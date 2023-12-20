Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway This Week

We're not sure about you, loyal Twitchy readers, but we sure are getting tired of the system of both hierarchy and hypocrisy that is in place with our Washington elites, specifically with respect to the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Yes, it's true. The Biden family is once again telling America that the rules apply to us, but not to them. It must be a day ending in a Y.

From Fox News:

BREAKING REPORT: Biden busted trying to SNEAK HUNTER into DC on Marine One transport.



"Peter Doocy noticed someone hop off the chopper who was not on the passenger list. Hunter Biden is here at the White House after defying the Congressional subpoena."pic.twitter.com/XVBCJvIXiq — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 19, 2023

OK, so the ALL CAPS in this tweet are a bit misleading (we don't like ALL CAPS very much). It's not really a 'breaking report,' and it's pretty difficult to sneak anyone on -- or at least off of -- Marine One since cameras are on it at all times. But the facts of the incident remain very much true: The Biden administration flew Hunter -- a man under numerous federal indictments and facing years in prison for tax evasion and weapons charges -- from Delaware to D.C. without listing him on the passenger manifest.

This is a clear FAA and DOD violation.

Falsifying passenger manifests? I’m sure the FAA and UCMJ has things to say about that, regardless of who the president or the passenger is — ⚡️Tyler Morgan⚡️ (@FakeTylerMorgan) December 20, 2023

Is that illegal?



What are the penalties?



Why am I asking these questions, we all know the Biden's are above the law. — Sam Bullino (@SammyTheBullino) December 19, 2023

Yes, unfortunately, nothing will happen. The media (except Peter Doocy) will ignore it, and federal agencies will not say a word about it.

Nothing will happen.



They're just laughing at us and spitting in our faces now.



Imagine if it were Trump and DTJ. https://t.co/4hJXD9ITZE — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 19, 2023

If Donald Trump did this, some state might try to unconstitutionally remove him from the 2024 ballot or something.

Oh, wait ...

This is insane. The Biden Crime Family is shoving their criminality in our faces - while the judicial system is persecuting Trump for being guilty of...nothing. https://t.co/LHDWgtm6jt — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) December 20, 2023

LOL. Leave it to @grandoldmemes to always find the funniest take on any situation.

Makes you wonder what "business deals" Hunter is currently working on! He always seems to be in Joe's shadow... https://t.co/yOIZi373OZ — The Big Guy get 10% (@RobGerundo) December 20, 2023

So now, Hunter Bribem is being smuggled into and out of the whitehouse and he’s not on the flight ✈️ logs? Are you fucin kidding me? https://t.co/vDcBNWzrKH — Larry Andress #justheretolaughpatriot (@LarryAndress2) December 19, 2023

'Hunter Bribem.' Yeah. Yeah, we like that one.

So does he sneak hunter onto a lot of trips that we pay for?? I mean he sure did it when he was VP. https://t.co/mlnN9kHeWq pic.twitter.com/MXWyGBhh8G — Stelvis💥🇺🇸💥 (@Stelvis11) December 19, 2023

Of all the things the Bidens have done to flaunt their corruption, this one is pretty low on the list, granted. But it still does make you wonder how many other trips Hunter went on where he wasn't listed as a passenger.

It also kind of makes you wonder what other omissions there have been. Say, for instance, who visits him in Delaware, where they provide no visitor logs.



As the song says, it's just one of those, 'Things that make you go 'Hmm...''

