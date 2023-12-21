Just Shut Up and Act: Robert De Niro Makes Bizarre Claim About Trump vs. Biden in 2024

Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections'...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on December 21, 2023
Meme

In the Mount Rushmore of Hollywood Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferers, there are always contenders looking to have their faces etched in granite. Rob Reiner certainly has a permanent spot there. Alyssa Milano, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Billy Baldwin, Michael Rapaport ... all strong contenders. 

But few can lay better claim to a spot in the top four than Travis Bickle himself, Robert De Niro. In the past, De Niro has gone on expletive-laden rants about Trump at the Tony Awards, on CNN, and probably while walking his dog. This week, De Niro added a new bizarre and ghoulish opinion to his trophy case, saying he would take 'Joe Biden on a gurney' over a second Trump presidency. 

Uhhh ... who wants to tell him? 

Breitbart has more details: 

Robert De Niro made his latest outrageous claim in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine during which the actor was asked if Biden is the 'right person' to take on Trump.

'I think that if Biden was on a gurney and couldn’t move anything but his eyes to blink ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ he’s our person,' the Killers of the Flower Moon actor said. 'There’s no way that he’s not the guy to take Trump down.'

Remind us never to watch Killers of the Flower Moon. Or almost any DeNiro movie after 1998. (Hint: they're all bad, even those cinematic tours de force known as Last Vegas and Bad Grandpa.

De Niro went on to call Trump a 'monster' and cite ... wait for it ... Liz Cheney to bolster his argument against Trump. LOL. Insert Simpsons 'Old Man Yells at Cloud' joke here. 

This writer almost went into psychiatry during college and we're kind of regretting that we didn't these days. There is a vast fortune to be made treating the people who Trump irreparably broke. 

No, you sure can't.

When you live in a protected Hollywood bubble, there is no one to tell you when you have gone completely off the rails. 

Well, yes. There is also that. 

Others thought that De Niro might be afraid of some other things becoming public. 

We can't say for sure, but it would be nice to know wouldn't it? De Niro does have some quite well-known friendships, however. 

Ouch. Big, big ouch. 

Hey, we didn't say it. 

And there it is. Everyone is certainly entitled to their opinion (unless the Colorado Supreme Court also rules that to be illegal soon), but it's always fun to laugh at how uninformed those opinions are when they come from people who are paid -- lavishly -- to play pretend for their entire adult lives.

But cheer up, Robert. Your permanent spot on the Mount Rushmore of TDS is all but a lock now. 

***

