about due process, about the Consitution, or about any of America's founding principles. They love Jack Smith (even a Jack Smith parody account) because he is seeking their desired outcome, by any means necessary.

They keep telling us who they are. Is there anyone who still does not believe them yet?

