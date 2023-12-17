Put on Your Shocked Faces: Audit Finds No Documentation Supporting Many Canadian COVID Decisions

The COVID pandemic may be over (it is), but holding governments accountable for what they did to their citizens is just beginning. And we're here for it. All of it.

During the pandemic, many decisions were made restricting freedom, but governments always said that those decisions were made based on 'the science.'

Turns out, maybe not so much, based on a recently released audit report from Auditor General Paul Martin regarding decisions made by the Canadian New Brunswick Department of Health and other agencies.

Auditors find that 33 Canadian “health” orders during the pandemic had no scientific basis. They were just making it up — and prosecuting anyone who disobeyed them. https://t.co/BGiAeVUVu1 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 17, 2023

The Department of Health was unable to provide evidence-based documentation to substantiate 33 Public Health decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic, Auditor General Paul Martin says in an audit released Thursday. The audit covered key operational areas that were meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19, including testing, contact tracing, contact management, and infection prevention and control guidance.

One area of Martin's report focused on the Department of Justice and Public Safety's hotel isolation program, which cost taxpayers nearly $5.5 million, despite the fact that only nine travelers who were detained by the program tested positive for COVID-19. Nine. Total.

The Department of Education also came under fire, with Martin estimating that students in New Brunswick lost more than 17 weeks of learning due to school closures. And again, there was no documented evidence supporting either the school closures or the hotel program.

While the department has evaluated and reported upon various aspects of the pandemic response plan, it has not performed an after-action review, and has no plan to, said Martin.

Well, Trudeau was able to leverage COVID into a third term in 2021, but we're thinking his chances to win a fourth are looking pretty slim.

Turns out 'the science' was just government-speak for 'do what we tell you.'

And they'll do it again, given the chance, which is why there needs to be accountability.

So let’s do this:

Forensic & transparent audit, public.

Prosecution &/or penalties as required.

Legislation to never allow any govt of having unfettered ‘emergency’ powers again.

No govt can be trusted. https://t.co/tO1SXGqXay — BC Perspective 🍁 (@bc_perspective) December 17, 2023

No, it's not just New Brunswick, and not even just Canada as a whole. Come to think of it, the U.S. could use an audit like the one Martin performed in New Brunswick. We think the results would be eerily similar.

