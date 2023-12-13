Monumental: Glenn Youngkin Announces Washington Capitals, Wizards Moving to Northern Virginia

On Wednesday morning, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, Mayor of Alexandria Justin Wilson, and Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards held a press conference to announce the planned move of both of those franchises from the District of Columbia to Northern Virginia. This is a huge move, both in upending the D.C. sports landscape, and bringing economic growth to Virginia.

The new campus, located in Potomac Yard in Alexandria, near Reagan National Airport, would be part of what Youngkin called the next chapter in innovation in Virginia, along with the new Amazon HQ2 corporate headquarters and the already existing Virginia Tech Innovation Campus.

Here is Youngkin speaking about the news this morning:

And here are a couple of clips from the actual press conference.

Governor @GlennYoungkin: “Companies are coming, businesses are coming, and with the opening of this new sports and entertainment district, we will christen the next chapter of groundbreaking innovation in the Commonwealth.” pic.twitter.com/yWKZE0ITCX — Team Youngkin - Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) December 13, 2023

Governor @GlennYoungkin: “This once-in-a-generation historical development will be the best place to play nice to live, work, raise a family, and watch hockey and basketball.” pic.twitter.com/mndqiDvWXO — Team Youngkin - Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) December 13, 2023

Rumors of the potential move had been circulating for some time but the news broke wide late in the evening on Dec. 12, when Youngkin announced the press conference for Wednesday morning with Leonsis attending. Shortly thereafter, Mayor Murial Bowser also announced a $500 million proposal to try to keep the teams in D.C. But that proposal didn't have much of a chance, since the Virginia move represents more than a $2 billion investment (with no anticipated impact to Virginia taxpayers, by the way).

An artist's rendition of the new facility also was released this morning.

Along with the arena for the teams, the 9-million-square-foot campus also will include a music and arts venue, conference center, hotels, and a new headquarters for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the management company for both teams.

The move still needs approval from the Alexandria City Council and the Virginia state legislature, but those are hoped to pass easily. Youngkin announced that the new facility is estimated to bring 30,000 jobs to Virginia and $12 billion in economic growth.

This is a huge loss for D.C., leaving the Washington Nationals (MLB), Washington Mystics (WNBA), and D.C. United (MLS) as the only major professional sports franchises in the District. The NFL's Washington Commanders moved from D.C. to Maryland in 1997 (though there have been rumors that, now under new ownership, there is a possibility that the Redskins/Commanders could move back into the city).

The blow to the city is palpable, but it is indicative of the decline of the District of Columbia under Bowser. The $2 billion investment is huge, but other considerations like the increasing crime and declining infrastructure in the city were clear factors as well.

Well, bear in mind that it IS an artist's rendition, but this writer lives very close to D.C. and can confirm both that Potomac Yard is a very nice area and that D.C. is dirty and crime-ridden.

I would rather have Glenn Youngkin as Governor over Wes Moore any day X-100! https://t.co/spEOlYSZj2 — Alex Rodas (@Rodas_Alex90) December 13, 2023

Assuming the legislative approvals from Alexandria and the Virginia legislature face no significant delays, groundbreaking for the new facility could happen as early as 2025, with the Capitals and Wizards tentatively scheduled to move to Virginia in 2028.

