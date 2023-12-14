Absolute Narcissism: Virginia Principal Celebrates Her Strength After Student Dies from Fentanyl

This year, Northern Virginia schools have become embroiled in another scandal, this one even more tragic than the rest. There has been a rash of fentanyl overdoses by students in the school districts, with one school in Loudoun County recording EIGHT overdoses in just one week back in October. Overall, there have been 19 overdoses of students in 2023 in Loudoun County and the number for Fairfax County has spiked as well. School officials have been highly criticized for their response to this epidemic.

On Dec. 5, another fatal fentanyl overdose was reported, this time a female student at Justice High School in Fairfax County. What followed was about as horrific a response as you could possibly imagine from the Justice school principal, Tiffany Narcisse.

Yes, that is her real last name and yes, it could not be more ghoulishly appropriate.

Wow. A student tragically passed away from a drug overdose at @justicehswolves.



This was the tone deaf and narcissistic response from the principal.



Outraged students responded by hanging up pictures of her tweet around the school‼️ pic.twitter.com/F51V0xGity — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 14, 2023

Following the death, Narcisse posted a picture of herself on X, smiling and talking about her strength and her growth. That is the photo on the left. On the right was the reaction of outraged students, who made copies of her narcissistic tweet and posted them all over the school.

Narcisse deleted the tweet, and Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid issued the following apology:

Principal Narcisse made me aware of her social media post that drew significant criticism. In response to that criticism, she had since removed the post. I subsequently spoke with Principal Narcisse, and I understand both the intent and the impact of the post as she explained it. I have addressed my concerns with her, and made clear my leadership expectations moving forward. The role of a school principal is increasingly complex and as humans, we make mistakes. We also process grief in different ways. Extending grace to one another during difficult times builds a stronger community. We appreciate your grace at this time.

What you don't read in that apology is that Narcisse was fired from her position. Because, of course, she wasn't. She did issue a similar apology to families, in which she noticeably failed to announce her resignation.

Her name is basically “narcissist”.

I’ll file this under “should have seen this coming”. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) December 15, 2023

I am all about people grieving in their own way. But, FFS have some class when you do it publicly. — Conrad Hannon (@ConradHannon) December 14, 2023

Doesn't look like she is grieving all that much in her photo, to be perfectly honest.

This is the corrupt leadership of @fcpsnews. They steal merit and innocence from children and then dance on their graves. https://t.co/u9g2TVQS5M — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) December 15, 2023

This is a Northern Virginia high school principal. NOVA school officials are truly the worst because there’s zero oversight from the wacko Democrat political leadership. https://t.co/7YgQeOhViD — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) December 14, 2023

Nope. They never get fired. We don't even believe Narcisse was suspended according to the superintendent's apology.

Worst case of main character syndrome I’ve ever seen https://t.co/ygzUEtDrY2 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 14, 2023

It really is quite sociopathic the way every event revolves around themselves, like no one else matters or even exists.

This is Falls Church, Virginia.



Parents’ rights isn’t just about fighting back against indoctrination. It’s on us, as parents, to demand better. These overdoses are too damn common.



Principal Tiffany Narcisse, Ladies & Gentleman.https://t.co/vKxA9A6eNc#ParentsForParkinson https://t.co/7z6b8g8nEu — Scott T. Parkinson (@ScottTParkinson) December 15, 2023

Virginia just had elections back in November. We'd really like to hear from the parents who keep voting for political and school leadership that allows this.

This is the epitome of "how can I make this about me". https://t.co/vPDcMWU1Vn — Memology 101 (@NewsM101) December 14, 2023

Her last name being “Narcisse” is a little on the nose even for this simulation https://t.co/GJYFOHbieZ — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) December 14, 2023

.@TiffanyNarcisse the Narcissist.



And that is no exaggeration.



How dare she make a student's death about her and how she "feels".



So, so stupid and unaware. https://t.co/Z7PJk6WCaR — Based Latinos 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@BasedLatinos) December 14, 2023

Has #Harvard offered a top position to she/her yet? https://t.co/6OgI6Ny3Az — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) December 14, 2023

Ouch. Leave it to Lenny 'Nails' Dykstra to pull zero punches whatsoever.

Beyond sickening! Get these woke cult hires out of the schools. https://t.co/1OJWmrT2Mx — Cheryl Riley (@Cheryl4moco) December 14, 2023

And there is the problem. The tragic death of a child is more pain than any family should have to endure. But the principal of that child's school just adding to that pain by being a completely tone-deaf narcissist is simply inexcusable.

But welcome to Northern Virginia Public Schools. Where the inexcusable is excused nearly every day.

***