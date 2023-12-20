Oh, Look Who It Is: Marine One Seems to Have Had a Stowaway This Week

Rep. Ted Lieu Claims CO Court Held a Trial & Convicted Trump So...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on December 20, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We're not sure about you, loyal Twitchy readers, but we sure are getting tired of the system of both hierarchy and hypocrisy that is in place with our Washington elites, specifically with respect to the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 

Yes, it's true. The Biden family is once again telling America that the rules apply to us, but not to them. It must be a day ending in a Y. 

From Fox News: 

OK, so the ALL CAPS in this tweet are a bit misleading (we don't like ALL CAPS very much). It's not really a 'breaking report,' and it's pretty difficult to sneak anyone on -- or at least off of -- Marine One since cameras are on it at all times. But the facts of the incident remain very much true: The Biden administration flew Hunter -- a man under numerous federal indictments and facing years in prison for tax evasion and weapons charges -- from Delaware to D.C. without listing him on the passenger manifest.

This is a clear FAA and DOD violation. 

Yes, unfortunately, nothing will happen. The media (except Peter Doocy) will ignore it, and federal agencies will not say a word about it. 

If Donald Trump did this, some state might try to unconstitutionally remove him from the 2024 ballot or something. 

Oh, wait ...

LOL. Leave it to @grandoldmemes to always find the funniest take on any situation. 

'Hunter Bribem.' Yeah. Yeah, we like that one. 

Of all the things the Bidens have done to flaunt their corruption, this one is pretty low on the list, granted. But it still does make you wonder how many other trips Hunter went on where he wasn't listed as a passenger. 

It also kind of makes you wonder what other omissions there have been. Say, for instance, who visits him in Delaware, where they provide no visitor logs.

As the song says, it's just one of those, 'Things that make you go 'Hmm...'' 

